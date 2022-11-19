Steakhouses
Char Steak - Raritan
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
777 U.S. 202 North, Raritan, NJ 08869
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Muldoon's Steakhouse & Pub - Rockaway
No Reviews
303 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway, NJ 07866
View restaurant
Relic On State - 101 South State Street
No Reviews
101 South State Street Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurant