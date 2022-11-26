Chanderson's Steak & Seafood
No reviews yet
11851 NY-16
YORKSHIRE, NY 14173
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
French Onion CUP
a crock of rich beef broth, caramelized onions, croutons, Swiss & Provolone cheese melted 'til bubbly.
Giant Pub Pretzel
1.5 pound German style soft pretzel. basted in garlic butter, topped with coarse salt. served with whole grain mustard dip and house - made beer cheese.
Coconut Shrimp
6 butterflied gulf shrimp fried with tropical coconut breading, sweet chili dipping sauce.
Scallop Latke
three colossal scallops, pan seared, on top potato pancakes with Sesame -soy glaze wasabi aioli
Chicken Tenders
Four breaded chicken tenders, shaken in choice of sauce. Hot, medium, mild, bbq, or parmesan-garlic. served with French Fries
Chicken Wings
10 Wings tossed in choice of sauce. hot, medium, mild, bbq, garlic-parmesan, with french fries
SALADS
Greek Chicken Salata
fresh greens with olives, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions, pita, tzatziki & Greek dressing
Sesame Salmon Salad
grilled Norwegian salmon over fresh greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, oranges & crispy wontons. Mandarin sesame dressing & garlic bread
Side Chef Salad
Sticky Finger Salad
fresh greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, Monterrey-jack cheese, sweet & spicy fried chicken tenders, garlic toast & ranch dressing
Bistro Steak Salad
fresh greens topped with grilled bistro steak, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and french fries. Balsamic dressing & garlic bread.
SANDWICHES + BURGERS
All American Burger
char-grilled half pound angus burger, with choice of toppings. lettuce & tomato, Costanzo kaiser roll
Whiskey Burger
half pound angus burger, caramelized onions, pineapple, bacon, cheddar cheese and whiskey sauce on a soft pretzel roll
Swiss & Mushroom Burger
half pound angus burger sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on Costanzo roll.
Black Bean Burger
NY REUBEN
our signature corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese, grilled marble rye bread
Beef on 'Weck
a local favorite. salted caraway Kaiser roll with sliced roast beef
Pretzel & Chic Sandwich
breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey-mustard on a soft pretzel roll.
Steak & Mushroom Melt
grilled sirloin steak topped with sauteed mushrooms and provolone cheese. served open faced on grilled garlic toast. 15.25
Hot Beef & Gravy
sliced top round on Texas Toast with mashed potatoes and gravy. Includes choice of soup or salad
Turkey Reuben
STEAKS
Chanderson's Ribeye
12 ounce choice cut, angus beef, well marbled for peak flavor; deliciously juicy.
NY Strip Steak
12 ounce choice cut, angus beef, full-flavored with a slightly firmer texture than a ribeye.
Petite Filet
two 4 ounce medallions of our most tender cut of lean beef
20 oz Porterhouse Steak
20 ounce bone-in Porterhouse steak.
Lamb Chops
local sourced bone-in, grilled lamb chops. lightly seasoned and char grilled
FISH & SEAFOOD
Maple Glazed Salmon
pan seared Norwegian salmon filet basted with whole butter and local maple syrup. potato, vegetable, & choice of soup or salad.
HorseradishCrusted Salmon
toasted panko and horseradish crusted salmon filet. served with horseradish dipping sauce. potato, vegetable, & choice of soup or salad.
Seared Sea Scallops
five colossal pan seared scallops with garlic butter pan sauce. potato, vegetable, & choice of soup or salad
Broiled Haddock
10oz broiled Atlantic wild caught haddock. Choose: Butter-Herb, Cajun, Lemon-pepper, or parmesan crusted. potato, coleslaw, and dinner roll
SEAFOOD PLATTER
LOCAL FAVORITES
Chicken Cordon Bleu
chef made breaded chicken breast stuffed with Swiss cheese & ham. sauced with creamy Swiss cheese. Includes choice of potato, vegetable, choice of soup or salad
Smothered Chicken
Grilled Liver & Onions
beef liver with bacon and caramelized onions. Includes choice of potato, vegetable, choice of soup or salad
(Sm) Beer Battered Fish Fry
North Atlantic haddock, beer battered & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll
(Lg) Beer Battered Fish Fry
North Atlantic haddock, beer battered & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll
(Lg) Breaded Fish
North Atlantic haddock, breaded & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll
ONE BOWL MEALS
Jasmine Rice Bowl
buttery jasmine rice, crunchy sauteed seasonal vegetables, sesame soy glaze with a fried egg. choice of soup or salad. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Steak $$$
Mediterranean Bowl
sauteed chic peas, spinach, roasted red peppers with garlic and oregano seasonings. topped with grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cucumbers and tomatoes. choice of soup or salad
Alfredo Pasta Bowl
creamy garlic parmesam alfredo sauce tossed with al dente penne pasta. includes garlic bread & choice of soup or salad. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Steak $$$
Blue Cheese Pasta Bowl
penne pasta with creamy bleu cheese sauce. Garlic bread & choice of soup or salad. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Steak $$$
KIDS
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
Kraft Macaroni and cheese. choice of side, dessert and drink included.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
grilled white bread with American cheese. choice of side, dessert & drink included.
Two Chicken Tenders
two chicken tenders. choice of side, dessert and beverage included.
Hamburger
1/4 pound hamburger on kaiser roll with choice of side, dessert and drink included
Cheeseburger
1/4 pound hamburger with American cheese on kaiser roll. choice of side, dessert and drink included.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
white bread, peanut butter and jelly. choice of side, dessert and drink included.
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We are a family run company with a commitment to our local vendors and our community. Guests will find classic bistro fare – steaks, seafood, hearty sandwiches, salads & home-style entrees- along with your favorite cocktails, beer, and wine.
11851 NY-16, YORKSHIRE, NY 14173