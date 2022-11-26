Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses

Chanderson's Steak & Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

11851 NY-16

YORKSHIRE, NY 14173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(Lg) Beer Battered Fish Fry
Giant Pub Pretzel
Pretzel & Chic Sandwich

STARTERS

Vegetarian "Wings". Cauliflower with spicy batter-deep fried. Served with Blue cheese.
French Onion CUP

French Onion CUP

$4.50

a crock of rich beef broth, caramelized onions, croutons, Swiss & Provolone cheese melted 'til bubbly.

Giant Pub Pretzel

Giant Pub Pretzel

$13.75

1.5 pound German style soft pretzel. basted in garlic butter, topped with coarse salt. served with whole grain mustard dip and house - made beer cheese.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

6 butterflied gulf shrimp fried with tropical coconut breading, sweet chili dipping sauce.

Scallop Latke

Scallop Latke

$19.00

three colossal scallops, pan seared, on top potato pancakes with Sesame -soy glaze wasabi aioli

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Four breaded chicken tenders, shaken in choice of sauce. Hot, medium, mild, bbq, or parmesan-garlic. served with French Fries

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

10 Wings tossed in choice of sauce. hot, medium, mild, bbq, garlic-parmesan, with french fries

SALADS

Greek Chicken Salata

Greek Chicken Salata

$15.00

fresh greens with olives, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions, pita, tzatziki & Greek dressing

Sesame Salmon Salad

Sesame Salmon Salad

$17.00

grilled Norwegian salmon over fresh greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, oranges & crispy wontons. Mandarin sesame dressing & garlic bread

Side Chef Salad

Side Chef Salad

$2.75
Sticky Finger Salad

Sticky Finger Salad

$15.00

fresh greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, Monterrey-jack cheese, sweet & spicy fried chicken tenders, garlic toast & ranch dressing

Bistro Steak Salad

Bistro Steak Salad

$15.00

fresh greens topped with grilled bistro steak, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and french fries. Balsamic dressing & garlic bread.

SANDWICHES + BURGERS

All American Burger

All American Burger

$16.00

char-grilled half pound angus burger, with choice of toppings. lettuce & tomato, Costanzo kaiser roll

Whiskey Burger

Whiskey Burger

$16.00

half pound angus burger, caramelized onions, pineapple, bacon, cheddar cheese and whiskey sauce on a soft pretzel roll

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$16.75

half pound angus burger sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on Costanzo roll.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$15.25
NY REUBEN

NY REUBEN

$14.25

our signature corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese, grilled marble rye bread

Beef on 'Weck

Beef on 'Weck

$15.00

a local favorite. salted caraway Kaiser roll with sliced roast beef

Pretzel & Chic Sandwich

Pretzel & Chic Sandwich

$14.75

breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey-mustard on a soft pretzel roll.

Steak & Mushroom Melt

Steak & Mushroom Melt

$15.25

grilled sirloin steak topped with sauteed mushrooms and provolone cheese. served open faced on grilled garlic toast. 15.25

Hot Beef & Gravy

Hot Beef & Gravy

$15.25

sliced top round on Texas Toast with mashed potatoes and gravy. Includes choice of soup or salad

Turkey Reuben

$14.25

STEAKS

Chanderson's Ribeye

Chanderson's Ribeye

$34.50

12 ounce choice cut, angus beef, well marbled for peak flavor; deliciously juicy.

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$34.50

12 ounce choice cut, angus beef, full-flavored with a slightly firmer texture than a ribeye.

Petite Filet

Petite Filet

$36.00

two 4 ounce medallions of our most tender cut of lean beef

20 oz Porterhouse Steak

$39.00Out of stock

20 ounce bone-in Porterhouse steak.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$29.00

local sourced bone-in, grilled lamb chops. lightly seasoned and char grilled

FISH & SEAFOOD

Maple Glazed Salmon

Maple Glazed Salmon

$33.00

pan seared Norwegian salmon filet basted with whole butter and local maple syrup. potato, vegetable, & choice of soup or salad.

