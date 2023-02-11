Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chapala Express II NEW

review star

No reviews yet

7704 W Clearwater Ave

Kennewick, WA 99336

Popular Items

2 Item Combo
Macho Burrito
Enchilada Rancheras

Enchiladas

Enchilada Rancheras

$11.99

Three enchiladas in a red sauce, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese.

Enchilada Blancas

$11.99

Three enchiladas smothered in a rich cream sauce filled with your choice of chicken, shredded or ground beef. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

Three enchiladas in a green tomatillo sauce filled with your choice of meat. Topped with Monterey cheese, cabbage, tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.

Seafood Enchilada

$8.59

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Burritos

Burrito Express

$9.99+

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans on the side

Macho Burrito

$9.99+

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and cheese. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Fajita Burrito

$10.99+

A large flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak with mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Especial

$12.99

Large flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak or pork cooked with bell peppers and onions, smoothred with burrito sauce and cheese. Topped with green onions, onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Plain Burrito

$8.79+

A large flour tortilla filled with meat. Smothered with burrito sauce and cheese.

Wrap Burrito “taco truck style”

$11.99

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken or adobada “pork” with rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Not served with rice & beans on the side.

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Flour tortilla filled with sauteed green and red bell peppers, mushrooms and onions. Smothered with burrito sauce, monterey cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Appetizers

Nachos Express

$10.99

Chips covered with beans, your choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Smothered with melted monterey jack cheese, topped with green onion, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.

Half Order Nachos Express

$8.99

Beans, Meat, Cheese, Green Onions, Tomato, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapeños

Deluxe Quesadilla

$9.99

Large 10” quesadilla filled with cheese, tomatoes, green onions and your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Faijta Quesadilla

$11.99

Large 10” quesadilla filled with cheese, choice of steak or grilled chicken, green and red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Serve with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

Ceviche Dish

$8.99

Baby shrimp with seasonings and fresh lime juice. Mixed with cilantro, tomatoes and onions, and avocado slices. Served with choice of chips or tostadas

Ceviche Tostada

$4.99

Taquitos Appetizer

$7.99

Four corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Served on lettuce with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes onions and Cotija cheese.

Chicken Strips & Fries (4)

$6.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.50

Plain Cheese Nachos

Meat Nachos

$8.99

Chips, beans, cheese and your choice of meat.

Street Tacos

2 Street Taco Combo

$9.99

Two corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side. Serve with rice and beans.

4 Street Taco Combo

$13.99

Two corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side. Serve with rice and beans.

2 Street Tacos

$5.00

Two corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side

4 Street Tacos

$10.00

Corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side.

6 Street Tacos

$15.00

Corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side.

Combos

1 Item Combo

$8.99

2 Item Combo

$9.99

3 Item Combo

$11.99

Seafood

Arroz Con Camarones

$14.99

Delicious shrimp cooked in a special sauce along with green onions, tomatoes and mushrooms served on a bed of rice with melted cheese. Not served with beans

Camarones A La Crema

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with onions in a cream cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans and tortillas

Camarones A La Mantequilla

$14.99

Shrimp cooked in butter and garlic with onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with sautéed onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes and bacon, smothered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Three tacos with grilled jumbo shrimp with pico de gallo on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$10.49

Three grilled fish tacos topped with sour house cabbage slaw and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones Ala Diabla

$14.99

A traditional Mexican dish consisting of shrimp cooked in a spicy red sauce along. with green onions and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo "Rojos"

$14.99

Shrimp cooked in a red garlic sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with rice and beans

Chicken Dinners

Pollo a La Creama

$13.89

Tender chicken breast cooked with onions in a cheese cream sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.59

Boneless chicken breast with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes in a special sauce. Served over rice with cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Pollo Ranchero

$13.89

Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo A La Diabla

$13.89

Chicken breast cooked with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo En Mole

$13.59

Chicken breast in a traditional sweet mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Mexican Chicken

$13.89

Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Served with rice & beans.

Chapala Favorites

Pork Carnitas

$11.99

Tender pieces of pork seasoned with a house spice blend along with onions. Pico de gallo, green salsa and lime on the side. Served with rice & beans.

Sopitos

$9.99

Handmade deep fried masa cakes topped with beans and your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Taquitos Rancheros

$9.99

Four corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Served on lettuce with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Flautas

$9.99

Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat with cheese, rolled and fried crispy, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Chile Verde

$10.99

Chunks of pork cooked in a green chile tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Chile Colorado

$10.99

Chunks of tender top sirloin cooked in a tasty chile and tomato sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Carnitas De Res

$13.49

Top sirloin cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with rice & beans.

