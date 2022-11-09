- Home
Chanos Latin Kitchen
574 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Popular Items
FREE CHIPS
SOUPS
16oz Baked Potato & Ham
A delectable combination of creamy potato goodness, roasted ham, and cheddar cheese. You will fall in love with it!!
32oz Baked Potato & Ham
A delectable combination of creamy potato goodness, roasted ham, and cheddar cheese. You will fall in love with it!!
16oz Beef & Veg
Soul soothing Beef & Veg Soup, packed with healthy vegetables & nourishing beef broth. Good for the whole family! Served with cilantro, cabbage and a lime wedge.
32oz Beef & Veg
Soul soothing Beef & Veg Soup, packed with healthy vegetables & nourishing beef broth. Good for the whole family! Served with cilantro, cabbage and a lime wedge.
16oz Black Bean
Healthy slow cooked black beans pureed to a creamy texture. Shown with a side of added queso fresco.
32oz Black Bean
Healthy slow cooked black beans pureed to a creamy texture. Shown with a side of added queso fresco.
16oz Butternut Squash
A soul-warming flavorful soup that's perfect for fall and winter! Comfort in a bowl!
32oz Butternut Squash
A soul-warming flavorful soup that's perfect for fall and winter! Comfort in a bowl!
16oz Chicken Rice & Vegetable
Homemade shredded chicken breast, white rice, green peas and diced carrots.
32oz Chicken Rice & Vegetable
Homemade shredded chicken breast, white rice, green peas and diced carrots.
16oz Fideo Soup
Spanish style noodles cooked in a zesty tomato sauce with corn kernels.
32oz Fideo Soup
Spanish style noodles cooked in a zesty tomato sauce with corn kernels.
16oz Fire Roasted Tomato
Abundant quantities of tomatoes on the vine, corn and a pinch of smoked chipotle pepper.
32oz Fire Roasted Tomato
Abundant quantities of tomatoes on the vine, corn and a pinch of smoked chipotle pepper.
16oz Lentil
Hearty lentils cooked with potatoes & carrots and garnished with spinach.
32oz Lentil
Hearty lentils cooked with potatoes & carrots and garnished with spinach.
16oz Poblano Corn Chowder
Rich & creamy potato corn chowder balanced with mellow fire roasted poblano peppers.
32oz Poblano Corn Chowder
Rich & creamy potato corn chowder balanced with mellow fire roasted poblano peppers.
16oz Pozole
The flagship of Mexican soups. A unique broth of white corn "hominy" and pork, garnished with onions, cilantro and a lime wedge. Hearty & delicious!
32oz Pozole
The flagship of Mexican soups. A unique broth of white corn "hominy" and pork, garnished with onions, cilantro and a lime wedge. Hearty & delicious!
16oz Split Pea & Roasted Ham
Slowly simmered split peas with roasted ham and seasonings. Hearty and nourishing.
32oz Split Pea & Roasted Ham
Slowly simmered split peas with roasted ham and seasonings. Hearty and nourishing.
MUNCHIES
Chanos' Chips
Dangerously addictive and satisfyingly crunchy. Chano's corn tortilla chips are made fresh everyday and seasoned with our own unique blend of spices.
House Salsa for Dipping
Mild, fresh & crisp, simply addictive! Roasted ripe tomatoes, onion, garlic and a touch of fresh jalapeno and cilantro. Perfect match to our chips!
Guacamole
Creamy Mexican avocados mashed with a touch of lime juice.
Our Own Queso Dip
The perfect harmony of three creamy melted cheeses and spices. Made daily with Real Cheese! Can't stop dipping!
Black Bean Corn Salad
8 oz of black beans, refreshing cucumber, corn and red bell peppers tossed in Chano's Jalapeno Vinaigrette.
Yuca Fries
Delicious potato-like wedges, crispy outside and soft inside. We recommend pairing with creamy chipotle sauce.
Tostones
Dominican style green plantains, flattened and fried to golden medallions, lightly sprinkled with sea salt and paired with avocado sauce.
Crispy Fries
Chanos' own crispy seasoned fries. Shown with a small Queso Dip.
Sweet Plantains "Maduros"
Caramelized sweet ripe plantains, pair them with rice & beans, eat them as a side dish or as a dessert.
Esquites (Mexican Street Corn Cups)
Smoky, sweet & tangy charred corn-off-the-cob slathered with a creamy, cheesy lime and chili-flecked sauce. Where 'ya been all my life?!
