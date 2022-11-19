Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Char Steak - Raritan

review star

No reviews yet

777 U.S. 202 North

Raritan, NJ 08869

Popular Items

The Char Broiler
Mac N’ Cheese
3 pc Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

APPETIZERS

Calamari

$15.95

fried, marinara, spicy aioli

Lamb "Lollipops"

$20.95

mango chutney, herbs

Shishito Peppers

$12.95

blistered, buttermilk ranch

Crab Cake App

$22.95

fire roasted corn, beurre blanc, spicy aioli

Bacon Slab

$15.95

maple glazed, mustard, pepper

Little Neck "Steamers"

$15.95

garlic, white wine, thyme, crostini

"Meat & Potatoes" App

$18.95

shortrib, gnocchi, garlic cream

Meatballs

$14.95

basil, whipped ricotta

RAW BAR

Lobster Cocktail

$25.95

char dressing

3 pc Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.85

(each) cocktail sauce

1/2 Dozen Little Neck Clams

$13.50

(each) on the half shell

1/2 Doz East Coast Oysters

$23.70

(each) east coast

Tuna Tartare

$15.95

crispy shallot, avocado, white soy, cilantro pretzel chips

Seafood Tower

$30.95

lobster, lump crab, jumbo shrimp, tuna tartare, little necks, east coast oyster

Crab Cocktail

$19.95

1/2 Doz West Coast Oyster

$23.70

FROM THE GARDEN

Mixed Field Greens

$12.95

tomato, pine nuts, red onions, cucumber, Char signature dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Crisp Wedge

$15.95

Maytag bleu cheese, tomato, red onion applewood smoked bacon

Char Chopped Cobb

$15.95

romaine hearts, egg, avocado applewood smoked bacon, maytag bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, char signature dressing

Lobster Avocado Salad

$25.95

baby artichoke, Romaine, tomato confit, citronette, black truffle, cucumber

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$30.95

bacon, scallions, truffle

The Char Broiler

$18.95

(12oz)100% certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

The Bacon & Bleu Broiler

$20.95

(12oz) 100% certified angus beef, bacon, blue cheese, onion, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.95

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$19.95Out of stock

Fresh Roast Beef, Garlicky Toasted Bread, Horseradish Creme Fraiche, Cheddar, Au Jus, Served with Fries and a Pickle

STEAKS

Surf n’ Turf

$50.95

Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (6 oz) filet & maine lobster tail.

Filet Mignon (8 oz) Petite

$45.95

Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (8 oz) petite cut.

Filet Mignon (12 oz) Grande

$50.95

Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (12 oz) grande cut.

NY Strip (12 oz) prime, wet-aged

$45.95

Strip Steak - Fine Texture, Flavorful. (12 oz) prime, wet-aged

NY Strip (14 oz) prime, dry-aged

$50.95

Strip Steak - Fine Texture, Flavorful. (14 oz) prime, dry-aged

Delmonico (14 oz)

$40.95

Ribeye - Highly Marbled, Juicy. (16 oz) horseradish crème fraîche.

Cowboy Ribeye (20 oz)

$60.95

Ribeye - Highly Marbled, Juicy. (20 oz) prime, dry-aged.

Porterhouse (46oz)

$130.95

Steak for two - Tenderloin & Sirloin. (46oz) dry-aged.

Kansas City

$75.95

Tomahawk Ribeye

$120.95

Bone-In Filet Mignon

$75.95Out of stock

DEEP BLUE SEA

Salmon

$30.95

organic, cedar wrapped, tzatziki

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$33.95

Lemon butter, spinach

Yellowfin Tuna

$37.95

wild rice & quinoa stir fry, enoki, shiitake, snap peas, chipotle vinaigrette

Twin Lobster Tails

$50.95

22.95 per lb. Live, steamed or broiled

Add Lobster Tail

$24.95

Add-on Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$5.95

HAD STEAK LAST NIGHT?

Chicken Milanese

$30.95

Organic, wild arugula, cherry tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella

"Meat & Potatoes" Entree

$29.95

Braised shortrib, potato gnocchi, garlic cream sauce

Pork Chop

$33.95

(16 oz) berkshire, roasted

Crab Cake Entree

$40.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$30.95

ON THE SIDE

Seasoned Fries

$10.95

Asiago Truffle Fries

$15.95

Potato Gratin

$10.95

Mac N’ Cheese

$12.95

Creamed Spinach

$10.95

Sautéed Spinach

$10.95

Mashed Potatoes

$10.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.95

Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$10.95

Sauteed Mushroom Caps

$10.95

Italian Hot Peppers

$10.95

Grilled Asparagus

$12.95

Death by Potato

$20.95

Sauteed Onions

$6.95

Children's Charity Menu

Chicken Fingers fries

$9.95

All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

Kids Burger fries

$9.95

All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

Cheese Ravioli tomato sauce

$9.95

All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

Mac n’ Cheese breadcrumb

$9.95

All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

DESSERT

Chocolate "Celebration" Cake

$15.95

layers of mousse and ganache (serves 2)

Triple Chocolate chip nutella cookies

$9.95

with sea salt and vanilla Ice cream

Fudge Brownie

$10.95

served warm, walnuts, chocolate & caramel, vanilla Ice cream

New York Cheesecake

$10.95

berries macerated in Grand Marnier.

Maple Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding

$9.95

maple bourbon pecan, vanilla ice cream, bourbon anglaise

STEAK SAUCES

Bordelaise

$1.95

Bernaise

$1.95

Char Steak Sauce

$1.95

Au Poive

$1.95

Horseradish Cream

$1.95

All Four Sauces

$5.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

777 U.S. 202 North, Raritan, NJ 08869

Char Steak - Raritan image
Char Steak - Raritan image

