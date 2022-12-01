Chanta Authentic European Cuisine 113 South Hyde Park Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to a passionate, unique and home made cooking adventure in the heart of Tampa! The Chanta family invites you to our home, where we will offer you authentic European food, hospitality and warmth! We are thankful and grateful to offer you a glimpse into our European cuisine! Enjoy your journey!
Location
113 South Hyde Park Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Gallery
Photos coming soon!