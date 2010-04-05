Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Char & Lemon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Char and Lemon is a neighborhood restaurant that creates artisan pizzas and cocktails.
Location
302 Center Rock Green, Oxford, CT 06478
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar - Southbury
No Reviews
690 Main Street South Southbury, CT 06488
View restaurant