Chances Social by Grinders

Beer

Space Camper

$7.00

Blvd Wheat DRAFT

$7.00

Blvd Tank 7 DRAFT

$8.00

BLVD QUIRK 19oz

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

BLVD QUIRK 12oz

$6.00

NA BEV

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

PEPSI

$2.89

DIET PEPSI

$2.89

SIERRA MIST

$2.89

DR PEPPER

$2.89

Whiskey/Scotch

Well Whiskey

$5.00

3Cords

$7.50

3Cords SingleBarrel

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

CROWN

$8.00

Dewars

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Makers Mark

$10.00

Punchers Whiskey

$9.00

Rieger

$8.00

Three Cords Rye

$7.50

Vodka

WELL VODKA

$5.00

TITOS

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

360 LEMON

$7.00

360 LIME

$7.00

360 Chocolate

$7.00

360 PEACH

$7.00

360 RASPBERRY

$7.00

NORTH 40 VANILLA

$7.00

Gin

WELL GIN

$5.00

HENDRICKS

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

RIEGER GIN

$8.00

Rum

WELL RUM

$5.00

BACARDI

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

MALIBU

$8.00

RUMHAVEN

$8.00

Tequila/Mezcal

WELL TEQ.

$5.00

Espolon

$9.00

Avila Blanco

$12.00

Patron

$11.00

Avila Reposado

$12.00

Cordials

JAGER

$8.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Wine

Barefoot Spritzer

$7.00

BOTA Cabernet

$7.00

Bota Box Chardonnay

$7.00

Bota Box PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

Boca Box MALBEC

$7.00

REVEL Cocktails

$9.00

MIAMI Cocktails

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Bag Coffee

Milk

$15.00

3 north

$15.00

Jaguar

$15.00

#Black

$15.00

Ethiopia

$15.00

Columbia

$15.00

Sumatra

$11.25Out of stock

Wimpy

$7.00

Molten

$7.00

Near Death

$7.00

Honey Stick

$5.00

Chocolate

80%

$10.00Out of stock

65%

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut

$10.00Out of stock

Bloc -Coffee bar

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Line

$10.00

Mug

Maps Mug

$10.00

Grinders Sauce

Wimpy

$7.00

Molten

$7.00

Near Death

$7.00

Death nector

$9.00

BBQ Sauce

$8.00

BBQ Rub

$10.00

Holiday 2 Fer

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

Location

419 E. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
