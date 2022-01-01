Chapter One Food & Drink imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Seafood

Chapter One Food & Drink Guilford

25 Whitfield Street

Guilford, CT 06437

Popular Items

Chapter One Burger
Scallops & Risotto
Yellowfin Tuna

Appetizers

Herbed Focaccia Bruschetta

$14.00

Grilled ciabatta served with flash stewed vine ripened tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil finished with sweet balsamic & topped with parmesan

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with house-made béchamel and shredded cheddar, topped with herd toasted bread crumbs

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Breaded Gulf shrimp, served with fresh lemon & sweet Thai chili sauce

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Breaded avocado and lightly battered onion rings, served with chipotle lime aioli

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Breaded Loligo squid, flash fried with hot cherry peppers and lightly tossed in sweet Thai chili, served with fresh lemon

Devils Horse Back

$14.00

Pei mussels

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

French Onion

$8.00

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Garden Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, bell peppers & croutons, with house balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Quarter head of Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles & hardwood smoked bacon, with house blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan and romano cheese, with house Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Vine ripened tomato, sliced mozzarella, house infused garlic oil, balsamic vinegar & fresh basil over baby arugula

Greek Salmon Salad

$26.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chapter One Burger

$18.00

6oz all beef patty, seasoned with house spice rub, pepperjack cheese, pecanwood smoked shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and Chapter One sauce, served on a brioche bun with Chapter fries & a pickle

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Choice of char-grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on a brioche bun with fries & a pickle

Hot Lobster Roll

$48.00

Fresh picked Maine lobster meat served hot with butter on a toasted bun with old bay potato chips & fresh lemon

Cold Lobster Roll

$48.00

Fresh picked Maine lobster meat served with celery and mayonnaise on a toasted bun with old bay potato chips & fresh lemon

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

6oz all beef patty served on a brioche bun with fries & a pickle, built just for you

Pastrami

$16.00

Entrées

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$29.00

Blackened chicken breast, served over cavatappi pasta with spinach & roasted red peppers in a garlic cream sauce

Bolognese

$32.00

Stewed veal, sausage, crumbled housemate meatballs, slow simmered in a port wine tomato sauce finished with parmesan cheese & a touch of cream tossed with cavatappi pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic, shallot, tomato, fresh basil & parsley in a lemon-white wine butter sauce toasted with linguine

Scallops & Risotto

$38.00

Stonington sea scallops over a tomato-asparagus risotto, garnished with pecorino romano cheese

Linguine & Clams

$29.00

Local littleneck clams, crushed red pepper, shallot, tomato, fresh parsley and lemon with linguine in a garlic white wine clam sauce garnished with parmesan cheese & grilled ciabatta

Yellowfin Tuna

$38.00

Sesame seed crusted sushi grade tuna, served rare, with house rice and stir fried vegetables finished with sweet soy & wasabi sauce

Tuscan Salmon

$33.00

Pan roasted Faroe Island salmon, served over mashed potatoes with sautéed spinach, garnished with a lemon caper butter

Zuppa Di Pesce

$55.00

Steak Frites

$38.00

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Loaded Mash

$8.00

Side House Rice

$4.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Brussle Sprouts

$7.00

Side Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Side Tomato Asparagus Risotto

$8.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Desserts

Salt Carmal Gelato

$4.00

Vanilla Gelato

$4.00

GF Lava Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00Out of stock

Cookies

$8.00Out of stock

Plain Cheese Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with french fries

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

KIDS Cheeseburger

$9.00

6oz all beef patty served on a brioche bun with french fries

KIDS Hamburger

$8.00

KIDS Linguini Bolo

$11.00

6oz grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce & served with french fries

KIDS Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

KIDS Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce

$8.00

KIDS Mac N Cheese

$8.00

6oz all beef patty served on a brioche bun with french fries

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Located on the Guilford Green, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to fresh seafood to specialty burgers, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Guilford. With beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties. The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!

25 Whitfield Street, Guilford, CT 06437

