Chanos Latin Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

574 Newark Pompton Turnpike

Pompton Plains, NJ 07444

Popular Items

16oz Chicken Rice & Vegetable

Bk Options

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Scramble eggs, hash browns, melted cheese and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with avocado sauce. Pictured with added Applewood Bacon.

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Scramble eggs, melted cheese and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with house salsa. Pictured with added Chorizo.

FREE CHIPS

Thank You for ordering online. Would you like 1 FREE bag of chips? Just add it to your basket! 1 per order.
1 FREE BAG OF CHIPS

1 FREE BAG OF CHIPS

Thank You for ordering online. Would you like 1 FREE bag of chips? Just add it to your basket! 1 per order.

SOUPS

16oz Baked Potato & Ham

16oz Baked Potato & Ham

$5.19

A delectable combination of creamy potato goodness, roasted ham, and cheddar cheese. You will fall in love with it!!

32oz Baked Potato & Ham

32oz Baked Potato & Ham

$9.49

A delectable combination of creamy potato goodness, roasted ham, and cheddar cheese. You will fall in love with it!!

16oz Beef & Veg

16oz Beef & Veg

$5.19

Soul soothing Beef & Veg Soup, packed with healthy vegetables & nourishing beef broth. Good for the whole family! Served with cilantro, cabbage and a lime wedge.

32oz Beef & Veg

32oz Beef & Veg

$9.49

Soul soothing Beef & Veg Soup, packed with healthy vegetables & nourishing beef broth. Good for the whole family! Served with cilantro, cabbage and a lime wedge.

16oz Black Bean

16oz Black Bean

$4.99

Healthy slow cooked black beans pureed to a creamy texture. Shown with a side of added queso fresco.

32oz Black Bean

32oz Black Bean

$8.99

Healthy slow cooked black beans pureed to a creamy texture. Shown with a side of added queso fresco.

16oz Butternut Squash

16oz Butternut Squash

$5.19

A soul-warming flavorful soup that's perfect for fall and winter! Comfort in a bowl!

32oz Butternut Squash

32oz Butternut Squash

$9.49

A soul-warming flavorful soup that's perfect for fall and winter! Comfort in a bowl!

16oz Chicken Rice & Vegetable

16oz Chicken Rice & Vegetable

$5.19

Homemade shredded chicken breast, white rice, green peas and diced carrots.

32oz Chicken Rice & Vegetable

32oz Chicken Rice & Vegetable

$9.49

Homemade shredded chicken breast, white rice, green peas and diced carrots.

16oz Fideo Soup

16oz Fideo Soup

$4.99

Spanish style noodles cooked in a zesty tomato sauce with corn kernels.

32oz Fideo Soup

32oz Fideo Soup

$8.99

Spanish style noodles cooked in a zesty tomato sauce with corn kernels.

16oz Fire Roasted Tomato

16oz Fire Roasted Tomato

$4.99

Abundant quantities of tomatoes on the vine, corn and a pinch of smoked chipotle pepper.

32oz Fire Roasted Tomato

32oz Fire Roasted Tomato

$8.99

Abundant quantities of tomatoes on the vine, corn and a pinch of smoked chipotle pepper.

16oz Lentil

16oz Lentil

$4.99

Hearty lentils cooked with potatoes & carrots and garnished with spinach.

32oz Lentil

32oz Lentil

$8.99

Hearty lentils cooked with potatoes & carrots and garnished with spinach.

16oz Poblano Corn Chowder

16oz Poblano Corn Chowder

$5.19

Rich & creamy potato corn chowder balanced with mellow fire roasted poblano peppers.

32oz Poblano Corn Chowder

32oz Poblano Corn Chowder

$9.49

Rich & creamy potato corn chowder balanced with mellow fire roasted poblano peppers.

16oz Pozole

16oz Pozole

$5.19

The flagship of Mexican soups. A unique broth of white corn "hominy" and pork, garnished with onions, cilantro and a lime wedge. Hearty & delicious!

32oz Pozole

32oz Pozole

$9.49

The flagship of Mexican soups. A unique broth of white corn "hominy" and pork, garnished with onions, cilantro and a lime wedge. Hearty & delicious!

