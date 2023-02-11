Chapala Express II NEW
7704 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Popular Items
Enchiladas
Enchilada Rancheras
Three enchiladas in a red sauce, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese.
Enchilada Blancas
Three enchiladas smothered in a rich cream sauce filled with your choice of chicken, shredded or ground beef. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three enchiladas in a green tomatillo sauce filled with your choice of meat. Topped with Monterey cheese, cabbage, tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.
Seafood Enchilada
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Burritos
Burrito Express
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans on the side
Macho Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and cheese. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak with mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Especial
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak or pork cooked with bell peppers and onions, smoothred with burrito sauce and cheese. Topped with green onions, onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Plain Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with meat. Smothered with burrito sauce and cheese.
Wrap Burrito “taco truck style”
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken or adobada “pork” with rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Not served with rice & beans on the side.
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed green and red bell peppers, mushrooms and onions. Smothered with burrito sauce, monterey cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Appetizers
Nachos Express
Chips covered with beans, your choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Smothered with melted monterey jack cheese, topped with green onion, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.
Half Order Nachos Express
Beans, Meat, Cheese, Green Onions, Tomato, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapeños
Deluxe Quesadilla
Large 10” quesadilla filled with cheese, tomatoes, green onions and your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Faijta Quesadilla
Large 10” quesadilla filled with cheese, choice of steak or grilled chicken, green and red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Serve with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
Ceviche Dish
Baby shrimp with seasonings and fresh lime juice. Mixed with cilantro, tomatoes and onions, and avocado slices. Served with choice of chips or tostadas
Ceviche Tostada
Taquitos Appetizer
Four corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Served on lettuce with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes onions and Cotija cheese.
Chicken Strips & Fries (4)
Cheese Nachos
Plain Cheese Nachos
Meat Nachos
Chips, beans, cheese and your choice of meat.
Street Tacos
2 Street Taco Combo
Two corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side. Serve with rice and beans.
4 Street Taco Combo
Two corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side. Serve with rice and beans.
2 Street Tacos
Two corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side
4 Street Tacos
Corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side.
6 Street Tacos
Corn tortilla tacos stuffed with steak, adobada or grilled chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, lime and green salsa on the side.
Seafood
Arroz Con Camarones
Delicious shrimp cooked in a special sauce along with green onions, tomatoes and mushrooms served on a bed of rice with melted cheese. Not served with beans
Camarones A La Crema
Shrimp cooked with onions in a cream cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans and tortillas
Camarones A La Mantequilla
Shrimp cooked in butter and garlic with onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp cooked with sautéed onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes and bacon, smothered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos with grilled jumbo shrimp with pico de gallo on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Three grilled fish tacos topped with sour house cabbage slaw and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones Ala Diabla
A traditional Mexican dish consisting of shrimp cooked in a spicy red sauce along. with green onions and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo "Rojos"
Shrimp cooked in a red garlic sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with rice and beans
Chicken Dinners
Pollo a La Creama
Tender chicken breast cooked with onions in a cheese cream sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Arroz Con Pollo
Boneless chicken breast with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes in a special sauce. Served over rice with cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo A La Diabla
Chicken breast cooked with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo En Mole
Chicken breast in a traditional sweet mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Mexican Chicken
Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Served with rice & beans.
Chapala Favorites
Pork Carnitas
Tender pieces of pork seasoned with a house spice blend along with onions. Pico de gallo, green salsa and lime on the side. Served with rice & beans.
Sopitos
Handmade deep fried masa cakes topped with beans and your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Taquitos Rancheros
Four corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Served on lettuce with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Flautas
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat with cheese, rolled and fried crispy, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked in a green chile tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Chile Colorado
Chunks of tender top sirloin cooked in a tasty chile and tomato sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Carnitas De Res
Top sirloin cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with rice & beans.
Carne Asada
A marinated and grilled skirt steak sliced thin and served with a fried jalapeno and fresh guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
Carne Asada + 4 Camarones
A marinated and grilled skirt steak sliced thin topped with jumbo grilled shrimp and served with rice and beans, fried jalapeno, lettuce & fresh guacamole.
Carne Brava
Grilled skirt steak simmered in an authentic spicy tampiqueña salsa. Served with rice & beans.
Tacos Al Carbon
Four steak stuffed corn tortillas tacos with a mixture of cilantro, tomatoes and onions, topped with queso cotija. Served with salsa verde and guacamole on the side. Also available with adobada or grilled chicken. Served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
Fajitas Originales
A sizzling platter of green and red peppers, onions and mushrooms with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
Fajitas Trio
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp sizzling platter of green and red peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed Mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, onions. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Fajitas Chapala
Chicken, steak and Adovada "Pork" cooked with bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with melted Monterrey cheese on a hot skillet. Serve with rice & beans, tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes. sour cream & guacamole
Healthy Choice
Fajitas Salad
Flour bowl shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of chicken or steak fajita. Topped with avocado slices and sour cream on the side.
Taco Salad
Flour bowl shell with your choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Tostada Salad
Flat corn tostada topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed green and red bell peppers, mushrooms and onions. Smothered with burrito sauce, monterey cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Fajitas
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed fresh spinach, tomatoes, green onions. Smothered with red enchilada sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Seafood Combos
Kids Menu
Kids Enchilada
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Enchilada Sauce
Kids Burrito
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Burrito Sauce
Kids Taco
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries
Kids Quesadilla
Rice, Beans, Cheese
Kids Chimichanga
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Kids Nachos
Baby Plate
Rice, Beans, Cheese
Sides
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Rice & Beans
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Salsa Ranchera
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Enchilada Sauce
Side Flour Tortillas (3)
Side Corn Tortillas (3)
Side Of Fries
Side Sliced Avocado
1 Fried Jalapeno
Side Enchilada
Enchilada Sauce, Cheese
Side Burrito
Burrito Sauce, Cheese
Side Flour Taco
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Side Corn Taco
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Side Hard Shell Taco
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Side Chimichanga
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Side Tostada
Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream
Side Tamal
Enchilada Sauce, Cheese
Side Chile Relleno
Burrito Sauce, Cheese
Side Sope
Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese
Side Chalupa
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream
Side Flauta
Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese
Side (3) Fish Tacos
Cabbage, Cilantro, Onions, Tomato
Side (3) Shrimp Tacos
Cilantro, Onions, Tomato
Side (2) Shrimp Tacos
Cilantro, Onions, Tomato
Side (1) Shrimp Tacos
Cilantro, Onions, Tomato
Side Carne Asada
Catering
Med Salsa 16oz
Large Salsa
Med Chips
Large Chips
16oz Guacamole
32oz Guacamole
Container #1 Rice
Container #1 Beans
Container #2 Rice
Container #2 Beans
Container #3 Rice
Container #3 Beans
Container #4 Rice
Container #4 Beans
Container #5 Rice
Container #5 Beans
Pan of 28 Enchiladas
10 Enchiladas
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7704 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336