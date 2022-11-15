Chapter One Food & Drink
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Located in the heart of downtown Mystic just past the infamous Mystic Drawbridge, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to dry-aged steaks to fresh seafood, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Mystic. With 24 beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties. The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!
32 West Main Street, Mystic, CT 06355