16oz Split Pea & Roasted Ham

16oz Split Pea & Roasted Ham

$5.19

Slowly simmered split peas with roasted ham and seasonings. Hearty and nourishing.

32oz Split Pea & Roasted Ham

32oz Split Pea & Roasted Ham

$9.49

Slowly simmered split peas with roasted ham and seasonings. Hearty and nourishing.

MUNCHIES

Chanos' Chips

Chanos' Chips

Dangerously addictive and satisfyingly crunchy. Chano's corn tortilla chips are made fresh everyday and seasoned with our own unique blend of spices.

House Salsa for Dipping

House Salsa for Dipping

Mild, fresh & crisp, simply addictive! Roasted ripe tomatoes, onion, garlic and a touch of fresh jalapeno and cilantro. Perfect match to our chips!

Guacamole

Guacamole

Creamy Mexican avocados mashed with a touch of lime juice.

Our Own Queso Dip

Our Own Queso Dip

The perfect harmony of three creamy melted cheeses and spices. Made daily with Real Cheese! Can't stop dipping!

Black Bean Corn Salad

Black Bean Corn Salad

$3.49

8 oz of black beans, refreshing cucumber, corn and red bell peppers tossed in Chano's Jalapeno Vinaigrette.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$3.99

Delicious potato-like wedges, crispy outside and soft inside. We recommend pairing with creamy chipotle sauce.

Tostones

Tostones

$3.99

Dominican style green plantains, flattened and fried to golden medallions, lightly sprinkled with sea salt and paired with avocado sauce.

Crispy Fries

$3.99

Chanos' own crispy seasoned fries. Shown with a small Queso Dip.

Sweet Plantains "Maduros"

Sweet Plantains "Maduros"

$3.99

Caramelized sweet ripe plantains, pair them with rice & beans, eat them as a side dish or as a dessert.

Esquites (Mexican Street Corn Cups)

Esquites (Mexican Street Corn Cups)

$4.49

Smoky, sweet & tangy charred corn-off-the-cob slathered with a creamy, cheesy lime and chili-flecked sauce. Where 'ya been all my life?!

Beef Taquitos

Beef Taquitos

$5.99

Beef Taquitos in a cup drowned in your choice of Salsa Verde o Roja and topped with crema, creamy chipotle, queso fresco, onions & cilantro. Delicious!!

Yaroa (Dominican Cheese Fries)

Yaroa (Dominican Cheese Fries)

$8.49

Crispy seasoned fries, covered with melted mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos and diced avocado, drizzled with ketchup, crema & creamy chipotle. Irresistible! Pictured with added Ground Beef.

Try All Our Salsas (11 flavors)

Try All Our Salsas (11 flavors)

$5.99

Sample the 11 different Chano's Signature Salsas (1oz each).

RICE BOWL

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$5.99

White or brown rice and black beans topped with queso fresco then customize your way. Paired with avocado sauce. Pictured with added beef barbacoa, cheddar, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, jalapenos & crema.

FAMILY RB TRAYS

$44.99 FAMILY RICE BOWL HDTRAY (FEEDS 4-5)

$44.99 FAMILY RICE BOWL HDTRAY (FEEDS 4-5)

$44.99

White or brown rice, black beans, 16 oz of the protein of your choice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado & the cheese of your Choice.

$55.99 FAMILY RICE BOWL HDTRAY (FEEDS 4-5)

$55.99 FAMILY RICE BOWL HDTRAY (FEEDS 4-5)

$55.99

White or brown rice, black beans, 16 oz of Chipotle Glazed Shrimp or Beef Barbacoa, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and the cheese of your choice.

$58.99 FAMILY RICE BOWL HDTRAY (FEEDS 4-5)

$58.99

White or brown rice, black beans, 16 oz of Mojo Marinated Skirt Steak, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and the cheese of your choice.

SALADS

Sonora Salad

Sonora Salad

$8.99

Crisp green leaf lettuce, brown rice, fresh pico de gallo, corn, black beans, sliced avocado & queso fresco. We recommend pairing with Honey Chipotle Vinaigrette.

Veracruz Salad

Veracruz Salad

$8.99

Lush green leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, sliced avocado & a hardboiled egg. We recommend pairing with Creamy Cilantro dressing.

