Chao Baan 4087 Chouteau Ave #5

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Thai Fried Rice
Crispy Spring Rolls

Starters

Mieng Kham

$11.00Out of stock

Green Shiso Leaf wraps, dried shrimp, ginger, lime, red onion, chili and toasted coconut with sweet tamarind sauce

Sai Grog

$9.00

Broil Thai sausage with ground pork, lemongrass, chili, lime leaves. Server with side of cabbage, cilantro, cucumber, ginger and slice of Jalapeño

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.00

Five thin rice paper filled with vegetables then deep fried.

Fried Potstickers

$6.00

Five fried potstickers filled with chicken, cabbage, green onion, and ginger. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Gai Tod

$9.00

Chicken wings marinated in soy sauce, garlic, coriander, lightly breaded then deep fried. Top with fried red onion.

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Thinly sliced English cucumber, red onion and carrots tossed with a sweet vinaigrette.

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Hand-folded wonton skins stuffed with imitation crab and cream cheese, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Tod Man

$7.00

Five fried curry fish cakes. Serve with cucumber, red onion and peanut sweet vinaigrette.

Soups

Tom Yum, Cup

$7.00

Signature Thai soup of straw mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves, lemongrass, galangal, and a splash of lime juice, served in a spicy broth, topped with a hint of cilantro and your choice of protein.

Tom Kha, Cup

$8.00

Rich coconut milk broth, flavored with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh chilies, galangal, straw mushroom, a splash of lime juice, cilantro and your choice of protein.

Tom Yum, Bowl

$13.00

Signature Thai soup of straw mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves, lemongrass, galangal, and a splash of lime juice, served in a spicy broth, topped with a hint of cilantro and your choice of protein. (Serve with Jasmine rice).

Tom Kha, Bowl

$14.00

Rich coconut milk broth, flavored with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh chilies, galangal, straw mushroom, a splash of lime juice, cilantro and your choice of protein.(Serve with Jasmine rice).

Plates

Grilled Eggplant

$11.00

Charred eggplant sliced and sauteed in a sweet hoisin sauce and garlic.

Pad Grapao

$14.00

Your Protein options. Stir fried with garlic, chilies, long bean green pepper, red pepper and basil. Served with rice and a fried egg.

Pad Thai

$14.00

A popular Thai dish of Skinny rice noodles, tofu, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tangy sweet sauce topped with roasted peanuts

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Stir fried wide rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, gai lan (chineses broccoli) and green onion in a sweet soy sauce

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with your choice of protein egg, bell pepper, Thai basil, long bean and a blend of sweet & spice sauce.

BKK Fried Rice

$13.00

Our Simple fried rice with egg. white onion, green onion, white pepper and soy sauce.

Khao Soi

$16.00

Thai northern-style food. Crispy and chewy egg noodles in a creamy curry soup. Served with protein choices, chopped mustard green, red onion, cabbage, cilantro, and a slice of lime.

Fried Golden Pompano

$30.00

Whole golden pompano fish fried to a perfect crisp. Served with a sweet & spicy chili garlic sauce. Garnished with Thai chili, lemon and cilantro

4 Kings of Thailand

$18.00

One of our famous dishes shrimp, beef, chicken, and pork stir-fried in a medley of red bell peppers, white onions, green onion and carrots, glazed with a roasted chili sauce.

Beef Nam Tok

$19.00

Grilled steak sliced and drizzled lime and anchovy sauce, tossed with red onion, green onion, mint, chili, cilantro and toasted rice powder.

Khao Tod Nam Sod

$16.00

Deep fried egg rice cake, smashed and mixed with chili, seasoned with lime and anchovy sauce. Served with pork sausage, ginger, cabbage, fried onion, roasted chili and cilantro

Laap Tofu

$15.00

Crispy FRIED TOFU mixed with red onion, roasted rice powder, fresh mint, cilantro, a splash of lime juice and our Thai - style vinaigrette.

Spicy (Kee Mao) Noodles

$15.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.

Som Tum

$12.00

Freshly shredded papaya complemented by tomatoes, garlic, chilies, long bean, dried shrimp & roasted peanuts, made in a tangy fish sauce.

Kua Kling

$16.00

Thai southern style food. Protein options, stir fried in a spicy curry paste with kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, green and red pepper.

Gaeng Som

$18.00

Spicy and sour curry soup from Southern of Thailand with fried white fish and papaya simmered in a turmeric and chili broth

Curries

Panang Curry

$15.00

Concentrated red curry in coconut milk with kaffir lime leaves red and green peppers.

Red Curry

$15.00

Simmered with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil leaves.

Green Curry

$15.00

Sweet green curry simmered with peas, basil leaves, Straw mushrooms, and fresh green and red peppers, thickened with coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Potatoes, white onion, and peanuts simmered in massaman curry paste and coconut milk.

Desserts

Custard Sticky Rice

$6.00

Banana Coconut Cream

$6.00

Pearl Taro Coconut Cream

$6.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.00

Mango Ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Soft Drink

Coconut Water

$4.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lychee Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Cocktails

Thai Me Up

$14.00

Our riff on a Mai Tai with Duckett Silver Rum, Plantation 3 Stars, Giffard orgeat, palm sugar syrup, fresh lime juice and mint.

Calico Kid

$14.00

Our seasonal old-fashioned with Four Roses, Emerald Giant Rye, Tennessee whisky and brown sugar syrup, bitters, Hibiki Harmony soaked cherry.

Goodbye Fishes

$14.00Out of stock

Fernet Branca, fresh lime juice, palm sugar. A savory daiquiri to tame spicy foods!

Tamarind Whiskey Sour

$14.00

A whiskey sour with Sunday’s Japanese whisky, tamarind purée, lime and palm sugar syrup.

Clear & Loathing

$14.00

Pearl Plum vodka, clarified lime juice, syrup served over crystal clear ice.

Smoky Hot Thai Boi

$15.00

Peanut Oil washed Bozal mezcal infused with charred Thai chilis, clarified lime juice and syrup

Mocktails

Tokay Boomer

$10.00

Lychee juice, fresh lime juice, thai basil syrup, sparkling water.

These Pretzels Are Making Me Thirsty

$10.00

House made galangal syrup, fresh lime juice and ginger beer.

Cranberry Ginger Fizz

$10.00

Cranberry juice and ginger beer with sugar rim.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thai food. Family style.

