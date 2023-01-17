Chaplins
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Chaplins was established by David Kamran and Joseph Radfard in 1988. David and Joseph came to America in 1976. Each are third generation descendants of restaurant families. They bring over 75 years of specialty recipes from their family, which make up the menu for Chaplins. Each item of food is personally selected and prepared for your satisfaction by these two great chefs
Location
555 South Atlanta Street B-100, Roswell, GA 30075
