Chao Baan 4087 Chouteau Ave #5
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thai food. Family style.
Location
4087 Chouteau Ave #5, St. Louis, MO 63110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN - FS 13 - 4Hens Creole Kitchen
No Reviews
3700 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurant
INTERGALACTIC - FS 08 - Intergalactic
No Reviews
3700 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurant
City Foundry Group - Poptimism - FS 14 - Poptimism
No Reviews
3700 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurant
City Foundry Group - Press Waffle - FS 11 - Press Waffle
No Reviews
3730 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant