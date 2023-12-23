Chantanee Thai
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
For incredibly tasty Thai food in Bothell, WA, come to Chantanee Thai. Our menu offers appetizing food made from scratch, great beer and wine, and exceptional cocktails. Whether you're bringing your family for dinner or meeting a business associate for lunch, we're the place to come. So drop by our newly remodeled, comfortable, and casual location today!
Location
10107 Main Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville
4.5 • 485
12801 Northeast 175th Street Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bothell
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant