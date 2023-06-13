Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies

Char Burger and Creamery

review star

No reviews yet

779 US Highway 202

Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Popular Items

Single Fries

Single Fries

$4.99

Hand Cut Fries seasoned with Kosher Salt.

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$6.99

Hand Spun Thick Shakes

Char Burger

Char Burger

$7.99

All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Minced Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.


Food

Char Burger

Char Burger

$7.99

All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Minced Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Char Double

Char Double

$9.99

Two All Beef Patties, American Cheese, Minced Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$8.99

All Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Minced Onions, Pickles, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Onion Burger

Onion Burger

$8.99

All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.99

All Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, and Truffle Dijonnaise on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Spicy Burger

$8.99

All Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Peppers, and Chipotle Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Plain Hamburger

Plain Hamburger

$6.49

All Beef Patty on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Plain Cheeseburger

Plain Cheeseburger

$6.99

All Beef Patty and American Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$8.99

Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Minced Onion, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

BLT

$4.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Spicy Breaded Chicken, Pickles, White BBQ Sauce, and Hot Honey on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Breaded Chicken, Pickles, and White BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99+

Breaded Chicken Bites served with a side of our Comeback Sauce.

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 Crispy Free Range Chicken Tenders

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.99

Vienna All Beef Hot Dog on a Toasted Potato Roll.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$5.49

Vienna All Beef Hot Dog with Cheese Sauce on a Toasted Potato Roll.

Single Fries

Single Fries

$4.99

Hand Cut Fries seasoned with Kosher Salt.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Hand Cut Fries seasoned with Kosher Salt covered in Cheese Sauce.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Hand Cut Fries seasoned with Kosher Salt covered in Cheese Sauce and Bacon.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Crispy onion rings served with our special sauce

Mac n' Cheese

$4.99

Homemade mac n' cheese topped with breadcrumbs

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and House Made Caesar Dressing. Served with or without Grilled Chicken.

Beverages

Regular Fountain Soda

Regular Fountain Soda

$2.99

24oz Ice Cold Soda

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.29

500ml Evian Bottled Water.

Bottled Root Beer

Bottled Root Beer

$3.25

Ice Cold Abita Root Beer.

Floats

Floats

$6.99

3 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of Soda.

Snapple

Snapple

$2.99

Ice Cold Refreshing Snapple

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.99

Refreshing Gatorade

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Ice Cream

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$6.99

Hand Spun Thick Shakes

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$3.99

All Beef Patty on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.29

All Beef Patty and American Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Melted American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun.

Kids Fountain Soda

Kids Fountain Soda

$1.99

16oz Ice Cold Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

779 US Highway 202, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Directions

