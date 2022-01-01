American
Steakhouses
Seafood
Chapter One Food & Drink Guilford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located on the Guilford Green, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to fresh seafood to specialty burgers, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Guilford. With beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties. The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!
Location
25 Whitfield Street, Guilford, CT 06437
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music - 196 S Montowese St
4.1 • 522
196 S Montowese St Branford, CT 06405
View restaurant
Bacari Social - 63 Pilots point Drive
3.0 • 18
63 Pilots point Drive Westbrook, CT 06498
View restaurant