Barbeque
Seafood
Champs Rotisserie & Seafood 20515 Mack Ave
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are a Dinner House that specializes in rotisserie Ribs and Chicken. We also specialize in many different, but popular Fish Dishes. Check our daily specials. Enjoy our patio year around. Dine inside by our cozy fireplace. Enjoy a drink from our fully stocked bar.
Location
20515 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
