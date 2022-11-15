Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chapter One Food & Drink

523 Reviews

$$

32 West Main Street

Mystic, CT 06355

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Pasta
Bltc
Side Caesar Salad

Soups

Clam Chowder

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Curry Chicken Soup

$8.00

Salads

Ken's Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$12.00

Balsamic Calamari

$14.00

Devils on Horseback

$12.00

P.E.I. Mussels

$13.00

Quesadillas

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chapter 1 Burger

$15.00

Chapter One Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$15.00

Hot Lobster Roll

$38.00

Cold Lobster Roll

$38.00

Curry Chicken Wrap

$13.00

B.L.T.C. Wrap

$13.00

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Caprese Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$19.00

Entrees

Vegetarian Stir Fry (Lunch)

$22.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta (Lunch)

$19.00

Plain Alfredo (Lunch)

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo (Lunch)

$22.00

Shrimp Alfredo (Lunch)

$30.00

Shrimp & Scallop Alfredo (Lunch)

$35.00

Sides

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

Side french Fries

$4.00

Side onion Rings

$6.00

Side house salad

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Maple Bacon Brussel

$8.00

Kids Menu

(K) Pasta Butter

$5.00

(K) Pasta Marinara

$8.00

(K) Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$9.00

(K) Grilled Cheese

$8.00

(K) Cheeseburger Sliders (2)

$8.00

(K) Side French Fries

$3.00

(K) Mac+Cheese

$8.00

(K) Scoop Gelato

$3.00

(K) Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$10.00

(K) Side Broccoli

$3.00

(K) Side Onion Rings

$3.00

(K) Side House Salad

$3.00

(K) Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

(K) Side Old Bay Chips

$3.00

(K) Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Raw Bar

Oysters

$3.00

Littleneck Clams

$3.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$4.75

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Chocolatecake

$11.00

Raw Bar

Lil Necks

$3.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.75

Soups

French Onion

$9.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$12.00

Balsamic Calamari

$14.00

Thai Chili Calamari

$14.00

Devils On Horseback

$15.00

P.E.I. Mussels

$14.00

Quesadillas

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.00

Dinner Service Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Lg Guac

$5.00

Sm Guac

$1.50

12 Jumbo Wings

$18.00

6 Jumbo Wings

$12.00

Service Bread Bar

Service Bread Bar

Salads

Ken's Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Pastas & Vegetarian Dishes

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Scallops Risotto

$30.00

Lemon Chicken Picatta

$28.00

Bolognese

$29.00

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Plain Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$29.00

Shrimp & Scallops Alfredo

$38.00

Vegetarian Stir Fry

$22.00

Vegan Paella

$24.00

Scallop Alfredo

$32.00

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Prime NY Strip

$36.00

Ribeye

$50.00

Seafood

Yellowfin Tuna Dinner

$35.00

Zuppa DI Pesce

$38.00

Wild Norwegian Salmon

$34.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chapter One Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Onion Burger

$16.00

Hot Lobster Roll

$38.00

Cold Lobster Roll

$38.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Bltc

$13.00

Sides

Late Night Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Side Of Salsa

$1.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Side Mash. Pot.

$6.00

Side Loaded Baked Pot

$7.00

Side Baked Pot

$6.00

Side Loaded Mash

$7.00

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Of Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Plain Linguine & Marinara

$11.00

Side Queso

$5.00

Side Of Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Brocoli

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Maple Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Side of Sauted Mushrooms

$5.00

Side of Sauteed Onions

$5.00

Side of Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms

$7.00

Side Saute Spinach

$6.00

Dressing

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Small Salsa

$0.50

Sm Guac

$3.00

Lg Guac

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

N.Y. Cheesecake

$8.00

A La Mode

$3.00

Gelato

$7.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Cannolis

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Dessert Charge ( Per Plate)

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$10.00

Kids Menu

(K) Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$9.00

(K) Bolognese

$12.00

(K) 2 Plain Burger Sliders W/fries

$8.00

(K) 2 Cheese Burger Sliders W/ Fries

$8.00

(K) Mac n Cheese

$8.00

(K) Pasta Marinara

$6.00

(K) Grilled Chz W/ Fries

$8.00

(K) Pasta Butter

$5.00

(K) House Salad W/ Chicken

$10.00

(K) Caesar Salad W/ Chicken

$10.00

(K) Caesar Salad

$5.00

(K) House Salad

$3.00

(K) Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$10.00

(K) One Scoop Gelato

$3.00

(K) Side French Fries

$3.00

(K) Side Broccoli

$3.00

(K) Side Onion Rings

$3.00

(K) Side Old Bay Chips

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Located in the heart of downtown Mystic just past the infamous Mystic Drawbridge, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to dry-aged steaks to fresh seafood, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Mystic. With 24 beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties. The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!

32 West Main Street, Mystic, CT 06355

