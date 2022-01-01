Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Char Steak - Redbank

3,708 Reviews

$$

33 Broad St

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Popular Items

Cowboy Ribeye (20 oz)
Filet Mignon (8 oz) Petite
Mac N’ Cheese

APPETIZER

Calamari

$15.95

fried, marinara, spicy aioli

Lamb "Lollipops"

$20.95

mango chutney, herbs

Shishito Peppers

$12.95

blistered, buttermilk ranch

Bacon Slab

$15.95

maple glazed, mustard, pepper

"Meat & Potatoes" Appetizer

$18.95

shortrib, gnocchi, garlic cream

Meatballs

$14.95

basil, whipped ricotta

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$22.95

fire roasted corn, beurre blanc, spicy aioli

Stuffed Mushrooms

$20.95

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$13.95

RAW BAR

Lobster Cocktail

$25.95

char dressing

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$5.95

(each) cocktail sauce

Little Neck Clams (Half Dozen)

$13.50

on the half shell

East Coast Oysters (Half Dozen)

$25.50

raw east coast

Tuna Tartare

$15.95Out of stock

crispy shallot, avocado, white soy, cilantro pretzel chips

Seafood Tower

Seafood Tower

$30.95

lobster, lump crab, jumbo shrimp, tuna tartare, little necks, east coast oyster

Colossal Blue Crab

$21.95

white mustard

FROM THE GARDEN

Mixed Field Greens

$12.95

tomato, pine nuts, red onions, cucumber, Char signature dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Crisp Wedge

Crisp Wedge

$15.95

Maytag bleu cheese, tomato, red onion applewood smoked bacon

Char Chopped Cobb

$15.95

romaine hearts, egg, avocado applewood smoked bacon, maytag bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, char signature dressing

Lobster Avocado Salad

$25.95

baby artichoke, Romaine, tomato confit, citronette, black truffle, cucumber

SANDWICHES AND BURGERS

Grilled Chicken Pretzel Panini

$16.95Out of stock

bacon, scallions, truffle

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, LTO, Brioche, served with fries & a Pickle

The Char Broiler

$18.95

(10oz)100% certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, served with fries & a Pickle

The Bacon & Bleu Broiler

$20.95

(12oz) 100% certified angus beef, bacon, blue cheese, onion, brioche bun, served with fries & a Pickle

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.95

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$19.95

Hot sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, garlicky toasted brioche, Au Jus, Served with a pickle and fries.

STEAKS

Surf n’ Turf

Surf n’ Turf

$50.95

Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (6 oz) filet & maine lobster tail.

Filet Mignon (8 oz) Petite

$43.95

Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (8 oz) petite cut.

Filet Mignon (12 oz) Grande

$49.95

Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (12 oz) grande cut.

NY Strip (12 oz) prime, wet-aged

NY Strip (12 oz) prime, wet-aged

$45.95

Strip Steak - Fine Texture, Flavorful. (12 oz) prime, wet-aged

NY Strip (14 oz) prime, dry-aged

NY Strip (14 oz) prime, dry-aged

$49.95

Strip Steak - Fine Texture, Flavorful. (14 oz) prime, dry-aged

Delmonico (14oz)

$39.95

Ribeye - Highly Marbled, Juicy. (16 oz) horseradish crème fraîche.

Cowboy Ribeye (20 oz)

$49.95

Ribeye - Highly Marbled, Juicy. (20 oz) prime, dry-aged.

Porterhouse (46oz)

Porterhouse (46oz)

$130.95

Steak for two - Tenderloin & Sirloin. (46oz) dry-aged.

Tomahawk Ribeye

$120.95

Bone-in Filet

$74.95

DEEP BLUE SEA

Salmon

$30.95

organic, cedar wrapped, tzatziki

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$33.95

Lemon butter, spinach

Crab Cake Entree

$49.95

With crab meat

Yellowfin Tuna

$37.95Out of stock

wild rice & quinoa stir fry, enoki, shiitake, snap peas, chipotle vinaigrette

Twin Lobster Tails

$50.95

Fish Special

$39.95Out of stock

HAD STEAK LAST NIGHT?

Chicken Parmigiana

$27.95

Organic, wild arugula, cherry tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella

"Meat & Potatoes" Entree

$29.95

Braised shortrib, potato gnocchi, garlic cream sauce

Pork Chop

$33.95

(16 oz) berkshire, roasted

Chicken Milanese

$27.95

Organic, wild arugula, cherry tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella

ON THE SIDE

Seasoned Fries

$10.95

Potato Gratin

$10.95

Mac N’ Cheese

$12.95

Creamed Spinach

$10.95

Sautéed Spinach

$10.95

Italian Hot Peppers

$10.95

Mashed Potatoes

$10.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.95

Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$10.95
Sauteed Mushroom Caps

Sauteed Mushroom Caps

$10.95

Grilled Asparagus

$11.95

Death By Potatoes

$20.95

Asiago Truffle Fries

$15.95

Sauteed Onions

$5.00

Plain Baked Potato

$6.00

Plain Baked Potato

$6.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$29.95

bacon, scallions, truffle

Add Maine Lobster Tail (Broiled)

$25.95

Add Jumbo Shrimp (each)

$5.95

Bearnaise

$3.00

CHILDREN'S MENU

Chicken Fingers fries

$9.95

All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

Kids Burger fries

$9.95

All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

Cheese Ravioli tomato sauce

$9.95

All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

Mac n’ Cheese

$9.95

All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

DESSERT

Chocolate "Celebration" Cake

$15.95

layers of mousse and ganache (serves 2)

Triple Chocolate chip nutella cookies

$10.95

with sea salt and vanilla Ice cream

Fudge Brownie

$13.95

served warm, walnuts, chocolate & caramel, vanilla Ice cream

New York Cheesecake

$11.95

berries macerated in Grand Marnier.

Bread Pudding

$11.95

maple bourbon pecan, vanilla ice cream, bourbon anglaise

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Char Steakhouse, we believe a casual dinner with family and friends, corporate event, private party or romantic evening should be a memorable occasion, not just another meal. This is why we invite you to delight in mouth-watering cuisine, featuring the finest cuts of Dry Aged Prime beef, with fresh fish delivered daily. Come bask in our inspiring atmosphere and relax with steadfast service. We are Char, New Jersey’s premier steakhouse experience.

Website

Location

33 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Directions

Main pic

