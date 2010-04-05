Char & Lemon imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Char & Lemon

review star

No reviews yet

302 Center Rock Green

Oxford, CT 06478

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
New Yorker
Panko Crusted Mozzarella

Bar Bites

Arancini

Arancini

$9.00

fried rice balls - tomato, basil calabrian chili & caper aioli

Brushetta

Brushetta

$13.00

tomato, red onion, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, warm focaccia 13

Crostini

$8.00

bourbon spiced apples, toasted almonds, ricotta, saba

Eggplant Parm Fries

Eggplant Parm Fries

$12.00

tomato jam, burrata, balsamic

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

white bean and pistachio hummus, garlic rosemary oil, house made sourdough pita

Panko Crusted Mozzarella

Panko Crusted Mozzarella

$9.00

pomodoro dipping sauce

Slow Braised Meatballs

Slow Braised Meatballs

$9.00

pomodoro, shaved parmesan, crostini

Starters

oven roasted, hot honey, blue cheese for dipping - GF
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$16.00

red wine poached pears, pickled shallot, toasted almonds, blue cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

Caesar Local Greens, Garlic Croutons, Garlic Dressing, Parmesan - GF without croutons

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$15.00

spicy coppa, provolone, roasted peppers, taggiasca olives, italian vinaigrette - GF

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$16.00

Kale & Apple Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette - GF

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, red and gold beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, vanilla basil balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata

Burrata

$19.00

fresh mozzarella with creamy stracciatella center served with vegetables and cured meat

CHARcuterie

CHARcuterie

$22.00

prosciutto di parma, spicy coppa, ricotta, soppressata, aged italian table cheese, sheeps milk cheese, saba, crostini

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, marinara

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$16.00

potato, lemon aioli, tarragon, parsley - GF

Mushroom Risotto

$16.00

seared mushrooms, mascarpone, chive truffle oil

Wings

Wings

$16.00

oven roasted, hot honey, blue cheese for dipping - GF

Beets And Buratta

Beets And Buratta

$19.00

Large Plates

herb roasted potatoes, asparagus, salsa verde

Braised Short Rib

$30.00

butternut squash puree, roasted root vegetables, au jus

Bucatini Limone

Bucatini Limone

$18.00

mascarpone, basil, bread crumbs - GF pasta available

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

lemon aioli, pickled radish, arugula salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

marinara, fresh mozzarella, penne

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$27.00

lemon, butter, capers, penne - GF pasta available

Fra Diavolo

$26.00

fettuccine, shrimp, clams, calamari, tomato, garlic, chili

Paccheri Vodka

Paccheri Vodka

$18.00

vodka sauce, parmesan, basil - GF pasta available

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.00

jasmine rice, red pepper coulis, swiss chard, gremolata - GF

Short Rib Gnocchi

Short Rib Gnocchi

$28.00

housemade potato gnocchi, braised short rib, parmesan

Red Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$10.00

oregano, garlic

Alla Vodka Pizza

Alla Vodka Pizza

$18.00

sausage, calabrian chili, house made ricotta, basil

Anchovy Pizza

Anchovy Pizza

$14.00

marinara, anchovy, taggiasca olives, shallots, garlic, parmesan

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$19.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, burrata, prosciutto di parma, hot honey

Godfather

Godfather

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mushroom, onion

Hey Meatball

Hey Meatball

$17.00

margherita, house made ricotta, basil

New Yorker

New Yorker

$12.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Spice of Life

Spice of Life

$17.00

margherita, jalapenos, sausage, calabrian hot honey

The Veggie

The Veggie

$16.00

marinana, oregano, seasonal vegetables, garlic, olive oil

White Pizza

Char & Lemon Pizza

Char & Lemon Pizza

$18.00

bufala mozzarella, mascarpone, lemon, arugula

Clam Pizza

Clam Pizza

$20.00

fresh littleneck clams, oregano, garlic, crushed red pepper, parmesan, fresh parsley

Lemon Chicken Pizza

Lemon Chicken Pizza

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, sweet ricotta garlic, arugula, lemon sauce

The Mushroom Pizza

The Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

cremini, shiitake & oyster mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil

Pesto Chicken Pizza

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$18.00

arugula pesto, mozzarella, oven grilled chicken, garlic roasted red peppers

Potato Pizza

Potato Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella, rosemary roasted potatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, garlic

Prosciutto Arugula

Prosciutto Arugula

$18.00

mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di parma, saba, shaved parm

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$18.00

smoked mozzarella, pecorino

White Pie

$13.00

mozzarella, fresh garlic, evoo, parmesan

Autumn Pie

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

white pie, shredded mozz, blue cheese, buffalo chicken cutlet, shaved celery

Steak & Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Dessert

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$10.00
Canolli

Canolli

$8.00
Limoncello cake

Limoncello cake

$9.00
Nutella Calzone

Nutella Calzone

$14.00
Oreo Cookie Panna Cotta

Oreo Cookie Panna Cotta

$9.00
Pumpkin Cheese Cake

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Merch

Shirt

$20.00

SALADS CATERING

CHOPPED SALAD TRAY

$35.00+

CAESAR SALAD TRAY

$35.00+

KALE APPLE - TRAY

$35.00+

HARVEST SALAD - TRAY

$35.00+

CAPRESE SALAD - TRAY (SEASONAL)

$35.00+

STARTERS CATERING

ARANCINI TRAY

$50.00+

PANKO CRUSTED MOZZ TRAY

$65.00+

MEATBALLS TRAY

$65.00+

EGGPLANT PARM FRIES TRAY

$50.00+

GLAZED WINGS TRAY

$50.00+

CALAMARI FRITTI TRAY

$60.00+

ENTREES CATERING

Penne Marinara

$50.00+

Penne alla Vodka

$50.00+

Penne alla Ricotta

$50.00+

Penne Bolognese

$55.00+

Spaghetti Limone

$50.00+

Baked Penne

$50.00+

Chicken Marsala

$55.00+

Chicken Piccata

$55.00+

Chicken Francese

$55.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$55.00+

Eggplant Parmesan

$50.00+

Herb Crusted Cod

$55.00+

Glazed Salmon

$60.00+

SWEETS CATERING

TIRAMISU TRAY

$45.00+

APPLE CRISP TRAY

$50.00+

MINI CANNOLI TRAY

$50.00+

MINI OREO PANNA COTTA PIECE

$50.00+

MINI TIRAMISU PIECE

$50.00+

PLATTERS CATERING

CROSTINI PLATTER

$65.00+

BURRATA PLATTER

$80.00

ANTIPASTO PLATTER

$75.00+

HUMMUS PLATTER

$30.00

DOUGH - Raw

Regular Dough Ball

$6.00

Gluten Free Dough Ball

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Char and Lemon is a neighborhood restaurant that creates artisan pizzas and cocktails.

Website

Location

302 Center Rock Green, Oxford, CT 06478

Directions

Gallery
Char & Lemon image

