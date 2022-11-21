Chang Kao Thai Cuisine 6233 14th St W.
6233 14th St W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crispy Spring Rolls
These delicate and crispy vegetable rolls are served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls
Mixture of ground chicken, assorted vegetables, and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Stuffed with minced crab meat and cream cheese, fried until crispy, and served with sweet and sour sauce. ( 4 per order)
Scallion Pancake
Homemade-style vegetable scallion pancake, fried until golden brown. Served with ginger soy sauce.
Dumpling
Stuffed with minced chicken and vegetables, served with ginger soy sauce.
Kanom-Jeeb
Wonton skin stuffed with a mixture of shrimp and pork, served with ginger soy sauce.
Goong Tod
Crispy fried shrimp hand-rolled in egg roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Tod Mun
Blend of ground chicken and shrimp cake marinated with Thai curry paste, green been, and kaffir leaf, served with cucumber sauce topped with crushed peanut.
Curry Puff
Pastry dough stuffed with ground chicken, potato, onion, carrot ,and curry powder, deep fried until golden brown. Served with cucumber sweet and sour sauce.
Satay
Marinated chicken grilled on a skewer, served with peanut sauce and cucumber dip.
Tofu Triangles
Deep-friend tofu served with sweet and sour sauce, topped with crushed peanut.
Angel Wings
Chicken wings deep fried until golden brown, sautéed with chili and garlic sauce, and topped with crispy sweet basil.
Goong Sapparot
Grilled shrimp and pineapple chunks on a skewer, served with peanut sauce and cucumber dip.
Edamame
Boiled green soybeans, lightly salted.
Soup
Wonton Soup
Minced pork and shrimp wrapped in wonton skin mixed vegetable with clear broth
Rice Soup
Chicken and shrimp sprinkled scallion, cilantro and roasted garlic in clear broth
Vegetable and Tofu Soup
Tofu and mixed vegetable sprinkled scallion, cilantro and roasted garlic in clear broth
Bean Thread Soup
Bean thread and shrimp with mixed vegetable in clear broth
Soup of the Day
Tom Yum Soup
This famous spicy soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.
Tom Kha Soup
Mild and delicious coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.
Salad
Thai Salad
A popular Thai salad dish. Sliced tofu, boiled egg, red onion, carrot, tomato, cucumber, and lettuce. Served with peanut sauce
Seaweed Salad
Fresh vegetables, lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, celery and seaweed in ginger special dressing
Chang Kao Salad
Fresh vegetables, lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, celery, almond, crispy noodles and chicken in special honey dressing
Chicken Larb
Ground chicken flavored with red onion, scallion, cilantro, mint, chili, and rice powder, mixed with Thai-style hot and sour lime juice
Tiger Cries
Grilled sliced beef with red onion, scallion, cilantro, mint, chili, rice powder, and lime juice
Yum Nua
Grilled sliced beef with red onion, tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, scallion, cilantro, mint, chili, and lime juice.
Nam Sod
Ground Pork, giner, red onions, scallions, cilantro and seasoned lime juice topped with roasted peanuts
Yum Woonsen
Ground chicken and shrimp, glass noodles, red onion, cilantro, and tomato, mixed in Thai-style hot and sour lime juice.
Som Tum
Green papaya with fresh chili, green bean, tomato, carrot, shrimp and lime juice, topped with peanuts.
Stir Fries
Cashew Nut
Meat of your choice stir-fried with cashew nuts, water chestnuts, pineapple, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushroom, scallion and oyster sauce
Ginger Oyster
Meat of your choice stir-fried with fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, mushroom, snow peas, scallion and oyster sauce.
Broccoli Medley
Meat of your choice stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, baby corn and oyster sauce.
Emerald Plate
Meat of your choice stir-fried with garlic and assorted vegetables.
Hot Basil
Meat of your choice stir-fried with bamboo shoots, green bean, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, carrot, and basil.
Kha Prow Perfect
Ground chicken stir-fried in fresh chili-garlic and basil.
Spicy Eggplant
Meat of your choice stir-fried with eggplant, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and basil in a mixture of Thai spices, fresh chili, and garlic.
Prik Khing
Meat of your choice stir-fried with green bean, bell pepper, carrot, kaffir leaves, and prik khing curry paste.
Sweet & Sour
Meat of your choice stir-fried with cucumber, onion, snow pea, bell pepper, carrot, tomato, and pineapple, flavored with sweet and sour sauce.
Chang Kao Garden
Steamed meat of your choice served on bed of vegetables topped with peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.
Spicy Bamboo
Meat of your choice stir-fried with bamboo shoots, mushroom, bell pepper and scallion in spicy Thai sauce.
Thai Pepper Beef
Stir-fried sliced beef with onion, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, ginger, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions in special sauce.
Volcano Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with volcano sauce. Served over vegetables.
Curry
Red Curry
Red curry spices cooked in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot, basil and your choice of meat.
Green Curry
Green curry spices cooked in coconut milk bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant, string bean, carrot, basil and your choice of meat.
