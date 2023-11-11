Chapter One 2552 STONEBROOK PKWY
2552 STONEBROOK PKWY
Frisco, TX 75034
Veg Appetizers
- Veg Manchuria$9.99
- Spring Rolls$9.99
- Gobi 65$9.99
- Gobi Manchuria$9.99
- Crispy Veg$10.99
- Crispy Corn$10.99
- Mushroom Jeedipappu Pakoda$12.99
- Malai Brocoli$12.99Out of stock
- Babycorn 65$10.99
- Chilli Babycorn$10.99
- Manchurian Babycorn$10.99
- Paneer Manchuria$10.99
- Chilli Paneer$10.99
- Paneer 65$10.99
- Bangla Paneer$13.99Out of stock
Non-Veg Apetizers
- Chicken 65$10.99
- Chicken 555$10.99
- Chicken Majestic$11.99
- Chilli Chicken$10.99
- Pepper Chicken$11.99
- Ginger Chicken$11.99
- Chicken Pakoda$10.99
- Kodi Vepudu$10.99
- Mirapa Kodi$10.99Out of stock
- Chicken Manchuria$10.99
- Chicken Pepper Fry (Bone in)$11.99Out of stock
- Ghee Roast Chicken Fry$12.99
- Bangla Chicken$14.99Out of stock
- Kodi Chips$13.99Out of stock
- Goat Sukka$12.99
- Goat Pepper Fry$13.99
- Ghee Roast Goat Fry$13.99
- Apollo Fish$13.99
- Prawn Fry$13.99
Veg-Biryanis
Non-Veg Biryanis
- Egg Biryani$12.99
- Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
- Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
- Goat Ghee Roast Biryani$16.99
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Natukodi Biryani$15.99Out of stock
- Gongura Goat Biryani$16.99Out of stock
- Keema Biryani$16.99Out of stock
- Prawns Biryani$16.99Out of stock
- Fish Biryani$16.99Out of stock
- Chicken Dum biryani family pack(small shallow)$39.99
- chicken ghee roast pulav$12.99
- Chicken Ghee Roast biryani$14.99
- Boneless Chicken Biryamy Family Pack (Small Shallow)$42.99
- Gongura Chicken Biryani Family pack (Small Shallow)$39.99
Veg Pulav
Non-Veg Pulav
Veg Fried Rice
Non-Veg Fried Rice
Noodles
Kebabs
Veg Curry
- Paneer Butter Masala$11.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala$11.99
- Kadai Paneer$12.99
- Palak Paneer$11.99
- Malai Kofta$12.99
- Palak Dal$10.99Out of stock
- Dal Tadka$10.99
- Paneer Mutter Masala$11.99Out of stock
- Methi Chaman$11.99
- Bhindi Masala$10.99Out of stock
- Aloo Gobi Masala$10.99Out of stock
- Aloo Koorma$10.99Out of stock
- Veg Navarathan Korma$12.99
- Veg Vindaloo$12.99Out of stock
- Bagara Baigan$12.99Out of stock
- Chana Masala$10.99
- Phool Makhani$12.99Out of stock
- Kadai Paneer$12.99Out of stock
- Chettinad Veg$12.99Out of stock
- Saagwala Veg$12.99Out of stock
- Shahi Paneer$12.99Out of stock
- Kadai Veg$11.99Out of stock
- Mango Pappu$10.99Out of stock
- Dal Makani$11.99
Non-Veg Curry
- Butter Chicken$12.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
- Chicken Curry (Bone-in)$11.99
- Kadai Chicken (Bone-in)$12.99
- Andhra Curry Chicken (Telangana)$12.99
- Hyderabadi Goat Curry$14.99Out of stock
- Egg Masala$10.99Out of stock
- Chettinad Chicken$12.99Out of stock
- Vindaloo Chicken$12.99Out of stock
- Saagwala Chicken$12.99Out of stock
- Afgani Chicken$13.99Out of stock
- Shahi Chicken$13.99Out of stock
- Natukodi (2,3 pieces with gravy 12 oz)$13.99Out of stock
- Gongura Chicken$12.99
- Chettinad Goat$14.99Out of stock
- Andhra Curry Goat (Telangana)$14.99Out of stock
- Vindaloo Goat$14.99Out of stock
- Kadai Goat$14.99Out of stock
- Saagwala Goat$14.99Out of stock
- Shahi Goat$14.99Out of stock
- Kheema Masala$15.99Out of stock
- Mutton Rogan Josh$15.99Out of stock
- Gongura Goat$14.99Out of stock
- Goat Dalcha$16.99Out of stock
House Specials
- Goat Paya$16.99Out of stock
House Specials
- Goat Haleem$16.99Out of stock
House Specials
- Chettinad Shrimp$14.99Out of stock
- Kadai Shrimp$14.99Out of stock
- Saagwala Shrimp$14.99Out of stock
- methi keema(12oz)$15.99Out of stock
- goat paya with mutton dalcha(16oz)$16.99
Chaat
Bread
Snacks
- Onion Samosa(5pcs)$4.99
- Aloo Samosa (2pcs)$2.99
