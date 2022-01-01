Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Charanda Mexican Grill Newport

review star

No reviews yet

4811 Old York Rd #101

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Chad-randas Special
Burrito Grande

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Gringo Dip

$7.75

Queso Dip

$7.50

Bean Dip

$7.85

Guacamole Dip

$6.25

Queso Dip w/ Spinach

$7.95

Chorizo Dip

$7.99

Charanda Dip

$8.95

Cheese Fries

$7.95

House Nachos

$13.50

Nachos Hawaiianos

$14.95

Nachos With Queso Dip

$8.50

Queso Dip & Bean Nachos

$8.95

Queso Dip & Beef Nachos

$10.25

Queso Dip & Chicken Nachos

$10.25

Nachos W/ Beef And Beans

$10.95

Nachos w/ Chicken and Beans

$10.95

Veggie Nachos

$11.75

Soup & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$10.50

Sopa Azteca

$10.50

Black Bean Soup

$7.95

Guacamole Salad

$4.95

Taco Salad

$11.75

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Tossed Salad

$4.95

Burritos

Chicken Burrito (1)

$5.50

Chicken Burrito (2)

$9.99

Beef Burrito (1)

$5.25

Beef Burrito (2)

$9.99

Beef Stew Burrito (1)

$6.00

Beef Stew Burrito (2)

$10.95

Bean Burrito (1)

$4.75

Bean Burrito (2)

$8.25

Beef & Bean Burrito (1)

$5.50

Beef & Bean Burrito (2)

$9.75

Spinach & Cheese Burrito (1)

$5.75

Spinach & Cheese Burrito(2)

$10.95

Burrito Relleno

$12.95

Special Burrito

$11.95

Beef & Bean Queso Burrito (1)

$7.25

Beef & Bean Queso Burrito (2)

$11.75

Nacho Cheese Burrito (1)

$4.75

Nacho Cheese Burrito (2)

$9.00

Tacos

Bean Tacos (1)

$2.99

Bean Tacos (2)

$5.75

Bean Tacos (3)

$7.95

Beef Tacos(1)

$2.99

Beef Tacos (2)

$5.75

Beef Tacos (3)

$7.95

Chicken Tacos (1)

$2.99

Chicken Tacos (2)

$5.75

Chicken Tacos (3)

$7.95

1 Bean Taco Supreme

$3.50

2 Bean Tacos Supreme

$7.25

3 Bean Tacos Supreme

$9.95

1 Beef Taco Supreme

$3.50

2 Beef Tacos Supreme

$7.25

3 Beef Tacos Supreme

$9.95

1 Chicken Taco Supreme

$3.50

2 Chicken Tacos Supreme

$7.25

3 Chicken Tacos Supreme

$9.95

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Chicken Enchilada (2)

$6.25

Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Beef Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Beef Enchilada (2)

$6.50

Beef Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Cheese Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Cheese Enchilada (2)

$6.50

Cheese Enchilada (3)

$9.75

Spinach Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Spinach Enchilada (2)

$6.50

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Bean Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Bean Enchilada (2)

$6.50

Bean Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Tostadas

Beef Tostadas (1)

$3.75

Beef Tostadas (2)

$7.75

Chicken Tostadas (1)

$3.75

Chicken Tostadas (2)

$7.25

Tostaguac

Beef Tostaguac (1)

$4.50

Beef Tostaguac (2)

$8.50

Chicken Tostaguac (1)

$4.50

Chicken Tostaguac (2)

$8.50

House Specialties

Chiles Poblanos

Chiles Poblanos

$15.50

Pollo Fundido

$13.95

Mole Poblano

$16.95

Sopes

$10.75

Chad-randas Special

$16.75

Carnitas

$16.95
Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$13.95

Taquitos Dorados

$12.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.95

Pollo al Tequila

$17.95

Pollo Poblano

$17.95

Arroz con Pollo

$16.75

Pollo Ranchero

$17.95

Pollo Con Crema

$17.25

Pollo al Chipotle

$17.25

Veggie-Chicken

$16.95

Las Carnes

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.50

Cazuela de Norte

$17.95

Steak Ranchero

$19.95

Steak Relleno

$19.50

Steak Tampiqueña

$19.95

Pollo Asado

$15.95

Parrillada de La Casa

$31.95

Molcajete

$35.95

Charanda Cheese Steak

$16.95

4 Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas (for 1)

$16.95

Steak Fajitas (for 2)

$29.90

Chicken Fajitas (for 1)

$16.95

Chicken Fajitas (for 2)

$29.90

Fajitas Charanda

$21.95

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.95

Mixed Fajitas (for 1)

$17.95

Mixed Fajitas (for 2)

$29.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.95

Mixed Fajitas con Chorizo (for 1)

