A map showing the location of Buckhead - Chando's View gallery

Buckhead - Chando's

review star

No reviews yet

2900 Peachtree Rd NW UNIT 103

Atlanta, GA 30305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

$5 Menu

$5 Chando Bowl

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Family Packs

1lb Protein

$25.99

2lb Protein

$44.75

Chando's Combos

Taco Combo

$14.00

Torta Combo

$14.99

Quesadilla Combo

$15.99

Mulita Combo

$14.99

Burrito Combo

$14.99

3 Quesabirria + Consume

$15.49

Drink Upgrade

$2.00

Tacos

Taco Combo

$14.00

Taco

$3.75

Taco de Camaron

$3.75

Ensenada Taco

$3.75

Taco de Birria

$3.75

Fish Taco

$3.75

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Burrito

$11.50

Norcal Burrito

$12.00

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Items

Taco

$3.75

Mulita

$5.50

Quesadilla

$11.00

Torta

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00

Taco Combo

$14.00

Taco de Camaron

$3.75

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Fries

$12.00

Quesataco

$5.50

Ensenada Taco

$3.75

Taco de Birria

$3.75

Burrito

$11.50

Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Consume (8oz)

$4.15

Fish Taco

$3.75

Flautas (3)`

$8.00

Norcal Burrito

$12.00

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Chandito Meal

$7.25

Birria Consume Combo

$11.88

Elote

$3.50

Tostada

$4.49

Sides

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Chando's Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Side of Guac 2 oz

$1.99

Chips

$1.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Beans (8oz)

$3.60

Side of Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Chips and Pico

$2.10

Side of Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Consume

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Sodas

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Dessert

Churros

$3.90

Monday Special

Mulita Monday

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2900 Peachtree Rd NW UNIT 103, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gypsy Kitchen ATL
orange starNo Reviews
3035 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
The Southern Gentleman
orange starNo Reviews
3035 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Biltong Bar - Buckhead
orange star4.6 • 373
306 Buckhead Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Yeppa & Co - 306 Buckhead Ave. NE
orange starNo Reviews
306 Buckhead Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
orange star4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Irby's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 403
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston