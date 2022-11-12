Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville

29 Reviews

$

1031 Century Drive

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chappys
#1 Combo: Chappy's Single patty burger
STL 66

Salads

Power greens and romaine, with shaved parmesan, crispy house bacon bits and croutons! Sure to please!
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

House Side Salad, provel cheese, chicken & bacon.

Strawberry Salad

$11.00

Strawberry salad, goat cheese, chopped pecans, arugula & spinach blend, with strawberry vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, oven roasted diced chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, celery, ranch.

Starters & sides

Start your meal out right with one of many appetizers locally made at Louisa pasta products
Van Nuys Fries

Van Nuys Fries

$9.00

Van Nuys Street fries straight from CA drive in nightlife like no other in the area! Our house cheese blend, seasoned fries, crispy bacon, drizzle with our pesto ranch and BOOM!

Beef Toasted Ravioli · 6pc

Beef Toasted Ravioli · 6pc

$6.00

The classic - beef toasted ravioli! Voted by many as the best they have ever had!

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Delicately breaded and fried to perfection!

Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Bites · 6pc

Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Bites · 6pc

$8.00

Locally made by Louisa, these hefty bites provide a smooth mac & cheese ball with a bit of a bite from the jalapeño! Try some today! Served with ranch.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

House Side Salad, provel cheese, chicken & bacon.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries browned to perfection & tossed in salt n pepper mix!

Tempura'd Green Beans

Tempura'd Green Beans

$9.00

Tempura'd battered and coated green beans!

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

1 Piece Texas Toast

1 Piece Texas Toast

$0.90

Big biscuit loaded with flavor and topped with our signature honey butter mix right after it comes out piping hot from the oven - like no other!

Coleslaw

$2.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Chili cup

$3.00

Burgers+

Awesome blend of beef and brisket bring you a flavor like you've never had! All burgers come with fries. Cooked medium.
Chappys

Chappys

$13.00+

2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onions, secret sauce. Comes with fries.

STL 66

STL 66

$11.00

STL 66 has a tangy twist in the super secret sauce. 1 patty, Provel, bacon, pickle. Comes with fries.

G.O.A.T

G.O.A.T

$11.00

The best, Jerry, the best. 1 patty, goat cheese, arugula, fig jam pack a powerful Scat Pack punch to this burger. Give it a test drive. Comes with burgers.

Fun-Guy Swiss

Fun-Guy Swiss

$11.00

1 patty, swiss cheese, mushroom. Comes with fries.

Wheel House Inn

Wheel House Inn

$11.00

The original PB&J started in Missouri not far off from Route 66. We are here to honor that creative invention as you dine on Route 66. Peanut butter, fig jam, bacon. Comes with fries.

Cheese Head

$12.00

1 patty, 3 cheese sticks, topped with marinara. Comes with fries. A nod to Wisconsin, so close to Route 66, yet so far away.

Avocado

Avocado

$14.00

The OG Hot Mess - 1 patty, pastrami, Provel, Swiss cheese, secret sauce & sriracha!

Fish Platter

$14.00

Three pieces of Pollock, house made coleslaw, tartar sauce and BOOM!

Pick 3 Combos

Enjoy a value meal combo today!

#1 Combo: Chappy's Single patty burger

$12.00

Famous Chappy's single patty burger, your choice of side and drink!

#2 Combo: Breast · 2 Wings

$11.00

Breast · Wings

#3 Combo: Leg · 2 Thighs

$9.00
#4 Combo: 2pc Tenders

#4 Combo: 2pc Tenders

$10.00
#5 Combo: Chicken sandwich

#5 Combo: Chicken sandwich

$9.00

Our signature chicken tender slider sandwich. Mayo, pickles, tender drizzled with Boom Boom sauce on a delicious soft bun, wrapped to go.

#6 Vienna Chicago Dog

$9.00

Chappy's Fried Chicken

Chappy's Fried Chicken! Meticulously marinaded, dredged in house egg wash & tossed in a secret 8 part Kentucky Blend, giving you a great flavor inside and out!

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, celery, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with fries

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.

Chicken Tenders 6pc Feast

Chicken Tenders 6pc Feast

$18.00

Chicken tenders, two sides and two biscuits - a feast for 2-3 people and priced RIGHT! Get in the mix!

Single Feast Meal 4pc (mixed)

Single Feast Meal 4pc (mixed)

$15.00
Single Feast Meal 4pc (all white)

Single Feast Meal 4pc (all white)

$15.00
Single Feast Meal 4pc (all dark)

Single Feast Meal 4pc (all dark)

$15.00
Family Meal 8pc (mixed)

Family Meal 8pc (mixed)

$27.00
Family Meal 8pc (all white)

Family Meal 8pc (all white)

$29.00
Family Meal 8pc (all dark)

Family Meal 8pc (all dark)

$24.00
Family Meal 12pc (mixed)

Family Meal 12pc (mixed)

$37.00
Family Meal 12pc (all white)

Family Meal 12pc (all white)

$39.00
Family Meal 12pc (all dark)

Family Meal 12pc (all dark)

$36.00
Family Meal 16pc (mixed)

Family Meal 16pc (mixed)

$47.00
Family Meal 16pc (all white)

Family Meal 16pc (all white)

$50.00
Family Meal 16pc (all dark)

Family Meal 16pc (all dark)

$45.00
Chicken Only

Chicken Only

$19.00+
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$2.49

Hand breaded chicken tenders in our signature dredge & breading.

A la carte Breast

A la carte Breast

$3.50
A la carte Leg

A la carte Leg

$2.50

Fried Chicken Leg

A la carte thigh

A la carte thigh

$2.00
A la carte whole wing

A la carte whole wing

$1.50

Tuesday Tenders

Max 5 per order, with minimum of $10 order

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.

Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.

Vienna Hot Dogs

Delicious REAL DEAL, YA'LL! Loaded with neon relish, mustard, white chopped onions, sport peppers, spear pickle, tomato! Comes with fries. Plain Vienna beef hot dog - nothing on - just a dog in a bun!
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.50

Best thing is - it is authentic! Piled high with neon relish, chopped onion, pickle spear, sports peppers, tomato and the ever important celery salt to season, all on a poppyseed bun!

Hot Dog PLAIN

$7.00

Pasta

Big Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids and adults go crazy for this Cavatappi tossed in freshly melted cheese, sprinkled with the perfect amount of bread crumbs. Add bacon to bring it to the next level.

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$8.00

Everyone's favorite tossed in Napa Valley grown tomato based Marinara. Your new favorite simple yet sophisticated dish. Topped with fresh basil and parmesan.

4 Cheese Ravioli w/ Marinara

$12.00

Our exceptional 4 cheese ravioli includes Ricotta, Provolone, Grana Palano, Fiore Sardo Pecorino in a great pasta. Our marinara sources tomatoes from Napa Valley, Ca.

4 Meat w/ Marinara

$12.00

Our exceptional beef ravioli in our marinara, made from sourced tomatoes from Napa Valley, Ca.

Kids Meals

Kids meals at a great value!

Buttered Spaghetti Noodles

$7.00

Buttered spaghetti noodles

1 Chicken Tender + Fries

$7.00

1 Chicken tender + French Fries

Kids Chicken Sandwich (Mayo Only)

$7.00

1 delicious chicken tender sandwich and fries

1 Tender +3 Toasted Ravs

$7.00

1 breast and 3 delicious cheese risotto bites

4 Cheese ravioli marinara (1 Bag)

$7.00

4 Cheese ravioli in marinara

Kids Burger & Fry

$8.00

Kids Plain Hot Dog

$7.00

Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Crush Orange

$2.50

Passionfruit Tea

$2.50

Chicken Bowls

Street Corn Bowl

$9.00

Standard Shakes

Vanilla

Vanilla

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

Chocolate

Chocolate

$7.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$7.00

Strawberry

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Delicious Root beer served with class!

LTO

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chappy's is the best in fried chicken, burgers, shakes, pasta +. Come enjoy our automobilia atmosphere or order online and be cool. On Route 66, it's the best of the past and present!

Website

Location

1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Directions