Carne Asada

$15.99

A marinated and grilled skirt steak sliced thin and served with a fried jalapeno and fresh guacamole. Served with rice & beans.

Carne Asada + 4 Camarones

$17.59

A marinated and grilled skirt steak sliced thin topped with jumbo grilled shrimp and served with rice and beans, fried jalapeno, lettuce & fresh guacamole.

Carne Brava

$15.99

Grilled skirt steak simmered in an authentic spicy tampiqueña salsa. Served with rice & beans.

Tacos Al Carbon

$13.99

Four steak stuffed corn tortillas tacos with a mixture of cilantro, tomatoes and onions, topped with queso cotija. Served with salsa verde and guacamole on the side. Also available with adobada or grilled chicken. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

Fajitas Originales

$14.99

A sizzling platter of green and red peppers, onions and mushrooms with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice & beans.

Fajitas Trio

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp sizzling platter of green and red peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice & beans.

Veggie Fajitas

$11.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, onions. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Fajitas Chapala

$15.59

Chicken, steak and Adovada "Pork" cooked with bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with melted Monterrey cheese on a hot skillet. Serve with rice & beans, tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes. sour cream & guacamole

Healthy Choice

Fajitas Salad

$11.99

Flour bowl shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of chicken or steak fajita. Topped with avocado slices and sour cream on the side.

Taco Salad

$9.99

Flour bowl shell with your choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Tostada Salad

$8.99

Flat corn tostada topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Flour tortilla filled with sauteed green and red bell peppers, mushrooms and onions. Smothered with burrito sauce, monterey cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie Fajitas

$11.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers

Spinach Enchiladas

$9.49

Two corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed fresh spinach, tomatoes, green onions. Smothered with red enchilada sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Combos

Seafood Enchilada

$8.59

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Seafood Chimichanga

$8.59

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Seafood Chile Relleno

$8.59

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Seafood Burrito

$8.59

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Caldos

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Avocado

Menudo

$14.99

Caldo De Camaron

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Enchilada Sauce

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Burrito Sauce

Kids Taco

$5.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese

Kids Chimichanga

$5.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Baby Plate

$5.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese

Sides

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Side Rice & Beans

$3.99

Side Guacamole

$3.29

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Side Salsa Ranchera

$0.75

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

Side Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Side Of Fries

$2.99

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.99

1 Fried Jalapeno

$0.35

Side Enchilada

$4.29

Enchilada Sauce, Cheese

Side Burrito

$4.99

Burrito Sauce, Cheese

Side Flour Taco

$1.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Side Corn Taco

$1.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Side Hard Shell Taco

$1.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Side Chimichanga

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Side Tostada

$3.99

Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream

Side Tamal

$4.29

Enchilada Sauce, Cheese

Side Chile Relleno

$3.99

Burrito Sauce, Cheese

Side Sope

$3.99

Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese

Side Chalupa

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream

Side Flauta

$2.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese

Side (3) Fish Tacos

$6.75

Cabbage, Cilantro, Onions, Tomato

Side (3) Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Cilantro, Onions, Tomato

Side (2) Shrimp Tacos

$6.00

Cilantro, Onions, Tomato

Side (1) Shrimp Tacos

$3.00

Cilantro, Onions, Tomato

Side Carne Asada

$9.00

Extra Mild Salsas

$0.25+

Extra Hot Salsas

$0.25+

Extra Bag of Chips

$1.25

Sodas & More

Fountain Drink

$2.75+

Horchata

$2.99+

Jamaica

$2.99+

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.75

Deserts

Churros

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Sopapillas

$2.99

Catering

Med Salsa 16oz

$3.99

Large Salsa

$7.49

Med Chips

$3.50

Large Chips

$4.50

16oz Guacamole

$12.00

32oz Guacamole

$21.00

Container #1 Rice

$6.00

Container #1 Beans

$6.00

Container #2 Rice

$11.00

Container #2 Beans

$11.00

Container #3 Rice

$20.00

Container #3 Beans

$20.00

Container #4 Rice

$25.00

Container #4 Beans

$25.00

Container #5 Rice

$40.00

Container #5 Beans

$40.00

Pan of 28 Enchiladas

$40.00

10 Enchiladas

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
7704 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

