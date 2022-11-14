Restaurant header imageView gallery

Char Bar

2142 L St NW

Washington, DC 20037

Order Again

Popular Items

North Atlantic Salmon Fillet
The Shafner
BBQ Ranch Salad

Appetizers

Onion Rings & Scallion Tempura

$10.00

Jumbo Hand-Cut Onion Rings w/ Boom Boom Spicy Mayo

Panko Chicken Tenders

$16.00

w/ Boom Boom Spicy Mayo

Traditional Hummus Plate

$11.00

w/ Israeli Salad & Toasted Flatbread

Duck Wing Lollypops

Duck Wing Lollypops

$18.00

w/ Garlic Candy Sauce

Twice-Cooked Chicken Wings

$13.00

Choice of: BBQ, Buffalo, or Boom Boom Spicy Mayo

Mom's Matzah Ball Soup

Mom's Matzah Ball Soup

$10.00
Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$21.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips with BBQ Pulled Brisket, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Mayo, and House BBQ Sauce

Burgers & Sliders

Char Burger

Char Burger

$18.00

Classic Burger topped with Caramelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Western Burger

$21.00

Topped with Pastrami, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$21.00

Topped with Brisket, House BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion Ring

Cali Burger

$20.00

Topped with Avocado, Grilled Squash, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Garlic Truffle Aioli

Char Bar Sliders

$18.00

Three Burger Sliders, topped with a slice of Pickle

Brisket Sliders

Brisket Sliders

$19.00

Three Brisket Sliders, topped with a slice of Pickle

Parisian Salmon Burger

Parisian Salmon Burger

$18.00

Fresh Ground Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Boom Boom Spicy Mayo, served with Salad

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$15.00

Crispy Falafel, with Hummus, Israeli Salad, Grilled Red Onion, Boom Boom Spicy Mayo

Sandwiches

Steve's Steak Sub

$23.00

Bistro Steak with Peppers & Onions, on a Toasted Sub Roll

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$21.00

Sliced Corned Beef & Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Coleslaw, on Toasted Rye

The 5th Avenue

The 5th Avenue

$21.00

Hot Pastrami, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mustard, on a Toasted Sub Roll

The Lamar 2.1

$19.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Truffle Aioli, on a Brioche Bun

The Brisket

The Brisket

$19.00

Pulled BBQ Brisket, Coleslaw, topped with an Onion Ring, on a Brioche Bun

Entrees

Friedlander's Steak Fajitas

$29.00

Latin Marinated Steak, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes, Corn Tortillas, Spanish Rice & Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

Homemade Fresh Pasta, Red Wine and Beef Sauce with Aromatic Vegetables

Pasta Primavera

$24.00

Homemade Pappardelle, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Carrot, drizzled with Olive Oil

Cantonese Chicken Stir-Fry

Cantonese Chicken Stir-Fry

$26.00

Crispy Pastry Shell, Asian Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables, Rice, Toasted Sesame

North Atlantic Salmon Fillet

North Atlantic Salmon Fillet

$35.00

Blackened or Pan-Seared, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Fresca, Guacamole, and Lemon

Signature Prime Rib

Signature Prime Rib

$54.00

Bone-in Rib Steak, w/ Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Vegetables, House BBQ Sauce

Jonathan's Ribeye

$49.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak, w/ Hand-Cut French Fries, Nice Little Salad, Garlic Truffle Aioli

Salads

Char Bar House Salad

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Lettuces, Sliced Cucumber & Carrot, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette

The Shafner

The Shafner

$17.00

Hearts of Palm, Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Red Pepper, Chickpeas, Cucumber & Carrot, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Ranch

The Shemtov

$23.00

Grilled Bistro Steak or Pan-Seared Salmon, Mixed Lettuces, Sliced Cucumber & Carrot, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette

The Washingtonian

$17.00

Warm Honey-Roasted Vegetables, Mixed Lettuces, Garlic Truffle Aioli

BBQ Ranch Salad

$21.00

Chopped Pastrami, Turkey, & Corned Beef, Avocado, Red Onion, Cucumber & Carrot, on a bed of Romaine, Homemade Croutons, BBQ Ranch Dressing

Sides

Hand-Cut French Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Spanish Rice & Beans

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Nice Little Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Dinner Packages

Dinner Package (7-10 People)

$240.00

Thanksgiving dinner for 7-10 people, including Whole Roast Turkey, Choice of Soup, Gravy, Stuffing, Cranberry Relish, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, and Choice of Dessert Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Individual Dinner

$37.00

A choice of Dark or White meat Turkey with Gravy, a choice of Soup, as well as Stuffing, Cranberry Relish, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, and a choice of Apple or Pumpkin Pie Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Entrees

Turkey Breast/lb

$19.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Whole Apricot Chicken

$25.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Turkey Salad/lb

$13.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Holiday Brisket/lb

$27.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Salmon Cakes/lb

$17.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Salmon Fillet

$12.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Soup

Butternut Squash Quart

$12.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Turkey Minestrone Quart

$12.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Sides

Turkey Gravy Pint

$7.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Cranberry Relish/lb

$9.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Challah Stuffing

$17.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes/lb

$10.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes/lb

$10.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Green Bean Almondine/lb

$10.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Grilled Vegetables/lb

$10.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Coleslaw/lb

$7.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Dessert

Apple Pie

$17.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin Pie

$17.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Individual Lava Cake

$7.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3 Pieces)

$4.00

Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

Delivery

Delivery

Please ONLY select for catering orders. Put address in notes. Please note Thanksgiving catering is available ONLY on Thanksgiving. Orders placed in advance will be made on Thanksgiving.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We take great pride in our food -- including our excellent glatt kosher meats, our savory soups made each day, and our hand-cut fresh-sliced onion rings and French fried potatoes. Our guests come from around the world and down the block to enjoy a meal in a handsome and welcoming setting that includes an open high-ceilinged dining room, a beautiful private room, and a small bar perfect for catching a quick glass of beer or wine. We are certified Glatt Kosher by the Vaad of Greater Washington.

Location

2142 L St NW, Washington, DC 20037

Directions

