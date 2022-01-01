Restaurant header imageView gallery

Char 32

57 Reviews

$$$$

17107 Tennis Club Drive

Fairhope, AL 36532

Appetizers

Lamb Lollipops

$16.00

Crab Claws

$29.00

South Indies Salad

$25.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Shrimp Remoulade

$14.00

Tenderloin Tips

$12.00

Duck App

$12.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Stuffed Shrimp App

$14.00

APP SPECIAL

$16.00

HEIRLOOM APP

$22.00

Tuna Dip

$12.00

Seacuterie Board

$35.00

1\2 Raw Murder Point

$18.00

Dozen Raw Murder Point

$36.00

1\2 Baked

$18.00

DOZEN BAKED

$32.00

Lump Crab Only App

$15.00

Lobster Tempura

$22.00

Entrees

FILET MIGNON

$38.00

RIBEYE

$38.00

DRY AGED

$62.00

STRIP

$38.00

FISH SPECIAL

$38.00

SALMON

$24.00

DUCK ENTREE

$28.00

BOARD - RIBEYE

$85.00

COMBO BOARD

$85.00

SURF & TURF FOR TWO

$110.00

STEAK SPECIAL

$52.00

CHATEAUBRIAND

$52.00

LOBSTER DINNER

$64.00

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$80.00

PLATE SHARE $

$5.00

SURF & TURF

$72.00

SEAFOOD TOWER

$150.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Jumbo Lump Crab

$15.00

Bearnaise Sauce

$3.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$3.00

Horseradish Cream Sauce

Blue Cheese Crumbles $$

$2.00

House Salad

$4.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Point Clear Salad

$5.00

Desserts

BANANA PUDDING

$7.00

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.00

PRALINE PIE

$7.00

CREME BRULEE

$8.00

MOUSSE CAKE

$12.00

CARROT CAKE

$9.00

SUNDAE

$9.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

BLUE VELVET

$9.00

FUDGE CAKE

$8.00

BANANAS FOSTER

$8.00

SWEDISH CREAM

$6.00

BAILEY'S CREAM CAKE

$9.00

LEMONCELLO

$7.00

SOUP/SALAD

SOUP

POINT CLEAR

CAESAR

ENTREE

FILET

$50.00

RIBEYE

$50.00

FISH

$50.00

DESSERT

SWEDISH

PRALINE

PEANUT BUTTER

CHOC CAKE

Four Course

Four Course

$58.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

17107 Tennis Club Drive, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