Puebla Salad

Puebla Salad

$8.99

Vibrant spinach leaves, protein rich quinoa, pico de gallo, carrot ribbons, sliced avocado, queso fresco & applewood bacon. We recommend pairing with Roasted Red Pepper dressing. Pictured with added shrimp & a hardboiled egg.

BURRITOS

B Steak & Cheese

B Steak & Cheese

$12.99

White or brown rice, grilled "mojo" marinated skirt steak, queso dip, crispy tortilla strips, pickled jalapenos and sliced avocado. Paired with cilantro sauce.

B Chicken Mole

B Chicken Mole

$11.49

White or brown rice, grilled ancho marinated chicken, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Mole* sauce & sliced avocado. Paired with guajillo honey sauce. * contains nuts.

B Surf-&-Turf

B Surf-&-Turf

$12.99

White or brown rice, grilled "Mojo" marinated skirt steak, chipotle & garlic glazed shrimp, crisp green leaf lettuce, black beans & sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with avocado sauce.

B Beef Barbacoa

B Beef Barbacoa

$12.99

White or brown rice, slow cooked beef Barbacoa (shredded beef), Guajillo Honey sauce, crisp green leaf lettuce, Mexican crema & sliced avocado. Paired with house salsa.

B Shrimp & Bacon

B Shrimp & Bacon

$12.99

White or brown rice, chipotle glazed shrimp, applewood bacon, cabbage salad, creamy chipotle sauce & sliced avocado. Paired with garlic habanero sauce.

B Pulled Pork Carnitas

B Pulled Pork Carnitas

$11.49

White or brown rice, juicy pulled pork carnitas, black beans, queso fresco, corn, Chanos' guajillo honey sauce and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with serrano sauce.

B California

B California

$11.49

Seasoned crispy fries, ground beef picadillo, corn, green leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and queso fresco. Paired with arbol pinapple sauce.

B Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo

B Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo

$11.49

White or brown rice, Chanos’ home-made Chorizo, queso fresco, pico de gallo, corn and sliced avocado. Paired with creamy chipotle sauce.

B Baja Style Fish

B Baja Style Fish

$11.49

White or brown rice, beer battered golden crisp cod, cabbage salad, Chanos' creamy chipotle sauce and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with jalapeno lime sauce.

B Vegetarian

B Vegetarian

$10.99

Brown rice, black bean corn salad, Queso Frito (Dominican style white cheese sautéed until golden brown), green leaf lettuce, crispy tortilla strips and sliced avocado. Paired with creamy chipotle sauce.

TACOS

T Mojo Marinated Churrasco Skirt Steak

T Mojo Marinated Churrasco Skirt Steak

$4.99

Grilled Churrasco skirt steak, fresh onions & cilantro, queso fresco and sliced avocado. Paired with cilantro sauce.

T Ancho Marinated Chicken

T Ancho Marinated Chicken

$4.19

Grilled ancho marinated chicken, queso fresco, green leaf lettuce and sliced avocado. Paired with house salsa.

T Chipotle Glazed Shrimp

T Chipotle Glazed Shrimp

$4.49

Chipotle and garlic glazed shrimp, queso fresco, diced applewood bacon and sliced avocado. Paired with crema.

T Slow Cooked Beef Barbacoa

T Slow Cooked Beef Barbacoa

$4.99

Slow cooked beef Barbacoa (shredded beef), fresh onions & cilantro and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with aji sauce.

T Pulled Pork Carnitas

T Pulled Pork Carnitas

$4.19

Juicy pulled pork Carnitas, red pickled onions, queso fresco and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with arbol pineapple sauce.

T Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo

T Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo

$4.19

Chanos’ home-made Chorizo, queso fresco, and sliced avocado. Paired with avocado sauce.

Taco Beef Fajitas

Taco Beef Fajitas

$4.19

Tender, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth grilled steak strips with bell peppers, caramelized onions, avocado & mozzarella cheese on a flour tortilla. Paired with crema.

T Ground Beef Picadillo

T Ground Beef Picadillo

$4.19

Savory ground beef simmered with plenty of Mexican seasonings, topped with cheddar cheese and sliced avocado. Paired with guajillo honey sauce. Pictured with added pico de gallo.

T Baja Style Fish

T Baja Style Fish

$4.49

Beer battered golden crisp Cod, cabbage salad, Chano's Creamy Chipotle sauce and sliced avocado. Paired with jalapeno lime sauce.

T Vegetarian

T Vegetarian

$4.19

Queso Frito (Dominican style white cheese sautéed until golden brown), black bean corn salad and sliced avocado. Paired with creamy chipotle. Pictured on a flour tortilla.

QUESADILLAS

Q Cheese

Q Cheese

$8.99

Tasty mozzarella cheese, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with jalapeno-lime & crema.

Q Chicken Grilled

Q Chicken Grilled

$10.99

Tasty mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with creamy chipotle sauce & crema.

Q Buffalo Chicken

Q Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Tasty mozzarella cheese & buffalo chicken, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with house salsa & crema.

Q Churrasco Skirt Steak

Q Churrasco Skirt Steak

$11.99

Tasty mozzarella cheese & grilled skirt steak, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with cilantro sauce & crema.

Q Chipotle Glazed Shrimp

Q Chipotle Glazed Shrimp

$11.99

Tasty mozzarella cheese & chipotle glazed shrimp, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with garlic habanero & crema. Pictured with a side of guac.

Q Pulled Pork Carnitas, Ham and Pickled Jalapenos

Q Pulled Pork Carnitas, Ham and Pickled Jalapenos

$11.99

Tasty mozzarella chees, pulled pork carnitas, ham & pickled jalapenos, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with guajillo honey sauce & crema.

Q Veggie Mix

Q Veggie Mix

$9.99

Tasty mozzarella cheese, peppers & onions and your choice of spinach, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with serrano sauce & crema. Pictured with added corn.

EMPANADAS

E Ground Beef & Potatoes

E Ground Beef & Potatoes

$3.49

Colombian Style

E Grilled Ancho Chicken, Pickeld Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese

E Grilled Ancho Chicken, Pickeld Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese

$3.49

Colombian Style

E Slow Cooked Beef Barbacoa

E Slow Cooked Beef Barbacoa

$3.49

Colombian Style

E 3 Cheese

E 3 Cheese

$3.49

Colombian Style

E Buffalo Chicken Breast

E Buffalo Chicken Breast

$3.49

Colombian Style

E Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo & Potatoes

E Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo & Potatoes

$3.49

Colombian Style

E Steak & Cheese

E Steak & Cheese

$3.49

Colombian Style

WRAPS WITH LOVE

W Steak & Queso Azul

W Steak & Queso Azul

$11.49

Pressed until golden thinly sliced grilled steak, provolone cheese, peppers & onions, crispy fries, sliced avocado, tomato & blue cheese dressing.

W Crispy Chicken BLT

W Crispy Chicken BLT

$11.49

Pressed until golden crispy breaded chicken, provolone cheese, applewood bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced avocado, tomato & ranch dressing.

W Cubano

W Cubano

$11.49

Pressed until golden thinly sliced roasted pork, sliced deli ham, provolone cheese, dijon mustard, pickles & sliced avocado.

W Ham or Turkey Chanos' Club

W Ham or Turkey Chanos' Club

$11.49

Your choice of sliced deli ham or sliced turkey, provolone cheese, tortilla strips, green leaf lettuce, sliced avocado, tomato, pickled jalapenos & creamy chipotle sauce then pressed until golden. Pictured with deli ham.

W Avocado Toast

W Avocado Toast

$11.49

A whole avocado sliced with pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, cucumbers & a hardboiled egg, then topped with Chanos' special seasoning mix and pressed until golden.

W Super Salad

W Super Salad

$11.49

Your choice of Chipotle-Ranch Chicken Salad or Deviled Egg & Potato Salad on a bed of green leaf lettuce, provolone cheese, sliced avocado, tomato & pickles pressed until golden. Pictured with ranch-chicken salad.

NACHO MEAL

A bed of our handmade chips, covered with melted mozzarella cheese, piled with applewood bacon, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, diced avocado and pickled jalapeno peppers. Paired with avocado sauce & crema. Pictured w/added Grilled Chicken.
Nacho Meal

Nacho Meal

$9.49

A bed of our handmade chips, covered with melted mozzarella cheese, piled with applewood bacon, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, diced avocado and pickled jalapeno peppers. Paired with avocado sauce & crema. Pictured w/added Grilled Chicken.

