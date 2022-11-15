Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chang Thai

review star

No reviews yet

1232 Emmet St N

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Roll
Pad See Eaw

APPETIZER

Spring Roll

$6.00

Deep fried veggies rolls served with sweet and sour sauce (V)

Chicken and Veggies Dumpling

$6.00
Veggies Dumpling

$6.00Out of stock

Filled with Cabbage, onion, scallion, carrot deep fried and served with sweet chili soy sauce (V)

Golden Triangles

$7.00

Deep fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanut (V)

Shrimp Shu-mai

$8.00

Shrimp dumpling with Thai soy sauce

Curry Puff

$7.00

Diced chicken, potatoes and onions mixed with yellow curry in a puff pastry served with cucumber relish

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Fried squid served with sweet and spicy sauce

Bikini Shrimp

$9.00

Shrimp wrapped with spring roll skin fried to perfection and served with sweet & sour sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Marinated chicken with onion, carrot, served with crispy noodle, bean sprout, fresh lettuce and peanut sauce

Kanom Jeeb

$8.00

Crabmeat, minced pork and water chestnuts wrapped in wonton skin, steamed and served with Thai soy sauce, cilantro, scallion and fried garlic

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast with satay seasoning, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish

Crying Tiger

$10.00

Grilled sliced beef served with chili lime juice sauce topped with scallion and cilantro.

Apptizer Platter

$13.00

combination of spring roll, bikini shrimp, veggies dumpling, Kanom jeeb, curry puff and golden triangle (fried tofu).

SOUP

Tom Yum Soup **

$7.00

Spicy lemongrass broth, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (GF)

Tom Kha Soup

$7.00

Coconut milk broth, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (GF)

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Crabmeat and Pork wonton with beansprout, cilantro and scallion

YUM YUM & SALAD

Papaya Salad *

$9.00Out of stock

Julienne green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, peanuts, spicy lime dressing with shrimps.

Sweet Corn Pok Pok *

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet corn, Fuji apple, string beans, tomatoes, peanuts, spicy lime dressing with shrimps.

Summer Singha Salad **

$9.00

Minced chicken, red onions, scallions, fresh ginger and peanut sprinkled with lime juice and exotic spices.

Seafood Salad **

$10.00

Shrimp, squid, mussel, red onion, scallions and cilantro with spicy lime dressing

Beef Num Tok **

$10.00

Salad Grilled flank beef, tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro and spicy lime dressing.

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed veggies are cabbage, carrot, broccoli, tomato and served with special dressing sauce on the side

ENTREES

Pad Kapow ***

$14.00

Sautéed with fresh basil leaves, bell pepper, chili pepper and onion in spicy basil sauce

Ginger Perfect

$14.00

Sautéed with fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, scallions in a tasty bean sauce

Spicy Eggplant ***

$14.00

Slices of eggplant stir-fired with choices of meat hot chili, red pepper, garlic and fresh basil leaves

Pad Ped **

$14.00

Sautéed with curry paste, basil leaves, bell pepper, chili, bamboo shoot and red pepper

Pad Pik Sod

$14.00

Sautéed with fresh chili peppers, bell pepper and onion in a brown sauce

Pad Broccoli

$14.00

Sautéed with broccoli in tasty brown sauce

Pad Cashew Nuts

$14.00

Sautéed with cashew nuts onion and scallions in savory light brown gravy sauce

Pad Garlic

$14.00

Stir-fried with garlic and white pepper, served with steamed broccoli

Pad Pik Pow *

$14.00

Sautéed with chili paste, fresh chili, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and basil

Pad Mix Vegetable

$14.00

Sautéed mixed vegetable in light brown sauce

Pad Peanut Sauce

$14.00

Choice of protein sautéed with Thai peanut sauce chili paste served with steam broccoli.

Bangkok Combo

$17.00

Combination of Shrimp and chicken stir-fried with snow pea, onion, carrot, scallion, bell pepper and cashew nut

Deep Sea

$18.00

Shrimp, squid and mussel stir - fried with celery, bell pepper, onion, scallion and egg in a delicious curry sauce

Siam Beef

$18.00

Sliced of beef marinated in sesame oil and exotic spices, stir fried in very high heat, sprinkled with fresh julienne ginger, steamed broccoli.

Fried Whole Red Snapper Fish

$20.00

Crispy whole Red snapper with choice of sauce.

