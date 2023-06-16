Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Bars & Lounges

Channel Cat Fish House

review star

No reviews yet

11990 Boat Dock Road

Shelbyville, KY 40065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Jambalaya

$12.00

SERVED WITH SEASONED RICE & JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR CORNBREAD

Blackend Catfish

$17.00

SERVED WITH LEMON STEAMED BROCCOLI & HOUSE MADE CHIPS CAN BE SERVED BAKED; GFO

Food

Soups & Salads

SALAD - Chopped

$8.00

HAM, BACON & TURKEY, A HARD BOILED EGG LETTUCE & SEASONAL VEGETABLES CHOICE OF DRESSING; GFO

SALAD - Garden

$6.00

CRISP ROMAINE & SEASONAL VEGETABLES CHOICE OF DRESSING; GFO, V

Clam Chowder

$6.00

LOADED WITH POTATOES, BACON, ONION & CHEDDAR CHEESE

Sides

SIDE: Chips

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE: Cornbread Muffins

$5.00

V

SIDE: Fries

$4.00

GF, V

SIDE: Onion Rings ($6.00)

$6.00

V

SIDE: Salad

$4.00

SIDE: Slaw

$4.00

GF, V

SIDE: Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

GF, V

Entrees

10oz Cod Sandwich

$16.00

SERVED WITH CHANNEL CAT TARTER, HOUSE MADE CHIPS & BROCCOLI SLAW CAN BE SERVED BAKED; GFO

Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

PICK YOUR SAUCE. LOUISIANA BBQ SAUCE OR CHEF JEREMIAH'S JALAPEÑO BUTTERMILK SAUCE SERVED SMOTHERED & CRISPY WITH BROCCOLI SLAW & HOUSE CUT FRIES; GF

Blackend Catfish

$17.00

SERVED WITH LEMON STEAMED BROCCOLI & HOUSE MADE CHIPS CAN BE SERVED BAKED; GFO

Channel Cat Platter

$20.00

CATFISH, FRIED SHRIMP, CHANNEL CAT TARTAR & CREAMY BROCCOLI SLAW CAN BE SERVED BAKED; GFO

Chicken Wings

$10.00

1/2 DOZEN WINGS, CHOICE OF CREAMY RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE; SERVED WITH FRIES; GF

Fish Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Smash Burger

$12.00

BLACK ANGUS BEEF PATTY SMASHED ON THE GRIDDLE, MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE TOMATOES, ONIONS & PICKLES ON A SESAME SEED BUN; SERVED WITH FRIES; SUB UDI'S GF BUN +2: GFO

Smash Burger - DOUBLE

$17.00

Blackend Catfish - Filet ONLY

$8.00

Cod - Filet ONLY

$10.00

Fried Shrimp - ONLY

$8.00

Fire Cracker Shrimp & Wings

$16.00

Desserts

Banana Puddin

$5.00

Orange Cream Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream: Vanilla

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

SERVED IN OUR SIGNATURE CHANNEL CAT CUP!

Key Lime Poke Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Derby Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Bailys Poke Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Parfait

$4.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$7.00

Banana Blondie

$7.00

Chocolate Peanutbutter Poke Cake

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Cod Fingers

$6.00

Kids Baked Cod

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Fish Crackers

$2.00

Swag

Shirts

Orange

$18.00

Light Blue

$18.00

Dark Blue

$18.00

Hats

Camo

$13.00

Cups

Small Cup (Gold)

$1.00

Large Cup (Yellow)

$1.50

Coffee Mug

$6.00

Miscellaneous

Keychain

$3.00

Magnet

$1.50

Stickers

$0.50
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Channel Cat Fish House is a waterfront restaurant located at Guist Creek Marina, in Shelbyville, KY.

11990 Boat Dock Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065

Directions

