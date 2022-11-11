A map showing the location of Char Diner, LLC 8313 SW Freeeway STE: 166View gallery
American

Char Diner, LLC 8313 SW Freeeway STE: 166

review star

No reviews yet

8323 SW Freeeway STE: 166

Houston, TX 77034

Mr Fryer Burger

Single Burger

$8.99

COMBO

$12.99

Tenders and fries

$10.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burger

$5.99

Bacon Sandwich

$5.99

New York Sandwich

$5.99

Veggie Omlette

$7.99

American Omlette

$8.99

Char Croissant

$5.99

Chicken and Waffles

$8.50

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Fajita & Egg Taco

$4.99

Philly cheesesteaks omelette

$11.99

Char Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee with milk

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Latte

$3.99

Cold Coffee

$5.00

Frappuccino

$5.00

Mr Fryer Tacos

Taco

$5.99

Campechano Taco

$6.99

Combo regular

$10.99

Shrimp combo

$12.99

Taco Al Pastor

$6.99

Signature Plates

Pasta Alfredo CHICKEN

$14.99

Pasta Alfredo SHRIMP

$16.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$14.99

Ultimate Chicken Breast

$14.99

Garden CHICKEN

$14.99

Garden SHRIMP

$16.99

Carne Azada

$14.99

Scampi Shrimp

$16.99
Fajitas and shrimp

Fajitas and shrimp

$18.99

Shrimp fajitas

$18.99

Cajun Shrimp

$18.99

Chicken breast

$6.50

Louisiana Shrimps

$18.99

Sandwiches & Salads

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Beef Fajita

$9.99

Ultimate Sandwich

$11.99

Char Club Special

$10.99

New York Tuna Supreme

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

House Mix Green

$10.99

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Vegetables Mix Green Salad

$9.99

COMBO

$12.99

Fruit

$5.00

Mr. Fryer Subs

Sub

$9.99

COMBO

$12.99

Tex-Mex

Tacos

$4.50

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$5.25

Quesadilla

$5.25

LARGE Quesadilla

$12.99

SMALL Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.99

LARGE Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Burrito

$10.99

Mexican Fajitas

$15.99

Fajitas

$14.99

Tacos al carbon

$12.99

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Asada Burrito

$12.99

Tamales plate

$11.99

Drinks

1.00

$1.00

Bottle drink

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Monster

$3.50

Can drink

$1.85

Fountain drink

$2.25

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Chocolate

$2.00

Muffins

$3.00

Cookie

$1.50

Sizes

1.00

$1.00

2.00

$2.00

3.00

$3.00

Fríes

$3.50

Small salad

$6.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8323 SW Freeeway STE: 166, Houston, TX 77034

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

