Chaplins

555 South Atlanta Street B-100

Roswell, GA 30075

Munchies

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Large cuts of mozzarella cheese, battered, fried and served with marinara sauce.

Hummus & Pita Bread

$6.95

Fresh hummus served with grilled pita bread.

Fresh Veggie Basket

$4.95

Fresh cuts of carrots and celery sticks, served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.95

Crispy oven baked potato skins topped with cheddar, monterey jack, sour cream and bacon.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Battered mushrooms golden fried, served with marinara and horseradish dipping sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Basket of French Fries

$4.95

Tater Tot Basket

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Jalepenos stuffed with cream cheese, hand battered and fried to a golden brown.

Entrees

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.95

Hand battered and golden fried, served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Basket

$11.95Out of stock

Hand battered and golden fried tossed in our famous buffalo sauce, served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Golden fried shrimp tossed in our famous buffalo sauce, served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Large golden fried shrimp tossed, served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$9.95

Served with carrots and celery sticks with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

10 Wings

$15.95

Served with carrots and celery sticks with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

20 Wings

$30.95

Served with carrots and celery sticks with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

50 Wings

$78.50

Served with carrots and celery sticks with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

100 Wings

$155.00

Served with carrots and celery sticks with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Salads

Chaplin's House Salad

$7.95

Romaine and leaf lettuce, topped with cucumbers, cheddar cheese, red onion, fresh tomato and black olives.

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Gyros

Gyro

$6.95

Roasted lamb meat wrapped in warm pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$6.95

Grilled chicken wrapped in warm pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce.

Veggie Gyro

$6.95

Sauteed green peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes wrapped in warm pita bread with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chaplin's Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side.

Hickory Style

$10.95

Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with spicy BBQ sauce, diced tomatoes and grated cheddar cheese on a sesame seed bun with choice of side.

Buffalo Style

$10.95

Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with our famous buffalo sauce and crumbled bleu cheese on a sesame seed bun with choice of side.

Burgers

Big Burger

$9.95

A half pound freshly ground grilled beef burger, served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with a choice of side.

Hickory Burger

$10.95

A half pound freshly ground grilled beef burger topped with spicy BBQ sauce, diced tomatoes and grated cheddar cheese on a sesame seed bun with choice of side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

A half pound freshly ground grilled beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss on a sesame seed bun with choice of side.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

A fresh flour tortilla filled with cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

A fresh flour tortilla with chicken, grilled onion, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.95

A fresh flour tortilla with grilled onions, mushrooms and peppers, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Soups

Homemade Beef Chili - Bowl

$6.95

House made Chili searved with Diced Onion, Shredded Cheese and Sour Cream on the side

Homemade Beef Chili - Cup

$4.95

House made Chili searved with Diced Onion, Shredded Cheese and Sour Cream on the side

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Shaved sirloin steak, sauteed onions and cheese on a toated hoagie roll. Served with choice of side.

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Grilled chicken, sauteed onions and cheese on a toated hoagie roll. Served with choice of side.

Veggie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers and cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with choice of side.

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Deli fresh corned beef, piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of side.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Sliced turkey, ham, cheddar and bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on Texas toast. Served with choice of side.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Smoked turkey breast with lettuce and tomato on Texas toast. Served with choice of side.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Fresh sliced baked ham and melted cheddar on Texas toast. Served with choice of side.

Sides

Side Fries

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Chaplins was established by David Kamran and Joseph Radfard in 1988. David and Joseph came to America in 1976. Each are third generation descendants of restaurant families. They bring over 75 years of specialty recipes from their family, which make up the menu for Chaplins. Each item of food is personally selected and prepared for your satisfaction by these two great chefs

555 South Atlanta Street B-100, Roswell, GA 30075