Beef Taquitos
Beef Taquitos in a cup drowned in your choice of Salsa Verde o Roja and topped with crema, creamy chipotle, queso fresco, onions & cilantro. Delicious!!
Yaroa (Dominican Cheese Fries)
Crispy seasoned fries, covered with melted mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos and diced avocado, drizzled with ketchup, crema & creamy chipotle. Irresistible! Pictured with added Ground Beef.
Try All Our Salsas (11 flavors)
Sample the 11 different Chano's Signature Salsas (1oz each).
RICE BOWL
FAMILY RB TRAYS
$44.99 FAMILY RICE BOWL HDTRAY (FEEDS 4-5)
White or brown rice, black beans, 16 oz of the protein of your choice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado & the cheese of your Choice.
$55.99 FAMILY RICE BOWL HDTRAY (FEEDS 4-5)
White or brown rice, black beans, 16 oz of Chipotle Glazed Shrimp or Beef Barbacoa, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and the cheese of your choice.
$58.99 FAMILY RICE BOWL HDTRAY (FEEDS 4-5)
White or brown rice, black beans, 16 oz of Mojo Marinated Skirt Steak, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and the cheese of your choice.
SALADS
Sonora Salad
Crisp green leaf lettuce, brown rice, fresh pico de gallo, corn, black beans, sliced avocado & queso fresco. We recommend pairing with Honey Chipotle Vinaigrette.
Veracruz Salad
Lush green leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, sliced avocado & a hardboiled egg. We recommend pairing with Creamy Cilantro dressing.
Puebla Salad
Vibrant spinach leaves, protein rich quinoa, pico de gallo, carrot ribbons, sliced avocado, queso fresco & applewood bacon. We recommend pairing with Roasted Red Pepper dressing. Pictured with added shrimp & a hardboiled egg.
BURRITOS
B Steak & Cheese
White or brown rice, grilled "mojo" marinated skirt steak, queso dip, crispy tortilla strips, pickled jalapenos and sliced avocado. Paired with cilantro sauce.
B Chicken Mole
White or brown rice, grilled ancho marinated chicken, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Mole* sauce & sliced avocado. Paired with guajillo honey sauce. * contains nuts.
B Surf-&-Turf
White or brown rice, grilled "Mojo" marinated skirt steak, chipotle & garlic glazed shrimp, crisp green leaf lettuce, black beans & sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with avocado sauce.
B Beef Barbacoa
White or brown rice, slow cooked beef Barbacoa (shredded beef), Guajillo Honey sauce, crisp green leaf lettuce, Mexican crema & sliced avocado. Paired with house salsa.
B Shrimp & Bacon
White or brown rice, chipotle glazed shrimp, applewood bacon, cabbage salad, creamy chipotle sauce & sliced avocado. Paired with garlic habanero sauce.
B Pulled Pork Carnitas
White or brown rice, juicy pulled pork carnitas, black beans, queso fresco, corn, Chanos' guajillo honey sauce and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with serrano sauce.
B California
Seasoned crispy fries, ground beef picadillo, corn, green leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and queso fresco. Paired with arbol pinapple sauce.
B Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo
White or brown rice, Chanos’ home-made Chorizo, queso fresco, pico de gallo, corn and sliced avocado. Paired with creamy chipotle sauce.
B Baja Style Fish
White or brown rice, beer battered golden crisp cod, cabbage salad, Chanos' creamy chipotle sauce and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with jalapeno lime sauce.
B Vegetarian
Brown rice, black bean corn salad, Queso Frito (Dominican style white cheese sautéed until golden brown), green leaf lettuce, crispy tortilla strips and sliced avocado. Paired with creamy chipotle sauce.
TACOS
T Mojo Marinated Churrasco Skirt Steak
Grilled Churrasco skirt steak, fresh onions & cilantro, queso fresco and sliced avocado. Paired with cilantro sauce.
T Ancho Marinated Chicken
Grilled ancho marinated chicken, queso fresco, green leaf lettuce and sliced avocado. Paired with house salsa.
T Chipotle Glazed Shrimp
Chipotle and garlic glazed shrimp, queso fresco, diced applewood bacon and sliced avocado. Paired with crema.
T Slow Cooked Beef Barbacoa
Slow cooked beef Barbacoa (shredded beef), fresh onions & cilantro and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with aji sauce.