- Punugulu (10pcs)$4.99
- Mysore Bonda (5)$5.99
- Aloo Bajji (6)$5.99Out of stock
- Mirchi Bhajji (4)$4.99
- Cut Mirchi$4.99
- Bheemli cut mirchi$6.99
- Onion Pakoda$4.99
- Egg Bonda (4)$4.99
- Masala Vada (4)$4.99Out of stock
- Chitti Vada (10)$6.99Out of stock
- Chitti Garelu (4)$5.99Out of stock
- Masala Peanuts$4.99
- Boiled Peanuts$4.99Out of stock
- Stuffed Mirchi Bhajji (2)$4.99Out of stock
- Masala Cashews$5.99
- Boondi laddoo$4.99
- Murukulu$4.99
- Mysorepak$4.99
- chekkalu$4.99
- jalapeno cheese samosa 4pc$4.99
- chichen samosa(4pcs)$4.99
- Paneer samosa(4pcs)$4.99
Puffs
Pastries
- Pineapple$3.99
- Black Forest$3.99
- Mango$3.99
- Strawberry$2.99Out of stock
- Chocolate$2.99
- White Chocolate$2.99Out of stock
- Tiramisu$3.50Out of stock
- Butter Scotch$3.99
- Nutella$2.99Out of stock
- Rasmalai$2.99Out of stock
- Gulab Jamun$3.49
- Red Velvet$2.99Out of stock
- Paan Cake$2.99Out of stock
- chocolate Mousse$3.99
- Butterscotch Mousse$3.99
Desserts
- Paan$2.99
- Gulab Jamun(1pc)$0.99
- Gulab Jamun (3)$3.99
- Mango Kesari$4.49
- Kaddu Ki Kheer(8oz)$4.99
- Kaddhu Ki Kheer (16oz)$8.99Out of stock
- Rava Laddu (4)$5.99Out of stock
- Carrot Halwa$3.99
- Rasmalai (3)$4.99
- Jalebi (5)$5.99
- Rasgulla$5.99Out of stock
- Angoori Jamun$5.99Out of stock
- Paneer Jalebi$5.99Out of stock
- Bread Halwa$5.99Out of stock
- Bhakshalu$1.50
- Gummadikaya Halwa (Pumpkin)$5.99Out of stock
- Dates Pan$2.99Out of stock
- Boondi laddoo (1)$1.49
- Boondi laddoo (4)$4.99
- badhusha$5.99
- motichoor$4.99
- kaaja$5.99
- gavvalu$4.99
Tandayee
- Mango lassi$3.99
- Chikoo Shake$5.99
- Flavoured Drink$4.99
- Sitaphal Shake$4.99Out of stock
- Salt Lassi$3.99Out of stock
- Kaju Shake$6.99Out of stock
- Badam Shake$6.99Out of stock
- Anjeer Shake$6.99Out of stock
- Dry Fruit$6.99Out of stock
- Pista$6.99Out of stock
- Signature$6.99Out of stock
- Sweet Lassi$3.99Out of stock
- Rose Lassi$3.99Out of stock
- Mango Lassi$3.99Out of stock
- Masala Soda$3.99Out of stock
- Sweet Soda$3.99Out of stock
- Salt Soda$3.99Out of stock
Garam Pey
Non Veg Curry Combo
Breakfast Combo
- Combo 1 (1 Idly + 1 vada + 1 Mysore Bonda)$4.99
- Combo 2 (1 Idly, 1 Vada, 1 Mysore bonda, Pongal/upma)$5.99
- Combo 3 (1 Idly, 1 Vada,1 Mysore Bonda, Poori)$6.99
- Combo 4(1 Idly, 1 Vada, 1 Mysore Bonda, 1 Poori, Pongal/Upma(12oz)$7.99
- Combo 5(1 Idly, 1 Vada, 1 Mysore Bonda, 1 Poori, Pongal, Upma)$8.99
- Breakfast Buffet$11.99
- kids buffet(above 3)$8.99
- Idly vada Combo$6.99
Individual Curry
- Veg Curry (12oz)$4.99
- Veg Curry (16oz)$5.99
- Rasam (12oz)$3.99Out of stock
- Rasam(16 oz)$4.99Out of stock
- Sambar(12 oz)$4.99
- Sambar(16 oz)$5.99
- Egg Curry(12oz)$5.99Out of stock
- Egg Curry(16oz)$6.99
- Chicken Curry (12oz)$8.99
- Chicken Curry (16oz)$10.99
- Goat Curry(12oz)$9.99
- Goat Curry (16oz)$11.99
- Naatukodi Chicken(16oz)$12.99Out of stock
- Methi Kheema (12oz)$12.99Out of stock
- Goat Paya (16oz)$12.99
- Goat Dalcha(16oz)$12.99Out of stock
- Roti Pachadi$3.99
BOGO BIRYANI
- Veg + Veg$11.99Out of stock
- Veg + Guthivankay$13.99Out of stock
- Guthivankay + Guthivankay$13.99Out of stock
- Chicken + Veg$13.99Out of stock
- Chicken + Guthivankay$13.99Out of stock
- Chicken + Chicken$13.99Out of stock
- Boneless biryani + Chicken dum$14.99Out of stock
- Boneless + guttivankaya biryani$14.99Out of stock
Non Veg Breakfast
- Poori with keema(8oz)$12.99Out of stock
- Poori n naatukodi(12oz)$12.99
- Chitti gare / vada n naatukodi$12.99Out of stock
- Idli with mutton dalcha$14.99Out of stock
- Vada with mutton dalcha(12oz)$14.99Out of stock
- Poori with mutton dalcha$14.99Out of stock
- Poori with paya$14.99
- Vada with paya$14.99
- Idli with paya(16oz)$14.99
Thali
Dal (8) Fry (8) Loose curry(8) Raita(3.25oz) Sweet Papad Rice(16oz) Rasam
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
