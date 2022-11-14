Restaurant info

We take great pride in our food -- including our excellent glatt kosher meats, our savory soups made each day, and our hand-cut fresh-sliced onion rings and French fried potatoes. Our guests come from around the world and down the block to enjoy a meal in a handsome and welcoming setting that includes an open high-ceilinged dining room, a beautiful private room, and a small bar perfect for catching a quick glass of beer or wine. We are certified Glatt Kosher by the Vaad of Greater Washington.