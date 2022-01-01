Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chandler Hill Vinyards

review star

No reviews yet

696 DEFIANCE RD

DEFIANCE, MO 63341

Order Again

Lunch

Meritage Board

$20.00

chef selected artisan cheeses & cured meats, dried fruits, nuts, brown sugar mustard, lavash, crostini

Bavarian Pretzels

$11.00

soft baked pretzels, smoked bacon-dijon cheese

Pommes Frites

$12.00

truffle oil, salt

Baked Goat Cheese

$13.00

crushed pecans, honey, house made lavash

Smoked Wings

$14.00

cold-smoked chicken wings, house made dry rub

Spicy Tuna Poke

$18.00

seared saku tuna, sesame seed crust, pickled vegetables, soy-ginger sauce

Grilled Caeser

$16.00

arugula, mandarin orange, pistachio, fresh berries, shaved red onion, blood orange vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00+

Vineyard Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

roasted chicken breast, grapes, apples, red onion, toasted pecans, ciabatta

Brisket Burger

$16.00

ground brisket, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, brioche

Fish Tacos

$14.00

grilled mahi mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas

Blackened Turkey Club

$14.00

mesquite turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, wheatberry

Tuscan Grilled Cheese

$13.00

fire-roasted tomato, provolone, brie, goat cheese, basil, sourdough

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

8oz strip steak, provolone, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, hoagie

Chicken & Brie Sandwich

$15.00

Carne Asada Wrap

$15.00

Bison Burger

$19.00

Wine Club Dinner

WC Food

$50.00

WC Wine

$35.00

Von Winning Sauv Blanc

$22.00

Nikolaihof Gruner Veltliner

$30.00

Kruger RUMPF Riesling

$38.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Location

696 DEFIANCE RD, DEFIANCE, MO 63341