Crispy Whole Flounder Fish

$27.00Out of stock

Whole flounder deep-fried to a crispy served with your choice of chili and garlic sauce or black bean, mushroom and ginger sauce

CURRY

Red Curry ***

$14.00

Cook in traditional Thai style red curry with coconut milk, basil, bell pepper and bamboo shoot(GF)

Green Curry ***

$14.00

Cook in traditional Thai style green curry with coconut milk, basil, bell pepper and bamboo shoot(GF)

Panang Curry *

$14.00

Cook in curried creamy peanut sauce coconut milk, bell pepper and fresh basil leaves

Mango Curry ***

$17.00

Cook in yellow curry sauce ,coconut milk, broccoli, onion, snow pea, cashew nut and mango.

Massaman Curry**

$16.00

Potato, onion,tomato and coconut milk.

Massaman Curry with braised Beef *Special*

$16.00Out of stock

Braised beef in curry paste with potato, onion and peanut.

Pumpkins Curry *Limited time*

$17.00Out of stock

NOODLE

Pad Thai

$14.00

Thai national noodle dish thin rice noodles stir-fried , crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg (GF)

Pad See Eaw

$14.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli and sweet Thai soy sauce

Drunken Noodle ***

$14.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried tomato, onion, chili pepper and basil in a spicy basil sauce

Kua Kai

$14.00

Wide rice noodle stir-fired with chicken, egg, and scallions in chef's special brown sauce

Pad Woonsen

$14.00

Cellophane noodle stir - fried with carrot, scallions, onion and egg

Lad Na

$14.00

Cooked with egg, broccoli, carrot and Chinese broccoli in a light gravy sauce served on a bed of wide rice noodle

Pattaya Noodle *

$17.00

Shrimp, Squid and Mussel stir - fried with wide rice noodle, string bean and bell pepper in a spicy chili sauce topped with crabmeat

Arkannay Noodle *

$17.00

Wide rice noodle stir-fried with shrimp, egg, and squid in chef's special light curry sauce and topped with crabmeat

Drunken Spaghetti***

$16.00

Angel hair stir fried with carrot, bamboo shoot, string bean, onion, bell pepper and basil in a spicy basil sauce

Woon Sen Pad Thai

$17.00

Glass noodle stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut and cashew nut in sweet and savory sauce on top crispy wonton

NOODLE SOUP

Pho Noodle Soup

$13.00

Thin rice noodle soup with onion, scallions combined in a beef broth, served with beansprout, basil leaves and lime.

Thai Noodle Soup

$13.00

Thin rice noodle in vegetable broth top with beansprout, scallion, and cilantro

FRIED RICE

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried with jasmine rice, carrot, scallions, onion and egg. Cilantro on top

Basil Fried Rice ***

$14.00

Stir-fried with Jasmine rice, basil leaves red pepper and hot chili. Cilantro on top

Bangkok Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with special chef sauce, egg, carrots, onions, raisins and snow pea.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir - fried with jasmine rice, egg, pineapple ,cashew nut, tomatoes, onion, scallions and ginger powder topped with cilantro

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Crispy Basil Duck

$22.00

Deep fried Duck , onion, bell pepper , basil top with crispy basil and chili garlic sauce.

Ka Pow Crispy Pork Belly

$17.00

Pork Belly, bell peppers, onions, String bean, fresh basil stir fry in spicy basil sauce

Crispy Chicken With Cashew

$17.00

Crispy Chicken, onions, Cashew nuts, scallions, bell pepper pepper in a sweet chili tamarind sauce.

Kapow Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Fried Chicken, string bean, onion, red pepper, serano, basil, in a spicy basil garlic sauce.

Khua Kling Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Simple stir-fry of minced chicken and a Southern Thai-style curry paste.sliced lemongrass, and fresh red chiles

Duck Curry

$20.00

Duck, pineapple, tomatoe, bell pepper, basil in red curry.

DESSERT

Mango/sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$7.00

Pandan sticky rice with mango and coconut milk on top.

Pumpkin Thai Custard

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Sticky Rice/custard

$7.00

Baked Taro Thai Custard

$7.00

SIDE ORDER

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Sauce 4 Oz.

$2.50

Fried Eeg (2)

$2.50

Steamed Shrimp(4)

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$2.50

Steamed Chicken

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.00

DRINK

Soda

$2.95
Thai Ice Tea

$3.50
Thai Ice Coffee

$3.50

Thai Lemon Ice Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Sherley Temple

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Lychee Iced Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
From the family of Tara Thai Cville, We welcome you to our new chapter "Chang Thai Virginia" let's come and enjoy!

1232 Emmet St N, Charlottesville, VA 22903

