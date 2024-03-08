- Home
- /
- Kansas City
- /
- Char Bar-Westport
Char Bar-Westport
No reviews yet
4050 Pennsylvania Ave. #150
Kansas City, MO 64111
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LUNCH & DINNER
Snacks
- Brisket Chili$8.00
- Charred Bits & Grits$15.00
smoked burnt ends, hand-cranked sausage, pickled jalapeños, bourbon-candied bacon, cheddar cheese grits, bbq butter
- Cheesy Hushpuppies$10.00
stone-ground grits fritters, beer blanc, jalapeño jam, toasted chive garnish
- Cornbread Muffins$8.00
pan of four cheddar cornbread muffins, chive butter, jalapeño jam, tabasco honey
- Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
red eye coffee-brined whole wings, spicy bbq drizzle, buttermilk-chive dressing
- Smoked Chicken Nuggets$11.00
country-fried smoked chicken bites; spicy tiger bbq, barbecue ranch, ‘bama white bbq, carolina gold
- JR Pork Rinds$5.00
- Jumbo Pork Rinds$8.00
- Bits & Mac$18.00
Greens
- 1/2 Country Crunch Salad$9.00
crispy country ham, tillamook cheddar, napa cabbage, kale, iceberg, cauliflower, spiced pecans, charred peach vinaigrette
- Avocado Salad$10.00
avocado, kale, quinoa, red cabbage, broccoli, pickled red onion, fuji apple, sun-dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, lemon vinaigrette
- Full Country Crunch Salad$13.00
crispy country ham, tillamook cheddar, napa cabbage, kale, iceberg, cauliflower, spiced pecans, charred peach vinaigrette
- Super Salmon Salad$19.00
wood-fired salmon, avocado, kale, quinoa, red cabbage, broccoli, pickled red onion, fuji apple, sun-dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, lemon vinaigrette
- Smokehouse Salad$15.00
smoked turkey, pork belly “bacon”, smoked gouda, egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, fresh greens, crispy onion straws, bbq ranch
Sandwiches
- Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
chopped brisket, gouda schmear, melted provolone, caramelized onions, peppers, hoagie, XO dipping jus
- Burnt Heaven$15.00
smoked burnt ends, smoked sausage, fried jalapeños, chipotle bbq mayo, creamy slaw, egg bun
- CBGB Burger$15.00
house-ground smoked brisket, smoked gouda schmear, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, duke’s mayo, egg bun.
- Grilled Pimento Cheese$10.00
fried green tomato, avocado, melted tillamook cheddar, homemade pimento cheese, toasted sourdough
- Pickled Pig$11.00
pulled pork butt, creamy slaw, deep-fried hot pickles, farm-to-market egg bun
- Salmon BLT Club$17.00
wood-grilled salmon, avocado, double-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, bbq mayo, egg bun
- The Jackknife$12.00
smoked jackfruit, melted provolone, sliced avocado, fried jalapeños, egg bun
- The Turkknife$12.00
smoked turkey, melted provolone, sliced avocado, fried jalapeños, egg bun
- Triple Crown$12.00
pulled bbq pork, smoked ham, smoked bacon, fontina, caramelized onion, pickles, duke’s mayo, toasted sourdough
- Mini BBQ Beans$4.00
- Mini Potato Salad$4.00
- Mini Cabbage Slaw$4.00
- Mini Purple Slaw$4.00
- JR BBQ Beans$7.00
- JR Potato Salad$7.00
- JR Cabbage Slaw$7.00
- JR Purple Slaw$7.00
- Mini Bacon-Broccoli Slaw$4.00
- JR Bacon-Broccoli Slaw$7.00
- JR French Fries$5.00
- JR Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- JR Crispy Jo-Jo Potatoes$5.00
- JR Beer-Battered Pickles$7.00
- Jumbo French Fries$8.00
- Jumbo Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Jumbo Crispy Jo-Jo Potatoes$8.00
- Jumbo Beer-Battered Pickles$10.00
- JR Onion Rings$7.00
- Jumbo Onion Rings$10.00
- Jumbo 1/2 & 1/2 Fry$8.00
- JR Pork Rinds$5.00
- Jumbo Pork Rinds$8.00
- Jalapeno Cheesy-Corn Bake$6.00
- "Pig-Tail" Mac N' Cheese$8.00
- Charred Cowboy Cauliflower$8.00
Meat On Bun
- Brisket Sandwich$13.00
- Burnt End Sandwich$13.00
- Sausage Sandwich$10.00
- Pork Sandwich$10.00
- Jackfruit Sandwich$11.00
- Ham Sandwich$10.00
- Turkey Sandwich$10.00
- Mini BBQ Beans$4.00
- Mini Potato Salad$4.00
- Mini Cabbage Slaw$4.00
- Mini Purple Slaw$4.00
- JR BBQ Beans$7.00
- JR Potato Salad$7.00
- JR Cabbage Slaw$7.00
- JR Purple Slaw$7.00
- Mini Bacon-Broccoli Slaw$4.00
- JR Bacon-Broccoli Slaw$7.00
- JR French Fries$5.00
- JR Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- JR Crispy Jo-Jo Potatoes$5.00
- JR Beer-Battered Pickles$7.00
- Jumbo French Fries$8.00
- Jumbo Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Jumbo Crispy Jo-Jo Potatoes$8.00
- Jumbo Beer-Battered Pickles$10.00
- JR Onion Rings$7.00
- Jumbo Onion Rings$10.00
- Jumbo 1/2 & 1/2 Fry$8.00
- JR Pork Rinds$5.00
- Jumbo Pork Rinds$8.00
- Jalapeno Cheesy-Corn Bake$6.00
- "Pig-Tail" Mac N' Cheese$8.00
- Charred Cowboy Cauliflower$8.00
BBQ Trays
- Campfire Salmon$22.00
seared salmon, charred cowboy cauliflower, crispy garlic, shaved manchego, beer blanc, chile drizzle
- Full Slab Ribs Tray$34.00
served with pickles, toast & choice of TWO mini nice fixin’
- Half Slab Ribs Tray$24.00
served with pickles, toast & choice of TWO mini nice fixin’
- Naked Burnt Ends$26.00
3/4th pound of kansas city's claim to fame served with pickles, toast & choice of TWO mini nice fixin’
- 3 Wing & 3 Rib$24.00
served with pickles, toast & choice of TWO mini nice fixin’
- Pick Three Tray$25.00
served with pickles, toast & choice of TWO mini nice fixin’
- Pick Two Tray$20.00
served with pickles, toast & choice of TWO mini nice fixin’
- The Holy Trinity$30.00
three rib bones, black angus briskeet, burnt ends served with pickles, toast & choice of TWO mini nice fixin’
- The Whole Hog$23.00
three rib bones, pulled pork, hand-cranked sausage served with pickles, toast & choice of TWO mini nice fixin’
- The Whomp! Platter$65.00
burnt ends, half slab ribs, pulled pork butt, pit ham, black angus brisket, turkey breast & hand cranked sausage; served with bucket of fries, jar o’ pickles & two junior nice fixin’s