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Rojas

Enchiladas Rojas

3 Soft corn tortillas on a bed of white rice, drowned in salsa roja, stuffed with the protein of your choice and topped with crema, queso fresco, onions & cilantro.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

3 Soft corn tortillas on a bed of white rice, drowned in salsa verde, stuffed with the protein of your choice and topped with crema, queso fresco, onions & cilantro.

Enchiladas Mole

Enchiladas Mole

3 Soft corn tortillas on a bed of white rice, drowned in Mole sauce*, stuffed with the protein of your choice and topped with crema, queso fresco, onions & cilantro. *Contains nuts

CEVICHE & COCKTAIL

Peruvian Style Fish Ceviche

Peruvian Style Fish Ceviche

$11.99

16 oz. White fish "cooked" in citrus juices & seasonings, served with red onions, cilantro, roasted "chulpe" corn & a side of strips. Heat level: 5/10.

Acapulco Style Shrimp Cocktail

Acapulco Style Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

16 oz. Shrimp in a tangy tomato sauce with citrus juices, cilantro, diced avocado, onions and a side of tortilla strips. Heat level: 2/10.

ROLLOS

R Bacon Cheeseburger

R Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.99

8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with creamy chipotle sauce.

R Cheesy Chicken Finger

R Cheesy Chicken Finger

$4.99

8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with guajillo honey sauce.

R Grilled Chicken & Cheese

R Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$4.99

8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with avocado sauce.

R Pulled Pork Carnitas & Cheese

R Pulled Pork Carnitas & Cheese

$4.99

8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with jalapeno lime sauce.

R Roasted Peppers, Spinach & Cheese

R Roasted Peppers, Spinach & Cheese

$3.99

8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with crema sauce.

KIDS APPROVED OPTIONS!

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla Meal

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

8" Flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella cheese, golden in the outside and melted on the inside with your choice of white or brown rice. Pictured with added Steak.

K Burrito

K Burrito

10" Flour tortilla with rice (white or brown), cheese (mozzarella or cheddar) and the protein of your choice. Pictured with ground beef.

K Taco Meal

K Taco Meal

$4.49

Your choice of one Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak or Ground Beef Taco and white or brown rice on the side. Pictured with grilled chicken.

K 2-Empanada Meal

K 2-Empanada Meal

$7.49

Your choice of 2 Empanadas with white or brown rice on the side.

DESSERTS

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$4.49

A very moist cake that has been soaked in three full-flavored milks (leches). Yumm!

Cheesecake Bites

Cheesecake Bites

$4.49

Decadent, smooth and very creamy!! Popular in every country!!

Flan

Flan

$4.49

Enjoy a slice of our delicious vanilla-coco caramel custard. Life is too short to miss out on flan!!

Key Lime Cups

Key Lime Cups

$4.49

Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: creamy zesty lime filling with a buttery graham cracker layer. So good!

CHANOS' SIGNATURE DRESSINGS

Creamy Cilantro Dressing 3 OZ

Creamy Cilantro Dressing 3 OZ

$1.99
Honey Chipotle Vinaigrette 3 OZ

Honey Chipotle Vinaigrette 3 OZ

$1.99
Roasted Red Pepper Dressing 3 OZ

Roasted Red Pepper Dressing 3 OZ

$1.99

CHANOS' SIGNATURE SALSAS

Crema 1 0Z

Crema 1 0Z

$0.59

A.K.A. Mexican "CRÈME FRAICHE". Rich & creamy with an incredible flavor that does wonders on the entire meal!

Crema 4 0Z

Crema 4 0Z

$1.99

A.K.A. Mexican "CRÈME FRAICHE". Rich & creamy with an incredible flavor that does wonders on the entire meal!

House Salsa 1 OZ

House Salsa 1 OZ

$0.59

Mild, fresh & crisp; simply addictive! Fire roasted ripe tomatoes, onion, garlic and a touch of fresh jalapeño & cilantro.

House Salsa 4 OZ

House Salsa 4 OZ

$1.99

Mild, fresh & crisp; simply addictive! Fire roasted ripe tomatoes, onion, garlic and a touch of fresh jalapeño & cilantro.

