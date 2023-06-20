A map showing the location of West Sac - Chandos View gallery

West Sac - Chandos

2530 Boatman Ave

West Sacramento, CA 95691

Main Menu

Family Packs

1lb Protein

$29.99

2lb Protein

$54.99

Tacos

Taco Combo

$14.00

Taco

$3.92

Quesataco

$5.50

Lettuce Wrap Taco

$4.69

Big Chicali Taco

$5.42

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Burrito

$11.50

Norcal Burrito

$12.50

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Items

Taco

$3.92

Mulita

$5.50

Quesadilla

$12.50

Torta

$12.49

Nachos

$13.89

Taco Combo

$14.00

Taco de Camaron

$3.75

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Fries

$13.89

Quesataco

$5.50

Ensenada Taco

$3.75

Taco de Birria

$3.75

Burrito

$11.50

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Consume (8oz)

$4.15

Fish Taco

$3.75

Flautas (3)`

$10.99

Norcal Burrito

$12.50

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Chandito Meal

$7.25

Birria Consume Combo

$12.00

Elote

$3.50

Tostada

$4.49

Mini Tortas

$6.99

Sides

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.50

Chando's Sauce 2oz

$1.25

Side of Guac 2 oz

$1.25

Chips

Side of Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Side of Beans (8oz)

$4.32

Side of Nacho Cheese 4oz

$1.49

Chips and Pico

$1.49

Side of Tortillas 12 tortillas

$1.49

Side of Consume

$4.15

4oz Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.25

24oz Side of Pico

$8.99

Large Tray of Chips

$8.25

24oz Green/Red Salsa

$5.99

24 oz Habanero Salsa

$9.38

Drinks

Bottled Sodas

$3.25

Kids Drink

$2.00

Dessert

Churros

$3.99

Flan

$3.96

Arroz con Leche

$4.00

Gelatina

$4.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$12.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Tortas

Torta

$12.49

Mini Tortas

$6.99

Nachos

Nachos

$13.89

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Fries

Fries

$13.89

Flautas

Flautas (3)`

$10.99

Tostadas

Tostada

$4.49

Mulitas

Mulita

$5.50

Chandito Meals

Chandito Meal

$7.25

Elotes

Elote

$3.50

Xolos Menu

Xolos Agua Fresca

$3.50

Duros en Bolsa

$3.50

Papas en Bolsa

$3.50

Manzanitas

$3.50

Churritos

$3.50

Gummies

$3.00

Delicious Fruta

$6.25

Arroz con Leche

$3.50

Fresas con Crema

$5.50

Beer and Alcohol

Michelada

$7.20

Bottled Beer 12oz

$5.00

Bottled Beer 24oz

$8.39

Caguamas

$10.00

Domestic/Import Draft/ Craft

$6.00

Monday Special

Mulita Monday

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2530 Boatman Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

