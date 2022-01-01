Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chandler's Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

890 Parker Square Flower Mound Tx

Flower Mound, TX 75028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

Arugula

$12.00

Bacon, figs, Candied pecans, shaved parmesan, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze drizzle.

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, tossed in a creamy parmesan dressing, topped with croutons, and shaved parmesan.

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Burrata cheese, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and evoo drizzle.

Wedge

$12.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and a creamy chive ranch.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Shareables

Fritto Misso

$13.00

Lightly fried calamari, shrimp, olives, artichoke,

Buttermilk Shrimp

$13.00

Buttermilk battered and fried shrimp, and lemon aioli on the side.

Sautéed P.E.I Mussels

$16.00

Chorizo, herbs, saffron white wine broth, spicy hollandaise drizzle, grilled baguette

Crab Avocado

$14.00

Tempura battered avocado, crab mixture, roasted corn pico, eel sauce drizzle.

Pork Belly Tacos

$10.00

Crispy pork belly on a corn tortilla, topped with cilantro, red onion, and roasted salsa verde.

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Fried Mozzerella

$12.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$39.00

8oz grilled served with garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini, and a shittake mushroom demi-glaze

Steak Frites

$25.00

Chili rubbed grilled 8oz flat iron served with fries, roasted shishito peppers, and a chili lime compound butter.

Ribeye

$42.00

12oz grilled served with roasted tuscan potatoes, baby carrots, and a demi- glaze.

Pork Chop

$27.00

12 oz grilled served with bourbon cream corn, mixed vegetables, Tabasco onions, amd a red cherry reduction.

Pork Schnitzel

$27.00

Panko crusted pork cutlet served with german style potato salad, topped with a fried egg, baby arugula, and pork demi-glaze on the side.

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Half roasted chicken served with garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini, and apricot sauce.

Bolognese

$16.00

Made in house bolognese, fettuccini pasta, topped with shaved parmesan.

House Burger

$16.00

7oz ground chuck, chili-onion relish, garlic aioli, Vermont white cheddar, house pickles served on a toasted bun.

Salmon

$22.00

Pan seared served with, israeli couscous, grilled vegetables, topped with a mustard citrus beurre blanc.

Redfish

$29.00

Pan seared served with, cilantro quinoa, grilled vegetables, topped with a chimichurri sauce.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Ny Strip

$39.00

Sides

Tuscan Potatoes

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Marinated Mushrooms

$7.00

Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Broccolini

$7.00

House Salad

$6.50

House Chips

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Chkn

$6.00

Kid's

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Bread pudding

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Served with cinnamon whip cream.

Ice cream scoop

$4.00

Salads

Arugula

$12.00

Bacon, figs, Candied pecans, shaved parmesan, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze drizzle.

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, tossed in a creamy parmesan dressing, topped with croutons, and shaved parmesan.

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Burrata cheese, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and evoo drizzle.

Wedge

$12.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and a creamy chive ranch.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

House Burger

$16.00

7oz ground chuck, chili-onion relish, garlic aioli, Vermont white cheddar, house pickles served on a toasted bun.

French Dip

$16.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, caramelized onions and mushrooms, swiss cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, and au jus on the side.

Smoked Turkey

$12.00

Thinky sliced smoked turkey, leaf lettuce, swiss cheese, crispy onion strings, on jalapeno cheese bread.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo, ranch slaw, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese, in a spinach tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Entrees

Salmon

$22.00

Pan seared served with, israeli couscous, grilled vegetables, topped with a mustard citrus beurre blanc.

Steak Frites

$25.00

8oz flat iron steak, caramelized onions, roasted garlic demi-glaze, served with fries.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Cajun cream sauce, blackened shrimp, fettuccine pasta, and topped with shaved parmesan.

Salmon

$22.00

Crab Avocado

$14.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$10.00

Bolognese

$16.00

Sub Shrimp

$4.00

Chicken Milanese

$14.00

Kid's

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Bread pudding

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Served with cinnamon whip cream.

Ice cream scoop

$4.00

Drink Specials

$5 Manhattan

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

Entree Specials

Surf and Turf

$45.00

Chicken Capresse

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Pan Seared Halibut

$36.00

Red Snapper

$32.00

Cajun Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

TX OU

House Burger

$8.00

Buffalo Sandwich

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$8.00

Cajun Wings

$8.00

WW Glass

Avissi Glass

$5.00

Banfi Glass

$3.50

Mumm Glass

$6.00

Sonoma Chard Glass

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chard Glass

$4.00

Matua SB Glass

$4.50

Conundrum White Glass

$4.00

Joel Gott Glass

$6.00

Sonoma PN Glass

$4.00

Seaglass PN Glass

$4.50

Imagery PN Glass

$5.50

Sterling Merlot Glass

$4.00

Connundrum Red Glass

$4.00

Sterling Cab Glass

$4.00

WW Bottles

Nyers Chard Bottle

$29.50

Stags Leap Chard Bottle

$30.00

Elouan PN Bottle

$18.00

Sonoma PN Bottle

$21.00

Patz & Hall Bottle

$34.00

Walking Fool Bottle

$29.00

Napa Cellars Bottle

$25.00

Quilt Cab Bottle

$30.00

Austin Hope Cab Bottle

$31.00

Stags Leap Merlot Bottle

$29.00

Sterling Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Red Schooner Bottle

$29.00

Joel Gott Bottle

$24.00

Mumm Bottle

$24.00

Avissi Bottle

$20.00

Matua Sb Bottle

$18.00

Banfi PG

$14.00

Connundrum Red Blend

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

890 Parker Square Flower Mound Tx, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney
orange starNo Reviews
4610 Long Prairie Road #120 Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
orange starNo Reviews
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405 Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Mattito's
orange starNo Reviews
2945 Long Prairie Road Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3343 Long Prairie Road Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
orange star4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Rusty Beagle Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1301 FM 407 Suite 109 Lewisville, TX 75077
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flower Mound

Salata - F - 037 - Flower Mound
orange star4.7 • 1,922
5851 Long Prarie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Local Pint - Flower Mound, TX
orange star4.5 • 126
2750 Churchhill Drive Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
orange star4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flower Mound
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston