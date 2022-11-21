Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine 6233 14th St W.

402 Reviews

$$

6233 14th St W.

Bradenton, FL 34207

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Spring Rolls
Fresh Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.50

These delicate and crispy vegetable rolls are served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.50

Mixture of ground chicken, assorted vegetables, and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.50

Stuffed with minced crab meat and cream cheese, fried until crispy, and served with sweet and sour sauce. ( 4 per order)

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.50

Homemade-style vegetable scallion pancake, fried until golden brown. Served with ginger soy sauce.

Dumpling

Dumpling

$7.50

Stuffed with minced chicken and vegetables, served with ginger soy sauce.

Kanom-Jeeb

$7.50

Wonton skin stuffed with a mixture of shrimp and pork, served with ginger soy sauce.

Goong Tod

Goong Tod

$8.50

Crispy fried shrimp hand-rolled in egg roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Tod Mun

Tod Mun

$8.50

Blend of ground chicken and shrimp cake marinated with Thai curry paste, green been, and kaffir leaf, served with cucumber sauce topped with crushed peanut.

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$8.50

Pastry dough stuffed with ground chicken, potato, onion, carrot ,and curry powder, deep fried until golden brown. Served with cucumber sweet and sour sauce.

Satay

Satay

$8.50

Marinated chicken grilled on a skewer, served with peanut sauce and cucumber dip.

Tofu Triangles

$8.50

Deep-friend tofu served with sweet and sour sauce, topped with crushed peanut.

Angel Wings

$9.95

Chicken wings deep fried until golden brown, sautéed with chili and garlic sauce, and topped with crispy sweet basil.

Goong Sapparot

$10.95

Grilled shrimp and pineapple chunks on a skewer, served with peanut sauce and cucumber dip.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Boiled green soybeans, lightly salted.

Soup

Wonton Soup

Minced pork and shrimp wrapped in wonton skin mixed vegetable with clear broth

Rice Soup

Chicken and shrimp sprinkled scallion, cilantro and roasted garlic in clear broth

Vegetable and Tofu Soup

Tofu and mixed vegetable sprinkled scallion, cilantro and roasted garlic in clear broth

Bean Thread Soup

Bean thread and shrimp with mixed vegetable in clear broth

Soup of the Day

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

This famous spicy soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

Mild and delicious coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.

Salad

Thai Salad

$7.50

A popular Thai salad dish. Sliced tofu, boiled egg, red onion, carrot, tomato, cucumber, and lettuce. Served with peanut sauce

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Fresh vegetables, lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, celery and seaweed in ginger special dressing

Chang Kao Salad

$8.50

Fresh vegetables, lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, celery, almond, crispy noodles and chicken in special honey dressing

Chicken Larb

Chicken Larb

$9.50

Ground chicken flavored with red onion, scallion, cilantro, mint, chili, and rice powder, mixed with Thai-style hot and sour lime juice

Tiger Cries

$10.50

Grilled sliced beef with red onion, scallion, cilantro, mint, chili, rice powder, and lime juice

Yum Nua

Yum Nua

$10.50

Grilled sliced beef with red onion, tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, scallion, cilantro, mint, chili, and lime juice.

Nam Sod

$10.50

Ground Pork, giner, red onions, scallions, cilantro and seasoned lime juice topped with roasted peanuts

Yum Woonsen

Yum Woonsen

$10.50

Ground chicken and shrimp, glass noodles, red onion, cilantro, and tomato, mixed in Thai-style hot and sour lime juice.

Som Tum

Som Tum

$8.50

Green papaya with fresh chili, green bean, tomato, carrot, shrimp and lime juice, topped with peanuts.

Stir Fries

Cashew Nut

Meat of your choice stir-fried with cashew nuts, water chestnuts, pineapple, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushroom, scallion and oyster sauce

Ginger Oyster

Ginger Oyster

Meat of your choice stir-fried with fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, mushroom, snow peas, scallion and oyster sauce.

Broccoli Medley

Meat of your choice stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, baby corn and oyster sauce.

Emerald Plate

Meat of your choice stir-fried with garlic and assorted vegetables.

Hot Basil

Meat of your choice stir-fried with bamboo shoots, green bean, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, carrot, and basil.

Kha Prow Perfect

$12.95

Ground chicken stir-fried in fresh chili-garlic and basil.

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

Meat of your choice stir-fried with eggplant, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and basil in a mixture of Thai spices, fresh chili, and garlic.

Prik Khing

Meat of your choice stir-fried with green bean, bell pepper, carrot, kaffir leaves, and prik khing curry paste.

Sweet & Sour

Meat of your choice stir-fried with cucumber, onion, snow pea, bell pepper, carrot, tomato, and pineapple, flavored with sweet and sour sauce.

Chang Kao Garden

Chang Kao Garden

Steamed meat of your choice served on bed of vegetables topped with peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.

Spicy Bamboo

Meat of your choice stir-fried with bamboo shoots, mushroom, bell pepper and scallion in spicy Thai sauce.

Thai Pepper Beef

$12.95

Stir-fried sliced beef with onion, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, ginger, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions in special sauce.

Volcano Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed with volcano sauce. Served over vegetables.

Curry

Red Curry

Red curry spices cooked in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot, basil and your choice of meat.

Green Curry

Green Curry

Green curry spices cooked in coconut milk bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant, string bean, carrot, basil and your choice of meat.

Panang Curry

Panang curry spices cooked in coconut milk, string bean, bell pepper, onion, snow peas, carrot, kaffir leaves and your choice of meat.

Yellow Curry

Yellow curry spices cooked in coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato and your choice of meat.

Massaman Curry

Massaman curry spices, cooked in coconut milk, peanut, potato, carrot, onion and your choice of meat.

Mango Curry

Yellow curry spices, cooked in coconut milk, fresh mango, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow peas, and your choice of meat.

House Specialties

Fisherman's Boat

$17.95

Stir fried mixed seafood with garlic, chili, green pepper corns, rhizome bamboo shoots, bell pepper with creamy taste of coconut milk and spiced with red curry paste.

Amazing Chicken

$14.95

Pan-fried chicken breast sautéed with roasted cashew nuts in a special sauce and served on a bed of assorted vegetables.

Pad Paradise

$16.95

Stir-fried chicken and shrimp with broccoli, carrot, onion, snow peas, mushrooms, string bean and cashew nuts in Thai chili sauce.

Royal Scallop

$16.95

Stir-fried scallop with ginger, onion, carrot, bell pepper, string bean, celery, baby corn, scallion, peanuts and Thai chili sauce.

Ocean Madness

Ocean Madness

$17.95

Stir-fried mixed seafood, onion, carrot, snow peas, mushroom, bell pepper, baby corn, celery, and basil in a hot chili sauce.

Crispy Chicken Basil

$15.95

Crispy chicken sautéed with fresh minced hot peppers, onion, mushroom, and basil.

Spicy Squid

$15.95

Golden fried calamari with chili, bell pepper, and carrot in spicy chili sauce on a bed of lettuce.

Shrimp Mango

$16.95

Crispy shrimp stir fried with mango, onion, bell pepper, scallion in sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Mango

$15.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with mango, onion, bell pepper, scallion in sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Himmapan

$15.95

Thai-style cashew nut dish with crispy chicken stir-fried with pineapple, tomato, onion, scallion and dry chili on a bed of vegetables.

Tofu Himmapan

$13.95

Thai-style cashew nut dish with crispy tofu stir-fried with pineapple, tomato, onion, scallion and dry chili on a bed of vegetables.

Crispy Roasted Duck

$19.95

With choice of sauce

Crispy Fish Fillet

$18.95

With choice of sauce

Teriyaki Dinner

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

Your favorite meat grilled to perfection over steamed mixed vegetables with teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.95

Your favorite meat grilled to perfection over steamed mixed vegetables with teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$18.95

Your favorite meat grilled to perfection over steamed mixed vegetables with teriyaki sauce

Roasted Duck Teriyaki

$19.95

Your favorite meat grilled to perfection over steamed mixed vegetables with teriyaki sauce

Noodle Soup/ Curry Noodle

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$12.95

Flat or thin rice noodles, beef ball and sliced beef in tasty beef broth with scallion and cilantro (Thai style)

Duck Noodle Soup

$16.95

Flat or thin rice noodles, roasted duck with delicious duck broth, Chinese broccoli, beansprouts, scallion and cilantro

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Flat or thin rice noodles, vegetables, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanut, lime and your choice of meat

Kao Soi

Kao Soi

$12.95

Normal Thai style, yellow curry, flat yellow noodles with chicken, lime, cilantro, red onion and topped with a fried crispy noodle

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Thin rice noodles sautéed with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and crushed peanut (most popular stir-fry noodle dish), your choice of meat.

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy Pad Thai

Pan fried crispy yellow noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and crushed peanut, your choice of meat.

Pad See-Ew

Flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce and your choice of meat.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

Pan fried flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoots, carrot, and basil prepared with mixture of fresh chili, garlic and your choice of meat.

Mama Kee Mao

Stir-fried yellow noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot and basil in medium sauce.

Kha Prow Noodles

Kha Prow Noodles

$12.95

Stir fried rice noodles with ground chicken, egg, onion, bell pepper, snow peas, carrot and basil in medium sauce.

Thai Lo Mein

Thai Lo Mein

Pan-fried yellow noodles with vegetables and egg in sesame sauce and your choice of meat.

Lad Na

Lad Na

Flat noodles in sweet soy sauce or crispy yellow noodles top with Chinese broccoli and salted soy bean gravy sauce, with your choice of meat.

Pad Woon Sen

Pan-fried bean thread noodles with egg and vegetables in oyster sauce and your choice of meat.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, snow pea, tomato, scallion, and your choice of meat.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, pineapple, raisin, scallion, curry powder and your choice of meat.

Mango Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, fresh mango, cashew nuts, scallion and your choice of meat.

Prik Pow Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg, onion, jalapeno chili, scallion, chili paste in soybean oil and your choice of meat.

Basil Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil and your choice of meat.

Green Curry Fried Rice

Green Curry Fried Rice

Thai-style fried rice flavored with green curry paste, bamboo shoots, green bean, bell pepper, basil and your choice of meat.

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$15.95

Thai style fried rice with crab meat, egg, onion, green peas, carrot and scallion.

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$15.95

Stir fried rice with chicken, beef, pork, with egg, onion, carrot, baby corn, snow peas, green peas and scallion.

Indonesian Fried Rice

$15.95

Stir fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, scallion with chili sauce and curry powder.

Brownies Fried Rice

Brownies Fried Rice

$15.95

Stir fried brown rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, chickpeas, onion, carrot, baby corn, snow peas, scallion and bean sprouts.

Sides

White Rice

$2.75

Brown Rice

$2.75

Sticky Rice

$2.75

Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Sauce

$1.00

French Fries

$3.95

Ajard (pickled Vegies)

$2.00

Egg fried rice

$4.95

Kids

Chicken Teriyaki-Kids

$8.95

Shrimp Teriyaki-Kids

$8.95

Chicken Katsu-Kids

$8.95

Shrimp Katsu-Kids

$8.95

Dessert

Thai Donut

Thai Donut

$4.95

Roti

$4.95

Ice Cream Tempura

$5.95

Cheesecake Tempura

$6.95

Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream

$6.95

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95

Lychee Fruit

$4.95

Rambutan Fruit

$4.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Canned/Bottled

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Perrier

$2.25

Beverages

Iced Tea

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Hot Tea

$2.00

Green Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Green Tea

$2.85

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Coffee

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Bubble Tea

Coconut Bubble Tea

$4.95

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$4.95

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$4.95
Green Tea Bubble Tea

Green Tea Bubble Tea

$4.95

Mango Bubble Tea

$4.95

Mocha Bubble Tea

$4.95

Taro Bubble Tea

$4.95

Cappuccino Bubble Tea

$4.95

Red Bean Bubble Tea

$4.95

Coffee Bubble Tea

$4.95

Thai Tea Bubble Tea

$4.95

Milk Tea Bubblr Tea

$4.95

Beer

Singha

$4.95

Chang

$4.95

Tsing Tao

$4.95

Sapporo

$4.95

Kirin Ichiban

$4.95

Kirin Light

$4.95

Heineken

$4.95

Corona

$4.95

Yuengling

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.95

Miller Light

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Budwiser

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.95

Wine (Btl)

William Hill (Btl)

$24.00

House/ Canyon Road (Btl)

$19.95

Wine (Glass)

Risata Moscato

$8.50

Sake Bottle

Hanna Lychee Bottle

$24.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6233 14th St W., Bradenton, FL 34207

Directions

Gallery
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine image
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine image
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine image

