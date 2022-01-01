Champs Rotisserie & Seafood imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood

Champs Rotisserie & Seafood 20515 Mack Ave

review star

No reviews yet

$$

20515 Mack Avenue

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Valentine

$8.50

zims

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers Dark

$7.00

Malibu

$7.50

Well Tequila

$6.50

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repasado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Cuervo

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Canadian Club

$7.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Seagrans VO

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Evan Willams

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Grass Widow Two James

$14.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$25.00

Bulliet Burbon

$9.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Macallan 12 Year

$16.00

Mcallan 15 Year

$21.00

Oban 14 Year

$18.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dewars

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Balvenie 14 Year

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.50

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$6.50

Baileys

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

$8.00

Galliano

$7.50

Sambuca

$8.00

Triple Sec

$6.50

B& B

$8.00

Cocktails

7 and 7

$7.50

American Mule

$10.00

Appletini

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Champs Coffee

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Titos Martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Naval

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Hendrick Gimlet

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hummer

$9.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kamakaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Golden Cadilliac

$8.00

Makers Mark Manhattan

$10.00

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Orange Cosmo

$8.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Pina Colada

$8.50

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.50

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Spritzer

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Titos Gimlet

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

N/A. Strawberry Daquiri

$6.50

Beer

Stella Draft

$6.00

Specialty Draft

$6.00

Atwater Draft

$6.00

IPA Draft

$6.00

Blakes Tripple Jam

$3.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Labatt Nordic N/A

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

All Day IPA

$6.00

With

High Noon Seltzer Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Seltzer Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Noir Pavette

$8.00

Champs House Merlot

$7.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$10.00

Refill

Bonanza Cabernet

$12.00

A to Z Pinot Noir

$12.50

Champs Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Noir Pavette Bottle

$28.00

Champs House Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Bottle

$36.00

Champs Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir Bottle

$49.00

French Blue Bordeaux

$34.00

Ferrari Carano Cab Bottle

$69.00

Fisher Unity Bottle

$79.00

Stags Leap Artemis Bottle

$89.00

Justin Isosceles Bottle

$89.00

Bonanza Bottle

$44.00

A to Z Bottle

$46.00

Prosecco Val D'Oca

$9.00

Stemmari Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Mezza Corona

$8.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$10.00

Champs Chardonnay

$7.00

Fleur De Prairie Rose

$10.00

Refill

Arcturus Riesling

$9.00

Kim Crawford Savigon Blanc

$10.00

Kim Crawford Savignon Blanch

$36.00

Stemmari Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Grigio Mezza Corona Bottle

$28.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Josh Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Fleur De Prairie Rose Bottle

$36.00

Rose By Ott

$49.00

Joseph Carr Chardonnay Bottle

$58.00

Arcturus Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Ferrari Carano

$42.00

Conundrum White Blen

$36.00

Kim Craford Savignon Blanc

$36.00

Champs Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Non Alcholic Beverages

Water

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Choclate Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Pellagrino Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Water To Go

$1.00

Appetizer

Cheese Quesidilla

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Tossed in BBQ, Hot Sauce or Plain

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Perch Bites

$12.00

Lemon Pepper, Cajun, or Plain

Rib Tips

$7.00

Tomato Caprese

$11.00

Zucchini Fritters

$9.00

Soup

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Pint of Soup

$6.00

Entree Salads

Traverse City Salad

$13.00

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Carry Out Side Salad

$4.50

Brussel Sprout Salad

$13.00

Spinach and Caprese Salad

$13.00

Seasonal Berries and Fruit Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Specials

Potato Skins

$8.00

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$27.00

Pot Roast

$28.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Meat and Poultry

Whole Slab

$36.00

2/3 Rib Dinner

$26.50

Rib Snack

$20.00

Whole Chicken

$28.00

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$21.00

Chicken Snack

$15.50

Champs Lemon Chicken

$24.00

Porkchop

$24.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Snack

$13.00

New York Strip

$39.00

Fresh Catch

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon

$27.00

Yellow Belly Walleye

$28.00

Perch Dinner

$25.00

Suatted, Flash Fried, Beer Battered

Perch Almandine

$26.00

sautéed perch with roasted almonds

Fish and Chips Dinner

$19.50

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

Fish and Chips Snack

$15.00

Shirmp Snack

$15.00

Perch Snack

$17.00

Sautted, Flash Fried, Beer Battered

Tropical Salmon

$27.00

Combinations

Rib and Chicken Combo

$26.00

Rib and Shrimp Combo

$26.00

Rib and Perch Combo

$26.00

Rib and Salmon Combo

$26.00

Chicken and Shrimp Combo

$26.00

Chicken and Perch Combo

$26.00

Chicken and Salmon Combo

$26.00

Perch and Salmon Combo

$26.00

Perch and Shrimp Combo

$26.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Champs Burger

$18.00

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Perch Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

California Ruben

$16.00

Mediterranean Lamb Burger

$19.00

Turkey Dip

$16.00

Kids Meals

Kid Chicken Tender

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Fish

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$7.50

Lava Cake

$7.50

Triple Chocolate Moose Cake

$7.50

Raspberry Lemoncello Cake

$7.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Sides

Well Done Cottage Fries

$5.00

Cottage Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Brown Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$5.50

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bottle of Sauce

$10.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Crumb Bleu Cheese

$2.50

Coleslaw Pint

$7.00

Carryout Coleslaw

$2.50

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Rib Bone

$3.00

Bread

$3.00

Loaded Potato

$6.00

Bacon

$2.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a Dinner House that specializes in rotisserie Ribs and Chicken. We also specialize in many different, but popular Fish Dishes. Check our daily specials. Enjoy our patio year around. Dine inside by our cozy fireplace. Enjoy a drink from our fully stocked bar.

Location

20515 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236

Directions

Gallery
Champs Rotisserie & Seafood image

Popular restaurants in Grosse Pointe Woods

Garrido's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 995
19605 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.7 • 690
20273 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Bricks Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 541
15201 Kercheval Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
Ferlitos Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 495
20745 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Big Salad - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.3 • 330
19595 Mack Ave grosse pointe woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
orange star4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grosse Pointe Woods
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Clair Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston