Char 32
57 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
17107 Tennis Club Drive, Fairhope, AL 36532
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fairhope Squeeze LLC - 42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5
No Reviews
42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5 Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurant
Fairhope's Grill and Bar
4.0 • 171
210 Eastern Shore shopping Center Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurant