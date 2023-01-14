Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chapuline’s StreeTacos

916 Reviews

$

2024 E Hunt Rd

Maryville, TN 37804

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco BLT Shrimp
Cheese Dip & Chips
ACP

TACOS

Taco Al pastor

$3.85

Taco Carnitas

$3.85

Taco FIsh

$3.85

Taco Rajas Poblanas

$3.25

Taco BLT Shrimp

$3.85

Taco Pork Belly

$3.85

Taco Del Puerto

$3.85

TACO FRIED FISH

$3.85

Taco Campechano

$3.85

Taco Americano

$3.85

Taco Chorizo

$3.85

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Birria Orden

$12.00

TORTAS

La Cubana

$10.00

MILANESA

$10.00

Tapatia

$10.00

BURRITOS

Burrito Canitas

$10.00

Burrito al Pastor

$10.00

Burrito Rajas

$10.00

Burrito Chorizo

$11.00

Burrito Pork Belly

$10.00

Burrito Ground Beef

$10.00

BURRITO CAMPECHANO

$12.00

BURRITO SHRIMP

$12.00

BURRITO VEGGIE

$10.00

ESPECIAL BURRO

$12.00

RICE BOWLS

ACP

$10.00

RANCHERO

$10.00

NORTENO

$10.00

CHAPULINES

$10.00

CAMPECHANO Rice Bowl

$12.00

VEGGIE RICE BOWL

$9.00

Arroz Con Steak

$11.00

ACS

$11.00

Chicken Fajita B

$10.00

Shrimp Fajita B

$11.00

PORK BELLY B

$11.00

NACHOS

CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.00

BEEF NACHOS

$10.00

SHRIMP NACHOS

$12.00

PORK BELLY NACHOS

$11.00

BARBACOA NACHOS

$10.00

CARNITAS NACHOS

$10.00

CHORIZO NACHOS

$11.00

Fajita Nachos

$11.00

Campechano Nachos

$13.00

KIDS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$7.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Soft Drinks

PEPSI

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.75

GATORADE

$2.75

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.75

ICE TEA

$2.75

COCA MEXICANA

$2.75

JARRITOS

$2.75

HORCHATA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

BEER

CORONA

$3.85

XX AMBER

$3.85

XX LAGER

$3.85

PACIFICO

$3.85

MODELO

$3.85

NEGRA MODELO

$3.85

VICTORIA

$3.85

CAGUAMA

$8.00

SIDES

AVOCADO SLICE

$1.50

Black Beans

$2.00

Cheese Dip & Chips

$3.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

ESQUITE

$3.00

FAJITA VEGGIE

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$3.00

Guacamole & Chips

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Pinto Beans

$2.00

Pork Tamal

$3.00

Salsa & Chips

$1.50

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.00

Flan

$3.99

CHURROS

$4.99

Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

TORTILLAS HARINA

$1.00

TORTILAS MAIZ

$1.00

CHEESE DIP

$2.50

SIDE DE SALSA

$1.00

POBLANO SAUCE

$0.75

CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE DE STEAK

$6.00

Side De Fresh Jalapeno

Burrito Frijol

$6.00

CHIPS

$1.00

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.00

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$8.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA

$8.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$10.00

PORK BELLY QUESADILLA

$9.00

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$8.00

BARBACOA QUESADILLA

$9.00

LARGE SIDES

12 0Z QUESO

$9.00

12 OZ GUACAMOLE

$10.00

12 OZ SALSA

$5.00

LARGE BAG CHIPS

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville, TN 37804

Directions

Gallery
Chapuline’s StreeTacos image
Chapuline’s StreeTacos image