T Pulled Pork Carnitas
Juicy pulled pork Carnitas, red pickled onions, queso fresco and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with arbol pineapple sauce.
T Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo
Chanos’ home-made Chorizo, queso fresco, and sliced avocado. Paired with avocado sauce.
Taco Beef Fajitas
Tender, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth grilled steak strips with bell peppers, caramelized onions, avocado & mozzarella cheese on a flour tortilla. Paired with crema.
T Ground Beef Picadillo
Savory ground beef simmered with plenty of Mexican seasonings, topped with cheddar cheese and sliced avocado. Paired with guajillo honey sauce. Pictured with added pico de gallo.
T Baja Style Fish
Beer battered golden crisp Cod, cabbage salad, Chano's Creamy Chipotle sauce and sliced avocado. Paired with jalapeno lime sauce.
T Vegetarian
Queso Frito (Dominican style white cheese sautéed until golden brown), black bean corn salad and sliced avocado. Paired with creamy chipotle. Pictured on a flour tortilla.
QUESADILLAS
Q Cheese
Tasty mozzarella cheese, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with jalapeno-lime & crema.
Q Chicken Grilled
Tasty mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with creamy chipotle sauce & crema.
Q Buffalo Chicken
Tasty mozzarella cheese & buffalo chicken, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with house salsa & crema.
Q Churrasco Skirt Steak
Tasty mozzarella cheese & grilled skirt steak, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with cilantro sauce & crema.
Q Chipotle Glazed Shrimp
Tasty mozzarella cheese & chipotle glazed shrimp, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with garlic habanero & crema. Pictured with a side of guac.
Q Pulled Pork Carnitas, Ham and Pickled Jalapenos
Tasty mozzarella chees, pulled pork carnitas, ham & pickled jalapenos, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with guajillo honey sauce & crema.
Q Veggie Mix
Tasty mozzarella cheese, peppers & onions and your choice of spinach, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with serrano sauce & crema. Pictured with added corn.
EMPANADAS
E Ground Beef & Potatoes
Colombian Style
E Grilled Ancho Chicken, Pickeld Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese
Colombian Style
E Slow Cooked Beef Barbacoa
Colombian Style
E 3 Cheese
Colombian Style
E Buffalo Chicken Breast
Colombian Style
E Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo & Potatoes
Colombian Style
E Steak & Cheese
Colombian Style
WRAPS WITH LOVE
W Steak & Queso Azul
Pressed until golden thinly sliced grilled steak, provolone cheese, peppers & onions, crispy fries, sliced avocado, tomato & blue cheese dressing.
W Crispy Chicken BLT
Pressed until golden crispy breaded chicken, provolone cheese, applewood bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced avocado, tomato & ranch dressing.
W Cubano
Pressed until golden thinly sliced roasted pork, sliced deli ham, provolone cheese, dijon mustard, pickles & sliced avocado.
W Ham or Turkey Chanos' Club
Your choice of sliced deli ham or sliced turkey, provolone cheese, tortilla strips, green leaf lettuce, sliced avocado, tomato, pickled jalapenos & creamy chipotle sauce then pressed until golden. Pictured with deli ham.
W Avocado Toast
A whole avocado sliced with pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, cucumbers & a hardboiled egg, then topped with Chanos' special seasoning mix and pressed until golden.
W Super Salad
Your choice of Chipotle-Ranch Chicken Salad or Deviled Egg & Potato Salad on a bed of green leaf lettuce, provolone cheese, sliced avocado, tomato & pickles pressed until golden. Pictured with ranch-chicken salad.
NACHO MEAL
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas Rojas
3 Soft corn tortillas on a bed of white rice, drowned in salsa roja, stuffed with the protein of your choice and topped with crema, queso fresco, onions & cilantro.
Enchiladas Verdes
3 Soft corn tortillas on a bed of white rice, drowned in salsa verde, stuffed with the protein of your choice and topped with crema, queso fresco, onions & cilantro.
Enchiladas Mole
3 Soft corn tortillas on a bed of white rice, drowned in Mole sauce*, stuffed with the protein of your choice and topped with crema, queso fresco, onions & cilantro. *Contains nuts
CEVICHE & COCKTAIL
Peruvian Style Fish Ceviche
16 oz. White fish "cooked" in citrus juices & seasonings, served with red onions, cilantro, roasted "chulpe" corn & a side of strips. Heat level: 5/10.
