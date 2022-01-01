Char ATX imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Char ATX Fierce Whiskers

review star

No reviews yet

5333 Fleming Ct, Austin, TX 78744

Austin, TX 78744

Meat & Seafood

Chicken Thigh

$10.00

boneless chicken thigh, tare sauce

Chicken Tsukune

$10.00

minced chicken, spicy citrus zu

Pork Skewer

$14.00

Beef Skewer

$14.00

Portobello

$8.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Takoyaki

$10.00Out of stock

Specials

Oyster

$10.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5333 Fleming Ct, Austin, TX 78744, Austin, TX 78744

Directions

Char ATX image