$18.95

Mixed Fajitas con Chorizo (for 2)

$31.95

Fajita Hawaiianas

$16.95

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.95

Fajita Nachos

$16.95

Fajita Super Quesadilla

$14.95

Fajitas Carnitas

$15.95

Seafood

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.95

Shrimp Chimichanga

$18.95

Cazuela Los Cabos

$18.95

Camarones al Mojo

$18.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

Arroz con Camarones

$18.95

Camarones al Chipotle

$17.95

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Mango Salmon

$17.95

Mojarra

$17.95

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$10.99

Vegetarian B

$10.75

Vegetarian C

$10.75

Vegetarian D

$10.75

Vegetarian E

$10.99

Vegetarian F

$12.50

Specialty Burritos

Burrito Caliente

$13.25

Burritos Verdes

$14.25

Burrito Grande

$15.95

Steak Burrito

$14.95

Burrito Texano

$13.95

Street Food

Grilled Street Tacos (3)

$14.95

Grilled Street Tacos (4)

$15.95

Fajita Cheese Fries

$14.95

Corn on the Cob

$5.50

Esquites

$6.50

California Burrito

$14.95

Empanadas

$13.99

Loaded Tamales

$12.95

Birria Tacos

$12.95

Regular Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$4.25

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$9.25

Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Beef Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Beef Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Spinach Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla (1)

$5.50

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$9.95

Special Quesadillas

Quesadilla Charanda

$16.95

Large Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla

$14.75

Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken-Bacon Quesadilla

$15.95

Sides

Side Guacamole Dip

$2.50

Side Cheese Dip

$2.50

Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Charro Beans

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.25

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.75

Sour Cream

$0.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Lettuce

$0.95

Chile Poblano

$6.50

Sope

$4.25

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.75

Flour Tortillas (3)

$0.95

French Fries

$2.50

Tamales (1)

$3.25

Cilantro Mojo Fries

$3.50

Tamales (3)

$8.75

Chalupas (1)

$3.75

Chalupas (3)

$7.25

Burrito Sauce

$1.25

Cilantro

$0.99

Onions

$1.25

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.25

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

3 slices of Bacon

$1.99Out of stock

3 Pieces Queso Fresco

$1.99

1 Nopal Asado

$1.75

Sope

$4.50

Carne Molida 8 oz

$3.50

Pollo de la Linea 8 oz

$3.50

Tomate

$1.00

Two Chile Toreados

$1.50

Chorizo

$2.50

Mushrooms

$0.55

Brocoli

$0.55

Green Bell Peppers

$1.25

Junto

Baja Sauce

$1.25

Chipotle Sauce

$1.25

Salsa Perrona

$1.50

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.25

Enchilada Sauce

$1.25

1 Egg

$0.99

Combos

Combo #1

$10.25

Combo #2

$10.25

Combo #3

$10.25

Combo #4

$10.25

Combo #5

$10.25

Combo #6

$10.25

Combo #7

$10.25

Combo #8

$10.25

Combo #9

$10.25

Combo #10

$10.25

Combo #11

$10.75

Combo #12

$10.75

Combo #13

$10.75

Combo #14

$10.75

Combo #15

$10.75

Combo #16

$11.25

Combo #17

$11.25

Combo #18

$11.25

Combo #19

$11.25

Combo #20

$11.25

Combo #21

$11.25

Combo #22

$11.25

Combo #23

$11.25

Combo #24

$11.25

Combo #25

$11.25

Combo #26

$11.50

Combo #27

$11.50

Combo #28

$11.50

Combo #29

$11.50

Combo #30

$11.50

Make Your Own Combo

Create Your Own Combination

$13.95

Kid's Menu

Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$5.95

Taco, Rice, & Beans

$5.95

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$6.25

Burrito & Rice

$5.95

Enchilada, Rice, & Beans

$5.95

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$6.35

Chicken Fingers Quesadilla

$5.75

Sebby's Special

$6.25

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Grilled Steak

$5.99

Chicken Finger Quesadilla (A)

$7.75

chicken Fingers w/fries (A)

$8.25

Cheeseburger with fries (A)

$7.35

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Cake

$5.75

Xango

$4.50

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$4.50

Flan

$3.95

Fried Ice Cream

$3.95Out of stock

Churros

$5.00

Sopapilla w/ Ice Cream

$2.95

Ice Cream

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips to Go- Small

$1.50

Chips to Go- Medium

$2.95

Chips to Go- Large

$5.95

Salsa to Go- Small

$1.25

Salsa to Go- Medium

$2.25

Salsa to Go- Large

$3.99

Tableside Guac

Tablesed Guacamole- Single

$8.99

Tableside Guacamole- Double

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and taste the fiesta!

Location

4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Directions

