Charanda Mexican of Rock Hill

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Sopa Azteca
Taco Salad

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Gringo Dip

$7.75

Queso Dip

$7.50

Bean Dip

$7.85

Guacamole Dip

$6.25

Queso Dip w/ Spinach

$7.95

Chorizo Dip

$7.99

Charanda Dip

$8.95

Cheese Fries

$7.95

House Nachos

$13.50

Nachos Hawaiianos

$14.95

Queso Dip Nachos

$8.50

Queso Dip & Bean Nachos

$8.95

Queso Dip & Beef Nachos

$10.25

Queso Dip & Chicken Nachos

$10.25

Beef & Bean Queso Dip Nachos

$10.95

Chicken & Bean Queso Dip Nachos

$10.95

Veggie Nachos

$11.75

Burritos

Bean Burrito (1)

$4.75

Bean Burrito (2)

$8.25

Beef Burrito (1)

$5.50

Beef Burrito (2)

$9.99

Beef & Bean Burrito (1)

$5.50

Beef & Bean Burrito (2)

$9.75

Beef Stew Burrito(1)

$6.00

Beef Stew Burrito (2)

$10.95

Chicken Burrito (1)

$5.50

Chicken Burrito (2)

$9.99

Spinach & Cheese Burrito (1)

$5.75

Spinach & Cheese Burrito(2)

$10.95

Nacho Cheese Burrito (1)

$4.75

Nacho Cheese Burrito (2)

$9.00

Beef & Bean Queso Burrito (1)

$7.25

Beef & Bean Queso burrito (2)

$11.75

Tacos

Bean Tacos (1)

$2.99

Bean Tacos (2)

$5.75

Bean Tacos (3)

$7.75

Beef Tacos(1)

$2.99

Beef Tacos (2)

$5.75

Beef Tacos (3)

$7.75

Chicken Tacos (1)

$2.99

Chicken Tacos (2)

$5.75

Chicken Tacos (3)

$7.75

1 Bean Taco Supreme

$3.50

2 Bean Tacos Supreme

$7.25

3 Bean Tacos Supreme

$9.95

1 Beef Taco Supreme

$3.50

2 Beef Tacos Supreme

$7.25

3 Beef Tacos Supreme

$9.95

1 Chicken Taco Supreme

$3.50

2 Chicken Tacos Supreme

$7.25

3 Chicken Tacos Supreme

$9.95

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Chicken Enchilada (2)

$6.25

Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Beef Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Beef Enchilada (2)

$6.50

Beef Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Cheese Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Cheese Enchilada (2)

$6.50

Cheese Enchilada (3)

$9.75

Spinach Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Spinach Enchilada (2)

$6.50

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Bean Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Bean Enchilada (2)

$6.50

Bean Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Tostadas

Beef Tostadas (1)

$3.75

Beef Tostadas (2)

$7.75

Chicken Tostadas (1)

$3.75

Chicken Tostadas (2)

$7.25

Tostaguac

Beef Tostaguac (1)

$4.50

Beef Tostaguac (2)

$8.50

Chicken Tostaguac (1)

$4.50

Chicken Tostaguac (2)

$8.50

Soup & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$10.95

Sopa Azteca

$10.95

Black Bean Soup

$7.95

Taco Salad

$11.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Tossed Salad

$4.95

Guacamole Salad

$4.95

Sides

Side Guacamole Dip

$2.50

Side Cheese Dip

$2.50

One Half Avocado Sliced

$1.99

Charro Beans

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.25

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.75

Cilantro Mojo Fries

$3.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Chile Poblano

$6.50

Sope

$4.25

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.75

Flour Tortillas (3)

$0.95

Tamales (1)

$3.25

Tamales (3)

$8.75

Chalupas (1)

$3.75

Chalupas (3)

$7.25

Burrito Sauce

$1.25

Enchilada Sauce

$1.25

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.25

Baja Sauce

$1.25

Chipotle Sauce

$1.25

Onions

$1.25

Fries

$2.99

Lettuce

$0.95

Cilantro

$0.99

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.25

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.25

1 Egg

$1.00

3 slices of Bacon

$1.99

3 Pieces Queso Fresco

$1.99

1 Nopal Asado

$1.75

Sope

$4.50

Carne Molida 8 oz

$3.50

Pollo de la Linea 8 oz

$3.50

Tomate

$1.00

Two Chile Toreados

$1.50

Chorizo

$2.50

Mushrooms

$0.55

Brocoli

$0.55

Green Bell Peppers

$1.25

Side Cheese Dip

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$2.25

Junto

Dont Make

Salsa Perrona

$1.50

House Specialties

Chiles Poblanos

Chiles Poblanos

$15.50

Pollo Fundido

$13.95

Mole Poblano

$16.95

Sopes

$10.75

Chad-randas Special

$16.75

Carnitas

$16.95
Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$13.95

Taquitos Dorados

$12.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.95

Pollo al Tequila

$17.95

Pollo Poblano

$17.95

Arroz con Pollo

$16.75

Pollo Ranchero

$17.95

Pollo Con Crema

$17.25

Pollo al Chipotle

$17.25

Veggie-Chicken

$16.95

Special Burritos

Burrito Caliente

$13.25

Burritos Verdes

$14.25

Burrito Grande

$15.95

Steak Burrito

$14.95

Burrito Texano

$12.25

Burrito Relleno

$12.95

Special Burrito

$11.95

Street Food

Grilled Street Tacos (3)

$14.95

Grilled Street Tacos (4)

$15.95

Fajita Cheese Fries

$14.95

Corn on the Cob

$5.50

Esquites

$6.50

California Burrito

$14.95

Loaded Tamales

$12.95

Empanadas

$13.99

Birria Tacos

$11.95

Seafood

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.95

Shrimp Chimichanga

$18.95

Cazuela Los Cabos

$18.95

Camarones al Mojo

$18.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

Arroz con Camarones

$18.95

Camarones al Chipotle

$17.95

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Mango Salmon

$17.95

Mojarra

$17.95

Combos

Combo #1

$10.25

Combo #2

$10.25

Combo #3

$10.25

Combo #4

$10.25

Combo #5

$10.25

Combo #6

$10.25

Combo #7

$10.25

Combo #8

$10.25

Combo #9

$10.25

Combo #10

$10.25

Combo #11

$10.75

Combo #12

$10.75

Combo #13

$10.75

Combo #14

$10.75

Combo #15

$10.75

Combo #16

$11.25

Combo #17

$11.25

Combo #18

$11.25

Combo #19

$11.25

Combo #20

$11.25

Combo #21

$11.25

Combo #22

$11.25

Combo #23

$11.25

Combo #24

$11.25

Combo #25

$11.25

Combo #26

$11.50

Combo #27

$11.50

Combo #28

$11.50

Combo #29

$11.50

Combo #30

$11.50

Make Your Own Combo

Create Your Own Combination

$13.95

Kid's Menu

Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$5.95

Taco, Rice, & Beans

$5.95

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$6.25

Burrito & Rice

$5.95

Enchilada, Rice, & Beans

$5.95

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$6.35

Chicken Fingers Quesadilla

$6.25

Sebby's Special

$6.25

chicken Fingers w/fries Adult

$7.25

Cheeseburger with fries Adult

$6.35

Chicken Finger Quesadilla Adult

$6.75

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Grilled Steak

$5.99

Regular Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$4.25

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Beef Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Beef Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Spinach Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla (1)

$5.50

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$9.95

Special Quesadillas

Quesadilla Charanda

$16.95

Large Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$14.75

Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken-Bacon Quesadilla

$15.95

Las Carnes

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.50

Cazuela de Norte

$17.95

Steak Ranchero

$19.95

Steak Relleno

$19.50

Steak Tampiqueña

$19.95

Pollo Asado

$15.95

Parrillada de La Casa

$31.95

Molcajete

$35.95

Charanda Cheese Steak

$16.95

4 Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Solo Pollo Asado

$9.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas (for 1)

$16.95

Steak Fajitas (for 2)

$29.90

Chicken Fajitas (for 1)

$16.95

Chicken Fajitas (for 2)

$29.90

Fajitas Charanda

$21.95

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.95

Mixed Fajitas (for 1)

$17.95

Mixed Fajitas (for 2)

$29.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.95

Mixed Fajitas con Chorizo (for 1)

$18.95

Mixed Fajitas con Chorizo (for 2)

$31.95

Fajitas Hawaiianas

$16.95

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.95

Fajita Nachos

$16.95

Fajita Super Quesadilla

$14.95

Fajitas Carnitas

$16.95

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$10.99

Vegetarian B

$10.75

Vegetarian C

$10.75

Vegetarian D

$10.75

Vegetarian E

$10.99

Vegetarian F

$12.50

Chips & Salsa

Chips to Go- Small

$1.50

Chips to Go- Medium

$2.95

Chips to Go- Large

$5.95

Salsa to Go- Small

$1.25

Salsa to Go- Medium

$2.25

Salsa to Go- Large

$3.99

Tableside Guac

Tablesed Guacamole- Single

$7.99

Tableside Guacamole- Double

$10.99

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Cake

$5.75

Xango

$4.50

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$5.75

Flan

$3.95

Fried Ice Cream

$3.95

Churros

$5.00

Sopapilla w/ Ice Cream

$2.95

Ice Cream

$2.00

3 Leches

$5.99

Beverages

1 Gallon Mix

$11.00

32oz MIX

$5.50

Choco Milk

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.85

Diet Pepsi

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Sierra Mist

$2.85

Jamaica

$3.25

Horchata

$3.25

Jarrito Naranja

$2.99

Jarrito Pina

$2.99

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.85

Jarrito Toronja

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.85

Kids Apple Juice

$2.95

Pepsi Cherry

$2.85

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley temple

$2.99

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and taste the fiesta!

Location

2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

Gallery
Charanda Mexican Grill image
Charanda Mexican Grill image
Charanda Mexican Grill image
Charanda Mexican Grill image