Acapulco Style Shrimp Cocktail
16 oz. Shrimp in a tangy tomato sauce with citrus juices, cilantro, diced avocado, onions and a side of tortilla strips. Heat level: 2/10.
ROLLOS
R Bacon Cheeseburger
8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with creamy chipotle sauce.
R Cheesy Chicken Finger
8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with guajillo honey sauce.
R Grilled Chicken & Cheese
8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with avocado sauce.
R Pulled Pork Carnitas & Cheese
8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with jalapeno lime sauce.
R Roasted Peppers, Spinach & Cheese
8" Flour tortilla rolled with ingredients tucked inside, heat-pressed until golden-crisp outside & gooey-warm inside! Paired with crema sauce.
KIDS APPROVED OPTIONS!
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla Meal
8" Flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella cheese, golden in the outside and melted on the inside with your choice of white or brown rice. Pictured with added Steak.
K Burrito
10" Flour tortilla with rice (white or brown), cheese (mozzarella or cheddar) and the protein of your choice. Pictured with ground beef.
K Taco Meal
Your choice of one Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak or Ground Beef Taco and white or brown rice on the side. Pictured with grilled chicken.
K 2-Empanada Meal
Your choice of 2 Empanadas with white or brown rice on the side.
DESSERTS
Tres Leches Cake
A very moist cake that has been soaked in three full-flavored milks (leches). Yumm!
Cheesecake Bites
Decadent, smooth and very creamy!! Popular in every country!!
Flan
Enjoy a slice of our delicious vanilla-coco caramel custard. Life is too short to miss out on flan!!
Key Lime Cups
Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: creamy zesty lime filling with a buttery graham cracker layer. So good!
CHANOS' SIGNATURE DRESSINGS
CHANOS' SIGNATURE SALSAS
Crema 1 0Z
A.K.A. Mexican "CRÈME FRAICHE". Rich & creamy with an incredible flavor that does wonders on the entire meal!
Crema 4 0Z
A.K.A. Mexican "CRÈME FRAICHE". Rich & creamy with an incredible flavor that does wonders on the entire meal!
House Salsa 1 OZ
Mild, fresh & crisp; simply addictive! Fire roasted ripe tomatoes, onion, garlic and a touch of fresh jalapeño & cilantro.
House Salsa 4 OZ
Mild, fresh & crisp; simply addictive! Fire roasted ripe tomatoes, onion, garlic and a touch of fresh jalapeño & cilantro.
Cilantro Sauce 1OZ
Mild. An irresistible herbed sauce appropriate drizzled on just about anything. Our latest obsession!
Cilantro Sauce 4OZ
Mild. An irresistible herbed sauce appropriate drizzled on just about anything. Our latest obsession!
Aji Sauce 1 OZ
Mild, bright, tangy & very lemony. Stimulate your taste buds with Colombia's BEST KEPT SECRET!
Aji Sauce 4 OZ
Mild, bright, tangy & very lemony. Stimulate your taste buds with Colombia's BEST KEPT SECRET!
Avocado Sauce 1 OZ
Mild creamy Mexican avocados made into a sauce, just HEAVENLY. Any time of the day, for any meal. MORE PLEASE!
Avocado Sauce 4 OZ
Mild creamy Mexican avocados made into a sauce, just HEAVENLY. Any time of the day, for any meal. MORE PLEASE!
Creamy Chipotle Sauce 1 OZ
Medium. Creamy & smoky with a nice kick, BAM! Smoked red jalapeño peppers, a.k.a. “Chipotles” prepared in an Adobo sauce, crema & spices.
Creamy Chipotle Sauce 4 OZ
Medium. Creamy & smoky with a nice kick, BAM! Smoked red jalapeño peppers, a.k.a. “Chipotles” prepared in an Adobo sauce, crema & spices.
Jalapeno Lime Sauce 1 OZ
Medium, fresh, bright & citrusy with an enjoyable bite. SIMPLY MOUTHWATERING!
Jalapeno Lime Sauce 4 OZ
Medium, fresh, bright & citrusy with an enjoyable bite. SIMPLY MOUTHWATERING!
Guajillo Honey Sauce 1 OZ
Medium with a heat most can enjoy. Deeply smoky and garlicky, almost BBQ-ish…!
Guajillo Honey Sauce 4 OZ
Medium with a heat most can enjoy. Deeply smoky and garlicky, almost BBQ-ish…!
Arbol Pineapple Sauce 1 OZ
Hot-&-fruity with a quick punch and a hint of smokiness. WOW!
Arbol Pineapple Sauce 4 OZ
Hot-&-fruity with a quick punch and a hint of smokiness. WOW!
Serrano Sauce 1 OZ
Hot, bold, fresh-green taste YET FEROCIOUS. Heavenly Sweat!
Serrano Sauce 4 OZ
Hot, bold, fresh-green taste YET FEROCIOUS. Heavenly Sweat!
Garlic Habanero Sauce 1 OZ
Hot. The "Deceiver", a delicious fruity first impression with a heat that slowly builds in your mouth!!
Garlic Habanero Sauce 4 OZ
Hot. The "Deceiver", a delicious fruity first impression with a heat that slowly builds in your mouth!!
Pico de Gallo 4 OZ
Mild, raw, chunky & refreshing; the crowd pleaser! Diced ripe tomatoes with chopped white onions & cilantro.
Salsa Roja 4 OZ
Salsa Roja. Our Guajillo & Tomato red sauce shows off the bright earthy smoky flavors of dried Guajillo peppers. Just incredible! Heat level, 4/10.
Salsa Verde 4 OZ
Salsa Verde, oh so tasty! It's a Tomatillo (green tomatoes) based salsa mixed with Serrano peppers, roasted onions & garlic and cilantro. It pairs very well with any protein, from eggs to fish & meat! Heat level, 7/10.
SIDES
10 6" Corn Tortillas (GF)
10 6" Wheat Flour Tortillas
White Rice 8oz cont.
Brown Rice 8oz cont.
Quinoa 8oz cont.
Black Beans 8oz cont.
Mole Sauce 4oz
Boiled Egg
Eggs, Scrambled or Fried (1 egg)
1 Lime cut in 4s
Avocado 5 slices
Cilantro 1oz cont.
Jalapenos 1oz cont.
Dieced Tomatos 4oz cont.
Onions & Cilantro 1oz cont.
Veggie Mix (Peppers & Onions) 4oz cont.
Pickled Onions 1oz cont.
Crispy Fries
Chanos' own crispy seasoned fries. Shown with a small Queso Dip.
Hash Browns 2 patties
Baja Style Fish per piece
Chicken Finger per piece
Applewood Bacon 1oz cont.
Deli Ham 1oz cont.
Grilled Ancho Marinated Chicken 4oz cont.
Buffalo Chicken 4oz cont.
Chanos' Home-Made Chorizo 4oz cont.
Chipotle Glazed Shrimp 4oz cont.
Grilled Churrasco Skirt Steak 4oz cont.
Ground Beef Picadillo 4oz cont.
Beef Fajita, 4 oz cont.
Slow Cooked Beef Barbacoa 4oz cont.
Pulled Pork Carnitas 4oz cont.
Queso Fresco 1oz cont.
Queso Frito 4 slices
Shredded Mozzarella, 4 oz cont
Shredded Cheddar, 4 oz cont
SODAS, CAN
JARRITOS, MEXICAN
Jarritos Grapefruit 12.5 oz
Jarritos Mandarin 12.5 oz
Jarritos Mandarin New Size 17.7 oz
Jarritos Lime New Size 17.7 oz
Jarritos Punch 12.5 oz
Jarritos Pineapple 12.5 oz
Jarritos Tamarind 12.5 oz
Jarritos Guava 12.5 oz
Jarritos Lime 12.5 oz
Jarritos Mango 12.5 oz
SNAPPLE, BOTTLE
GATORADE, BOTTLE
WATER, BOTTLE
HOT COFFEE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
CHANOS is a vibrant celebration of the diverse cuisine of Mexico & Latin America! CHANOS is a family owned, fresh homemade casual kitchen featuring a mouthwatering approachable menu. We believe we have a responsibility to YOU, our guest to share the most beloved and diverse culinary traditions of Latin America all time-honored recipes made from scratch with fresh natural ingredients. Our Vows to you: We only cook with the freshest ingredients we can possible source. The food we serve you does not come from a factory, its made by hand, from scratch, in our kitchen. We offer you & your family a menu with choices to balance your lifestyle and your cravings both satisfying and nourishing. And last but not least, convenience in every possible way.
574 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444