Cilantro Sauce 1OZ

Cilantro Sauce 1OZ

$0.59

Mild. An irresistible herbed sauce appropriate drizzled on just about anything. Our latest obsession!

Cilantro Sauce 4OZ

Cilantro Sauce 4OZ

$1.99

Mild. An irresistible herbed sauce appropriate drizzled on just about anything. Our latest obsession!

Aji Sauce 1 OZ

Aji Sauce 1 OZ

$0.59

Mild, bright, tangy & very lemony. Stimulate your taste buds with Colombia's BEST KEPT SECRET!

Aji Sauce 4 OZ

Aji Sauce 4 OZ

$1.99

Mild, bright, tangy & very lemony. Stimulate your taste buds with Colombia's BEST KEPT SECRET!

Avocado Sauce 1 OZ

Avocado Sauce 1 OZ

$0.59

Mild creamy Mexican avocados made into a sauce, just HEAVENLY. Any time of the day, for any meal. MORE PLEASE!

Avocado Sauce 4 OZ

Avocado Sauce 4 OZ

$1.99

Mild creamy Mexican avocados made into a sauce, just HEAVENLY. Any time of the day, for any meal. MORE PLEASE!

Creamy Chipotle Sauce 1 OZ

Creamy Chipotle Sauce 1 OZ

$0.59

Medium. Creamy & smoky with a nice kick, BAM! Smoked red jalapeño peppers, a.k.a. “Chipotles” prepared in an Adobo sauce, crema & spices.

Creamy Chipotle Sauce 4 OZ

Creamy Chipotle Sauce 4 OZ

$1.99

Medium. Creamy & smoky with a nice kick, BAM! Smoked red jalapeño peppers, a.k.a. “Chipotles” prepared in an Adobo sauce, crema & spices.

Jalapeno Lime Sauce 1 OZ

Jalapeno Lime Sauce 1 OZ

$0.59

Medium, fresh, bright & citrusy with an enjoyable bite. SIMPLY MOUTHWATERING!

Jalapeno Lime Sauce 4 OZ

Jalapeno Lime Sauce 4 OZ

$1.99

Medium, fresh, bright & citrusy with an enjoyable bite. SIMPLY MOUTHWATERING!

Guajillo Honey Sauce 1 OZ

Guajillo Honey Sauce 1 OZ

$0.59

Medium with a heat most can enjoy. Deeply smoky and garlicky, almost BBQ-ish…!

Guajillo Honey Sauce 4 OZ

Guajillo Honey Sauce 4 OZ

$1.99

Medium with a heat most can enjoy. Deeply smoky and garlicky, almost BBQ-ish…!

Arbol Pineapple Sauce 1 OZ

Arbol Pineapple Sauce 1 OZ

$0.59

Hot-&-fruity with a quick punch and a hint of smokiness. WOW!

Arbol Pineapple Sauce 4 OZ

Arbol Pineapple Sauce 4 OZ

$1.99

Hot-&-fruity with a quick punch and a hint of smokiness. WOW!

Serrano Sauce 1 OZ

Serrano Sauce 1 OZ

$0.59

Hot, bold, fresh-green taste YET FEROCIOUS. Heavenly Sweat!

Serrano Sauce 4 OZ

Serrano Sauce 4 OZ

$1.99

Hot, bold, fresh-green taste YET FEROCIOUS. Heavenly Sweat!

Garlic Habanero Sauce 1 OZ

Garlic Habanero Sauce 1 OZ

$0.59

Hot. The "Deceiver", a delicious fruity first impression with a heat that slowly builds in your mouth!!

Garlic Habanero Sauce 4 OZ

Garlic Habanero Sauce 4 OZ

$1.99

Hot. The "Deceiver", a delicious fruity first impression with a heat that slowly builds in your mouth!!

Pico de Gallo 4 OZ

Pico de Gallo 4 OZ

$1.99

Mild, raw, chunky & refreshing; the crowd pleaser! Diced ripe tomatoes with chopped white onions & cilantro.

Salsa Roja 4 OZ

Salsa Roja 4 OZ

$1.99

Salsa Roja. Our Guajillo & Tomato red sauce shows off the bright earthy smoky flavors of dried Guajillo peppers. Just incredible! Heat level, 4/10.

