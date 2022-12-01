A map showing the location of Chanta Authentic European Cuisine 113 South Hyde Park AvenueView gallery

Chanta Authentic European Cuisine

113 South Hyde Park Avenue

Tampa, FL 33606

Appetizer

Grilled eggplant spread 2 people

$19.00

Grilled eggplant spread 1 person

$9.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Three cheese bread

$15.00

Crispy focaccia

$15.00

Bread with butter

$6.50

Garlic bread

$7.50

Deep fried zucchini and eggplant

$15.00

European specialties

Hungarian Goulash

$26.00

Bean goulash

$26.00

Romanian stew

$27.00

Transylvanian creamy mushrooms with polenta

$23.00

Chicken Paprikas

$27.00

Reg. Weiner Shnitzel

$24.00

Sm Wiener Schnitzel

$16.00

Reg. Schweine schnitzel

$24.00

Sm Schweine schnitzel

$16.00

Wiener schnitzel with creamy mushrooms

$26.00

Schweine schnitzel with creamy mushrooms

$26.00

Grilled chicken with rice/fries and salad

$23.00

Grilled pork steak with rice/fries and garlic sauce

$26.00

Juicy ribs with fries and garlic sauce

$25.00

Salmon with creamy mushrooms

$28.00

Romanian mititei with fries

$22.00

Cabbage rolls

$24.00

Juicy lamb pre order

$50.00

Salmon Wellington with mushrooms

$115.00

Lamb specialty

$42.00

Beef

$16.00

Piftie

$11.00

Italian Pasta

Fettuccine with shrimp and zucchini

$25.00

Spaghetti bolognese

$22.00

Fettuccine with creamy mushrooms

$21.00

Salmon with creamy mushrooms fettuccine

$30.00

Lasagna

$20.00

Salads

Caesar salad

$17.00

Caesar salad with grilled chicken

$25.50

Greek salad regular

$16.00

Greek salad small

$8.50

Tomato-onion-cucumber

$7.50

Pizza

Burrata

$21.00

Pepperoni

$20.00

Veggie

$22.00

Prosciutto crudo

$25.00

Quatro formaggi

$24.00

Quatro stagioni

$24.00

Chicken pizza

$23.00

Calzone ham

$20.00

Calzoni pepperoni

$20.00

Sides

Fries

$9.50

Rice

$9.50

Saute mushrooms

$13.00

Saute veggies

$13.00

Polenta

$9.50

Bread

$5.90

Creamy Mushrooms

$11.00

Soup

Chicken soup regular

$15.00

Chicken soup small

$11.00

Tripe soup regular

$21.00

Tripe soup small

$14.00

Beef soup regular

$19.00

Beef soup small

$13.00

Meatballs soup reg

$17.00

Meatballs soup small

$13.00

Smoked meat beans soup reg

$16.00

Smoked meat beans soup small

$13.00

Dessert

Papanashi reg

$19.00

Papanashi small

$9.50

Doughnuts reg

$10.00

Doughnuts small

$7.50

Apple cake

$10.50

Crepes nutella

$15.00

Crepes jam

$15.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Ice cream scoop

$4.00

Musuroi

$12.00

Extra

Creamy mushrooms

$10.00

add chicken

$5.00

Brunch thur fri

Spring plate

$15.00

scrumptious boat

$15.00

cyprus's best

$16.00

veggie omelette

$15.00

bacon omelette

$15.00

mushroom omelette

$15.00

frittata

$18.00

royal plate

$18.00

prosciutto platter

$18.00

three cheese bread

$15.00

crispy focaccia

$15.00

stuffed mushrooms

$16.00

eggplant spread

$17.00

eden's salad

$15.00

nature's plate

$15.00

Caesar salad

$15.00

sautéed mushrooms

$8.00

sautéed veggies

$8.00

prosciutto

$7.00

grilled salmon

$12.00

grilled chicken

$11.00

wiener schnitzel

$12.00

Schweine schnitzel

$12.00

extra egg

$2.00

Transylvanian delight

$9.00

orange juice

$5.00

cappuccino

$6.00

espresso

$4.00

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Lemonade

$5.50

ExoticLemonade

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$6.50

Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Smoothies

Fruits of the forest  

$7.50

Strawberry-Mango 

$7.50

Banana-mango  

$7.50

Banana-strawberry

$7.60

Red

Podere la vigna

$100.00

Mate Mantus Merlot

$80.00

Guidi 1929 Chianti Classico Riserva

$75.00

Guidi 1929 Chianti Classico 2018 bottle

$60.00

Guidi 1929 Chianti Classico 2018 glass

$22.00

Don Genaro Malbec Riserva 2016 bottle

$60.00

Don Genaro Malbec Riserva 2016 glass

$22.00

Ricchi cibo Garda cabernet 2018 bottle

$57.00

Ricchi cibo Garda cabernet 2018 glass

$20.00

Casalbordino Sinello Montepulciano d'Abruzzo bottle

$42.00

Casalbordino Sinello Montepulciano d'Abruzzo glass

$15.00

Vega Del Rayo Rioja Riserva bottle

$47.00

Vega Del Rayo Rioja Riserva glass

$17.00

Atrevida malbec bottle

$42.00

Atrevida malbec glass

$15.00

Piazzini chianti bottle

$36.00

Piazzini chianti glass

$13.00

Vecchia chianti riserva bottle

$54.00

Vecchia chianti riserva glass

$19.00

Asua rioja crianza 2016 bottle

$60.00

Asua rioja crianza 2016 glass

$21.00

house red

$9.00

White

Ricchi meridiano garda chardonnay bottle

$50.00

Ricchi meridiano garda chardonnay glass

$17.00

Ca Montebello moscato frizzante bottle

$42.00

Ca Montebello moscato frizzante glass

$15.00

Stingray bay sauvignon blanc bottle

$40.00

Stingray bay sauvignon blanc glass

$14.00

Donnachiara Falanghina bottle

$45.00

Donnachiara Falanghina glass

$11.00

Terre di Alamo vento toscana bottle

$45.00

Terre di Alamo vento toscana glass

$12.00

house white

$9.00

Rose

Chateau de fabregues costieres de nimes 2020 bottle

$51.00

Chateau de fabregues costieres de nimes 2020 glass

$18.00

D'autrefois rose de Pinot noir bottle

$39.00

D'autrefois rose de Pinot noir glass

$14.00

Maison boutinot cotes de Provence bottle

$40.00

Maison boutinot cotes de Provence glass

$14.00

Prosecco

Cala Nera Prosecco 750 ml

$40.00

Provìni Prosecco 187 ml

$12.00

Beer

Konig Weissbier

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud light

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Hofbrau

$7.00

Romanian wines

Gramofon Fetească Neagră 2018

$110.00

Budureasca Origini Shiraz 2018

$87.00

Budureasca Premium Cab Sauvignon

$80.00

Marcea Reserve Fetească Neagră 2018

$70.00

Bob de Luna Feteasca Neagră 2019

$67.00

The dark count of Transylvania 2018

$69.00

Negro de Pedro Vaselo 2020

$55.00

glass Marcea Reserve Fetească Neagră 2018

$25.00

glass Bob de Luna Feteasca Neagră 2019

$23.00

glass The dark count of Transylvania 2018

$20.00

glass Negro de Pedro Vaselo 2020

$18.00

Aurelia Vișinescu 2019 bottle

$75.00

glass Aurelia Vișinescu 2019

$26.00

Bob de luna muscat bottle

$67.00

glass Bob de luna muscat

$23.00

DOC-CMS stefanesti L'attitude

$58.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to a passionate, unique and home made cooking adventure in the heart of Tampa! The Chanta family invites you to our home, where we will offer you authentic European food, hospitality and warmth! We are thankful and grateful to offer you a glimpse into our European cuisine! Enjoy your journey!

Location

113 South Hyde Park Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

