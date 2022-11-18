Restaurant header imageView gallery

Char Steakhouse and Bar

160 Reviews

$$

151 Bryant pond Rd

Mahopac, NY 10541

Order Again

Popular Items

Family for 2
7 oz Petite Filet Mignon
Fries

C.Y.O. Entree

7 oz Petite Filet Mignon

$35.00

10 oz Filet Mignon

$48.00

14 oz Boneless NY Strip

$37.00

Dry Aged 16 oz NY Strip

$47.00

18 oz Bone-In Rib Eye

$44.00

20 oz T-Bone

$49.00

28 oz Porterhouse

$61.00

30 oz T-Bone

$61.00

40 oz Porterhouse for 2

$115.00

Char House Salads

Beet & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Caesar Salad Boat

$12.00

Half Caesar

$6.00

Char Wedge Salad

$12.00

Half Wedge Salad

$6.00

House Gorgonzola

$12.00

Half Gorgonzola

$6.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Pasta Salad

Side Steak Salad

Tapas

Stuffed Olives

$6.00

Dumplings

$12.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Margarita Flatbread

$13.00

Gorgonzola Flatbread

$13.00

Tuna Scoops

$13.00

Bourbon Ribs

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Steak Tid Bits

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Mango Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

Pork belly Tacos

$14.00

Lobster Salad Roll

$25.00

Bourbon Wings

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Beef Sliders

$10.00

Cold Appetizers

Burrata

$14.00

Lobster Salad Cocktail

$26.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Tuna Tar Tar

$15.00

Hot Appetizers

Baked Clams

$13.00

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Crab & Corn Chowder

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$24.00

Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Mussels

$15.00

Slab Bacon

$14.00

Raw Bar

6 Clams 1/2 Shell

$15.00

6 Oysters 1/2 Shell

$22.00

Raw Bar Trio

$17.00

Weekly Specials

Special Soup

$14.00

Lobster Ravioli App

$16.00

Seafood Risotto App

$22.00

35 Tomahawk Steak

$75.00

50oz Tomahawk

$140.00

Special Seafood Risotto

$42.00

Special Halibut

$42.00Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli Entree

$38.00

Montauk Stripped Bass

$40.00

Seafood Selections

Coconut Mahi Mahi

$34.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$34.00

Day Boat Scallops

$31.00

Lobster Mac Entree

$35.00

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$35.00

Sole Francese

$31.00

Tuscan Salmon

$29.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$38.00

Twin Lobster Tail

$68.00

Specialty Selections

Beef Stew

$28.00

Chicken Martini

$27.00

Fillet Oscar

$45.00

Lamb Chops

$52.00

Lollipop Lamb Chop Entree

$52.00

Truffle Mac And Cheese Entree

$26.00

Penne Vodka With Chicken

$28.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$28.00

Short Ribs

$31.00

Pasta Primavera

$25.00

Sandwiches

B.Y.O. Burger

$15.00

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Desserts

Espresso Float

$10.00

Chocolate Covered Cannoli

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Peach Melba

$10.00

Southern Bread Pudding

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Toasted Almond Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Bday Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Pistachio Truffle

$11.00

Tartufo

$11.00

Cake Cutting Fee

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Lobster Tail

$29.00

Mashed

$5.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Polenta

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Sauteed Onions

$3.00

Side King Crab Legs

$39.00

Side Lobster Mac

$16.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Truffle Mac

$9.00

String Beans

$7.00

Twice Baked

$9.00

Truffle Wedges

$9.00

Vegetable Medly

$6.00

Side Mushrooms & Onions

$3.00

Kids

K- 8oz Flat Iron

$22.00

K- Sliders

$15.00

K- Chix Fingers

$18.00

K- Elbows

$8.00

K- Hot Dog

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Curbside

Family for 2

$60.00

Family for 4

$120.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCredit Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

151 Bryant pond Rd, Mahopac, NY 10541

Directions

