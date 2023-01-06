Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chans Noodle house 621 west mallow Ave

No reviews yet

621 west mallow Ave

Spokane, WA 99202

Pot Stickers & Dumplings (Delivery)

Pork & Cabbage Pot Stickers

Pork & Cabbage Pot Stickers

$11.50
Pork & Cabbage Dumplings

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings

$11.50
Beef & Onion Pot Stickers

Beef & Onion Pot Stickers

$11.50
Beef & Onion Dumplings

Beef & Onion Dumplings

$11.50
Shrimp & Pork Pot Stickers

Shrimp & Pork Pot Stickers

$13.50
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings

Shrimp & Pork Dumplings

$13.50
Vegan Vegetable Pot Stickers

Vegan Vegetable Pot Stickers

$11.50Out of stock

Wontons (Delivery)

Spicy Wontons

Spicy Wontons

$9.50
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$12.00
Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.00

Noodles (Delivery)

Chan's Beef Noodle

Chan's Beef Noodle

$16.95

A comforting, richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over egg noodles and sliced prime rib cooked medium

Zha-Jiang noodles

Zha-Jiang noodles

$15.50Out of stock

delicious minced pork mixed with fresh vegetables served with our house made soy bean sauce

Seafood Noodle Soup

Seafood Noodle Soup

$16.95

A delicious combination of seafood and vegetables cooked and served with chicken broth this seafood noodle soup consists of Seafood broth, shrimp, scallops and fresh veggies

Beef Shank Noodles

Beef Shank Noodles

$14.50

A comforting, richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over egg noodles with sliced beef shank cooked medium

Tomato Egg Noodle

Tomato Egg Noodle

$12.95

Veggie Noodle Soup

$12.95

Small Dishes (Delivery)

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$8.50
Garlic Broccoli

Garlic Broccoli

$9.75
Rice

Rice

$4.00
Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.50

Fruit Tea Boba

Make Your Own Fruit Tea

Make Your Own Fruit Tea

$5.00
Mango Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.50
Blue Raspberry Fruit Tea

Blue Raspberry Fruit Tea

$5.50
Huckleberry Fruit Tea

Huckleberry Fruit Tea

$5.50
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.50
Guava Fruit Tea

Guava Fruit Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.50

Kiwi Fruit Tea

Out of stock

Soda

Soda

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite / 7 up

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

621 west mallow Ave, Spokane, WA 99202

Directions

