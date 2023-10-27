- Home
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
220 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
Food
Appetizer
Tater tots covered with our famous Chicken Wild Rice soup and shredded Cheddar Cheese.
8oz top sirloin steak bites, grilled or deep fried, with choice of sauce. We recommend dipping in our Champs Sauce!
Breaded dill pickles served with a side of Ranch.
The original Wisconsin premium breaded White Cheddar Cheese curds served with a side of Ranch.
Served with a side of Raspberry dipping sauce.
Creamy Cheddar Cheese mixed with Macaroni and coated with a crispy Cheddar batter.
Onion rings twice-dipped in a premium draft beer batter to fry up golden and delicious! Served with our homemade Champs sauce
Sweet potato, waffle, or tater tots for an upcharge. We recommend dipping in our Champs Sauce!
4 warm pretzels served with locally smoked Gouda Cheese.
Fried onions and Cheddar Cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add 5oz chicken --or-- Add 8oz top sirloin steak
Regular fries topped with Cheddar Cheese, bacon, and smothered in Ranch. Substitute regular fries for sweet potato, waffle or tater tots for an upcharge.
Baskets
Plain or tossed in sweet chili, buffalo, Champs sauce or BBQ and served with one choice of dipping sauce.
Served with one choice of dipping sauce.
Plain or tossed in sweet chili, buffalo, Champs sauce or BBQ and served with one choice of dipping sauce.
Breakfast
Burger
Lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun.
Bacon and American cheese on a bun.
Bacon, peanut butter and American cheese on toast.
Jalapenos and Pepperjack Cheese with Champs sauce (mild or hot) on a bun.
Bleu Cheese dressing or crumbles and Swiss Cheese on a bun.
Bacon, lettuce, Bleu Cheese dressing or crumbles and buffalo sauce on a bun.
Bacon, American Cheese, grilled mushrooms and BBQ sauce on a bun.
Bacon, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American Cheese with Champs sauce on a bun.
American Cheese and on a bun
Bacon, Gouda Cheese and BBQ sauce on a bun
Plain Jane on a bun
Sliced pineapple with sweet chili sauce and Pepperjack Cheese on a bun.
Lettuce, American Cheese, raw onion, pickles, Champs sauce and 1000 Island dressing on a bun.
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a bun.
Green olives, Swiss Cheese and Champs sauce on a bun
Pepperjack Cheese, fried onions and 1000 Island dressing on toast.
Lettuce, Pepperjack Cheese, deep fried pickles and 1000 Island dressing on a bun.
Bacon, jalapeno cream cheese poppers and raspberry jam on a bun.
Dessert
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate and caramel drizzle, whipped cream and a cherry.
Warm chocolate cake filled with hot fudge, dusted wit powdered sugar and topped with ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, and piled with whipped cream.
Served in a pint glass with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream and locally made Wisconsin root beer.
Kids
Salad
Buffalo Chicken, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Bleu Cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing served on the side
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pineapple, mushrooms, green olives, bacon bits, Cheddar and Parmesan Cheese with your choice of dressing served on the side
Chicken, lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing served on the side.
Garden or Caesar
Sandwiches
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast.
Bacon, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American Cheese and Champs sauce on a bun.
Our grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack, Cheddar or Parmesan, covered in our famous Chicken Wild Rice soup.
Ham, Swiss Cheese and Champs sauce on a bun.
Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese and Ranch dressing on a bun.
With your choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack, Cheddar, or Parmesan Cheese and either our famous Chicken Wild Rice, or Tomato Bisque soups.
Ham and American Cheese on toast.
Sliced pineapple, Pepperjack Cheese and sweet chili sauce on a bun.
Seafood
Wraps
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Bleu Cheese dressing or crumbles, and buffalo sauce.
Chicken, bacon, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American Cheese with Champs sauce.
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar dressing.
Delta 8/ THC / CBD
CAN DELTA/THC /CBD
FOOD SIDES
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
220 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI 54017