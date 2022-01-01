Chandler Hill Vinyards
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you!
Location
696 DEFIANCE RD, DEFIANCE, MO 63341
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch - O'Fallon
No Reviews
3752 Monticello Plaza Drive O'Fallon, MO 63304
View restaurant
Mattingly's Lake St. Louis
No Reviews
6245 Ronald Reagan Drive Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
View restaurant