HorseradishCrusted Salmon

HorseradishCrusted Salmon

$33.00

toasted panko and horseradish crusted salmon filet. served with horseradish dipping sauce. potato, vegetable, & choice of soup or salad.

Seared Sea Scallops

Seared Sea Scallops

$33.00

five colossal pan seared scallops with garlic butter pan sauce. potato, vegetable, & choice of soup or salad

Broiled Haddock

Broiled Haddock

$16.00

10oz broiled Atlantic wild caught haddock. Choose: Butter-Herb, Cajun, Lemon-pepper, or parmesan crusted. potato, coleslaw, and dinner roll

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$29.00

LOCAL FAVORITES

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$25.00

chef made breaded chicken breast stuffed with Swiss cheese & ham. sauced with creamy Swiss cheese. Includes choice of potato, vegetable, choice of soup or salad

Smothered Chicken

$25.00
Grilled Liver & Onions

Grilled Liver & Onions

$16.00

beef liver with bacon and caramelized onions. Includes choice of potato, vegetable, choice of soup or salad

(Sm) Beer Battered Fish Fry

(Sm) Beer Battered Fish Fry

$11.50

North Atlantic haddock, beer battered & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll

(Lg) Beer Battered Fish Fry

(Lg) Beer Battered Fish Fry

$15.00

North Atlantic haddock, beer battered & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll

(Lg) Breaded Fish

(Lg) Breaded Fish

$15.00

North Atlantic haddock, breaded & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll

ONE BOWL MEALS

Jasmine Rice Bowl

Jasmine Rice Bowl

$16.50

buttery jasmine rice, crunchy sauteed seasonal vegetables, sesame soy glaze with a fried egg. choice of soup or salad. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Steak $$$

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.25

sauteed chic peas, spinach, roasted red peppers with garlic and oregano seasonings. topped with grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cucumbers and tomatoes. choice of soup or salad

Alfredo Pasta Bowl

Alfredo Pasta Bowl

$16.50

creamy garlic parmesam alfredo sauce tossed with al dente penne pasta. includes garlic bread & choice of soup or salad. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Steak $$$

Blue Cheese Pasta Bowl

Blue Cheese Pasta Bowl

$16.50

penne pasta with creamy bleu cheese sauce. Garlic bread & choice of soup or salad. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Steak $$$

KIDS

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

Kraft Macaroni and cheese. choice of side, dessert and drink included.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

grilled white bread with American cheese. choice of side, dessert & drink included.

Two Chicken Tenders

Two Chicken Tenders

$6.95

two chicken tenders. choice of side, dessert and beverage included.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.95

1/4 pound hamburger on kaiser roll with choice of side, dessert and drink included

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.95

1/4 pound hamburger with American cheese on kaiser roll. choice of side, dessert and drink included.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.95

white bread, peanut butter and jelly. choice of side, dessert and drink included.

DESSERTS

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$4.75
NY Cheese Cake

NY Cheese Cake

$6.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.50

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.00

Apple Blueberry Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Rumbleberry Pie

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

SOUPS + SIDES

Cup of Soup

$2.00

Quart of Soup

$5.75

Vegetable Side

$1.75

Jasmine Rice Side

$1.75

Baked Potato Side

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$1.75

Side of FF

$2.25

Side Chips

$2.25

Basket of Chips

$5.75

Basket of Fries

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family run company with a commitment to our local vendors and our community. Guests will find classic bistro fare – steaks, seafood, hearty sandwiches, salads & home-style entrees- along with your favorite cocktails, beer, and wine.

Website

Location

11851 NY-16, YORKSHIRE, NY 14173

Directions

Gallery
Chanderson's Steak & Seafood image
Chanderson's Steak & Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rick's on Main
orange starNo Reviews
687 E Main St East Aurora, NY 14052
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near YORKSHIRE
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Ellicottville
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
Angola
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Olean
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston