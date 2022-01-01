Champs Sports Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Champs Sports Bar & Grill

1,649 Reviews

$$

747 W. Main St.

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

GARLIC PARM FRIES
CHICKEN WRAP
FRENCH FRIES

APPETIZER

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.95

Chicken tossed in BBQ, red onion, cilantro and shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Sour cream on the side

BUFFALO WINGS

$12.99

CHEESE CURDS

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

ITALIAN BEEF EGG ROLLS

$9.95

Bari Italian beef, mozzarella and giardiniera. Hand rolled in a wonton wrap served with a side of horseradish sauce

MINI CORN DOGS

$8.89

Deep fried and served with cheese

MOZZARELLA STIX

$9.95

Served with marinara

ONION RINGS

$9.99

QUESADILLA

$9.99

Cheddar and jack cheese with onion and tomato. Sour cream and salsa on the side

STADIUM NACHOS

$9.89

Corn chips, cheese sauce, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa

TAQUITOS

$8.95

Corn tortillas filled with chicken, cheese and salsa. Deep fried and drizzled with a homemade chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa

BOWL CHILI

$5.50

CUP CHILI

$4.50

BOWL SOUP

$5.50

CUP SOUP

$4.50

SANDWICHES

1/2 LB BEEF BURGER

$12.95

1/4 LB BURGER

$9.95

BUCKY'S BADGER BURGER

$14.95

1/2 lb burger topped with provolone, portabellas and grilled bell peppers

SPECIAL BLEND BURGER

$13.95

1/3 lb of angus chuck and brisket

CAJUN TURKEY BURGER

$12.95

1/3 ground turkey with cajun seasonings. Topped with carmalized onions and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cajun aioli

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.95

Lettuce Tomato and Onion

B.L.T.

$9.99

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$13.95

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a grilled spinach and herb tortilla with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Ranch on the side

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$10.95

CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese and guacamole in a flour wrap

CORNED BEEF

$10.95

CUBANO

$13.95

Pork, ham, american and pepperjack cheese grilled on sourdough bread with sliced pickes and dijon

FISH TACOS

$13.95

Seasoned cod, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce and served in warm flour tortillas with Chef Amador's five bean salsa

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.79

GYROS

$10.95

Sliced bee and lamb served in a warm pita with onions and tomatoes. Served with homemade tzatziki sauce

HOT DOG

$9.79

ITALIAN BEEF

$13.95

Served with au jus and pepperoncini

POT ROAST

$14.99

With sauteed onions, pepper jack and a side of horseradish sauce served on toasted sourdough

PHILLY CHICKEN

$12.99

Sliced and topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers. Served on a toasted bomber bun

PHILLY STEAK

$12.99

Sliced and topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers. Served on a toasted bomber bun

PORTOBELLO SWISS BRAT

$10.49

Locally made

SHRIMP BASKET

$14.95

Tavern battered or coconut shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, fries and rye toast

SOUP & SANDWICH

$8.99

TURKEY FOCCACIA

$11.95

Thinly sliced sun dried tomato turkey breast with provolone and mozzarella on focaccia served with pesto mayo

WALLEYE SANDWICH

$15.95

Lightly breaded in house and deep fried served on a bomber bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

SALAD

CHAMPION SALAD

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, bell peppers, cucmbers, tomato, boiled egg and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing

Friday Specials

Walleye Basket

$13.95

Cod Basket

$10.95Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Baja Fish Tacos Friday

$10.95

Seasoned cod, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce and served in warm flour tortillas with Chef Amador's five bean salsa

check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Monday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Tuesday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Wednesday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Thursday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Friday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Saturday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Restaurant info

Champs Sports Bar & Grill is the place to be all year-round. Doors are open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. (Friday & Saturday 2:30 a.m.). Kitchen is open until 9:00 p.m. Champs specializes in food, drink, entertainment, and an award winning beer garden to accommodate those who wish to enjoy the outdoors (weather permitting).

Website

Location

747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Directions