Panang Curry
Panang curry spices cooked in coconut milk, string bean, bell pepper, onion, snow peas, carrot, kaffir leaves and your choice of meat.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry spices cooked in coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato and your choice of meat.
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry spices, cooked in coconut milk, peanut, potato, carrot, onion and your choice of meat.
Mango Curry
Yellow curry spices, cooked in coconut milk, fresh mango, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow peas, and your choice of meat.
House Specialties
Fisherman's Boat
Stir fried mixed seafood with garlic, chili, green pepper corns, rhizome bamboo shoots, bell pepper with creamy taste of coconut milk and spiced with red curry paste.
Amazing Chicken
Pan-fried chicken breast sautéed with roasted cashew nuts in a special sauce and served on a bed of assorted vegetables.
Pad Paradise
Stir-fried chicken and shrimp with broccoli, carrot, onion, snow peas, mushrooms, string bean and cashew nuts in Thai chili sauce.
Royal Scallop
Stir-fried scallop with ginger, onion, carrot, bell pepper, string bean, celery, baby corn, scallion, peanuts and Thai chili sauce.
Ocean Madness
Stir-fried mixed seafood, onion, carrot, snow peas, mushroom, bell pepper, baby corn, celery, and basil in a hot chili sauce.
Crispy Chicken Basil
Crispy chicken sautéed with fresh minced hot peppers, onion, mushroom, and basil.
Spicy Squid
Golden fried calamari with chili, bell pepper, and carrot in spicy chili sauce on a bed of lettuce.
Shrimp Mango
Crispy shrimp stir fried with mango, onion, bell pepper, scallion in sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Mango
Crispy chicken stir fried with mango, onion, bell pepper, scallion in sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Himmapan
Thai-style cashew nut dish with crispy chicken stir-fried with pineapple, tomato, onion, scallion and dry chili on a bed of vegetables.
Tofu Himmapan
Thai-style cashew nut dish with crispy tofu stir-fried with pineapple, tomato, onion, scallion and dry chili on a bed of vegetables.
Crispy Roasted Duck
With choice of sauce
Crispy Fish Fillet
With choice of sauce
Teriyaki Dinner
Chicken Teriyaki
Your favorite meat grilled to perfection over steamed mixed vegetables with teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki
Your favorite meat grilled to perfection over steamed mixed vegetables with teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki
Your favorite meat grilled to perfection over steamed mixed vegetables with teriyaki sauce
Roasted Duck Teriyaki
Your favorite meat grilled to perfection over steamed mixed vegetables with teriyaki sauce
Noodle Soup/ Curry Noodle
Thai Beef Noodle Soup
Flat or thin rice noodles, beef ball and sliced beef in tasty beef broth with scallion and cilantro (Thai style)
Duck Noodle Soup
Flat or thin rice noodles, roasted duck with delicious duck broth, Chinese broccoli, beansprouts, scallion and cilantro
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Flat or thin rice noodles, vegetables, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanut, lime and your choice of meat
Kao Soi
Normal Thai style, yellow curry, flat yellow noodles with chicken, lime, cilantro, red onion and topped with a fried crispy noodle
Noodle
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles sautéed with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and crushed peanut (most popular stir-fry noodle dish), your choice of meat.
Crispy Pad Thai
Pan fried crispy yellow noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and crushed peanut, your choice of meat.
Pad See-Ew
Flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce and your choice of meat.
Drunken Noodles
Pan fried flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoots, carrot, and basil prepared with mixture of fresh chili, garlic and your choice of meat.
Mama Kee Mao
Stir-fried yellow noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot and basil in medium sauce.
Kha Prow Noodles
Stir fried rice noodles with ground chicken, egg, onion, bell pepper, snow peas, carrot and basil in medium sauce.
Thai Lo Mein
Pan-fried yellow noodles with vegetables and egg in sesame sauce and your choice of meat.
Lad Na
Flat noodles in sweet soy sauce or crispy yellow noodles top with Chinese broccoli and salted soy bean gravy sauce, with your choice of meat.
Pad Woon Sen
Pan-fried bean thread noodles with egg and vegetables in oyster sauce and your choice of meat.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, snow pea, tomato, scallion, and your choice of meat.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, pineapple, raisin, scallion, curry powder and your choice of meat.
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, fresh mango, cashew nuts, scallion and your choice of meat.
Prik Pow Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, jalapeno chili, scallion, chili paste in soybean oil and your choice of meat.
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil and your choice of meat.
Green Curry Fried Rice
Thai-style fried rice flavored with green curry paste, bamboo shoots, green bean, bell pepper, basil and your choice of meat.
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with crab meat, egg, onion, green peas, carrot and scallion.
Combo Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with chicken, beef, pork, with egg, onion, carrot, baby corn, snow peas, green peas and scallion.
Indonesian Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, scallion with chili sauce and curry powder.
Brownies Fried Rice
Stir fried brown rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, chickpeas, onion, carrot, baby corn, snow peas, scallion and bean sprouts.
Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
6233 14th St W., Bradenton, FL 34207