Salsa Verde 4 OZ

Salsa Verde 4 OZ

$1.99

Salsa Verde, oh so tasty! It's a Tomatillo (green tomatoes) based salsa mixed with Serrano peppers, roasted onions & garlic and cilantro. It pairs very well with any protein, from eggs to fish & meat! Heat level, 7/10.

SIDES

10 6" Corn Tortillas (GF)

$2.99

10 6" Wheat Flour Tortillas

$3.99

White Rice 8oz cont.

$1.00

Brown Rice 8oz cont.

$1.49

Quinoa 8oz cont.

$1.99

Black Beans 8oz cont.

$1.99

Mole Sauce 4oz

$1.99

Boiled Egg

$0.99

Eggs, Scrambled or Fried (1 egg)

$1.99

1 Lime cut in 4s

$1.49

Avocado 5 slices

$1.29

Cilantro 1oz cont.

$0.49

Jalapenos 1oz cont.

$0.79

Dieced Tomatos 4oz cont.

$0.49

Onions & Cilantro 1oz cont.

$0.49

Veggie Mix (Peppers & Onions) 4oz cont.

$2.49

Pickled Onions 1oz cont.

$0.99

Crispy Fries

$3.99

Chanos' own crispy seasoned fries. Shown with a small Queso Dip.

Hash Browns 2 patties

$1.99

Baja Style Fish per piece

$3.49

Chicken Finger per piece

$2.29

Applewood Bacon 1oz cont.

$2.00

Deli Ham 1oz cont.

$0.99

Grilled Ancho Marinated Chicken 4oz cont.

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken 4oz cont.

$4.99

Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo 4oz cont.

$4.99

Chipotle Glazed Shrimp 4oz cont.

$6.99

Grilled Churrasco Skirt Steak 4oz cont.

$7.99

Ground Beef Picadillo 4oz cont.

$4.99

Beef Fajita, 4 oz cont.

$4.99

Slow Cooked Beef Barbacoa 4oz cont.

$6.99

Pulled Pork Carnitas 4oz cont.

$4.99

Queso Fresco 1oz cont.

$1.49

Queso Frito 4 slices

$2.99

Shredded Mozzarella, 4 oz cont

$1.49

Shredded Cheddar, 4 oz cont

$1.49

SODAS, CAN

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Seltzer

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Mtn Dew

$1.99

SOUTH AMERICAN

Inca Kola

$2.00

Peru's #1 (can).

Colombiana

$2.00

Colombia's #1 (can).

JARRITOS, MEXICAN

Mexico's #1 (glass)

Jarritos Grapefruit 12.5 oz

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin 12.5 oz

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin New Size 17.7 oz

$2.99

Jarritos Lime New Size 17.7 oz

$2.99

Jarritos Punch 12.5 oz

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple 12.5 oz

$2.75

Jarritos Tamarind 12.5 oz

$2.75

Jarritos Guava 12.5 oz

$2.75Out of stock

Jarritos Lime 12.5 oz

$2.75Out of stock

Jarritos Mango 12.5 oz

$2.75Out of stock

SNAPPLE, BOTTLE

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.50

Snapple Diet Lemon Tea

$2.50

Snapple Peach

$2.50

Snapple Diet Peach

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry

$2.50

Snapple Mango

$2.50

Snapple Diet Rasberry

$2.50Out of stock

GATORADE, BOTTLE

Gatorade Punch

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon

$2.50

Gatorade Orange

$2.50

WATER, BOTTLE

Water

$1.99

HOT COFFEE

Premium Colombian, 12 oz

$0.99
CHANOS is a vibrant celebration of the diverse cuisine of Mexico & Latin America! CHANOS is a family owned, fresh homemade casual kitchen featuring a mouthwatering approachable menu. We believe we have a responsibility to YOU, our guest to share the most beloved and diverse culinary traditions of Latin America all time-honored recipes made from scratch with fresh natural ingredients. Our Vows to you: We only cook with the freshest ingredients we can possible source. The food we serve you does not come from a factory, its made by hand, from scratch, in our kitchen. We offer you & your family a menu with choices to balance your lifestyle and your cravings both satisfying and nourishing. And last but not least, convenience in every possible way.

574 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444

