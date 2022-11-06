Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine

708 Reviews

$$

13969 Metrotech Dr

Chantilly, VA 20151

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Chicken Seekh 1 Skewer
Chicken Tikka Kabab

From the Grill (Kebab)

All kababs are marinated in house spices and served with basmati rice, fresh naan, chickpeas and a mouth-watering cilantro-mint-yogurt chutney.
Charcoal Wrap

Charcoal Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Tikka Kabab wrapped in a tandoori naan, with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce. **Not served with Rice or Chickpeas**

Charcoal Chicken 1/2

Charcoal Chicken 1/2

$16.00

Two Leg “&” Thighs marinated in a yogurt & house spice mixture, left overnight it tenderizes the meat and adds a delicious tang.

Charcoal Chicken 1/4

Charcoal Chicken 1/4

$10.00

A Leg “&” Thigh marinated in a yogurt & house spice mixture, left overnight it tenderizes the meat and adds a delicious tang.

Chapli Kabab

Chapli Kabab

$16.00

Chapli kabab is a Pashtun-style minced kebab, made from ground chicken mixed with chopped onions, tomato with various spices in the shape of a patty. It originates from Peshawar in northwest Pakistan and is also known as the Peshawari kebab.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$16.00

Two tender rolls of succulent chicken minced, mixed with ginger, chili, coriander and spiced with cumin, skewered and cooked on the grill.

Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$16.00

Six succulent cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices.

Lahori Grill Fish

Lahori Grill Fish

$16.00

Lahori fish is known for its spicy distinct taste. It is a Sea Bass filet with a light, crispy and crunchy on the outside while moist, tender, aromatic and jam-packed with flavors from the inside.

Charcoal Combo

Charcoal Combo

$19.00

Chicken Tikka (4 cubes) & Chicken Seekh (2 skewer)

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$18.00

Meat Curries

Served with Basmati Rice & Nan (rice can substituted for an extra Naan)
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Our signature Chicken is marinated overnight, oven baked and cooked in a delicious creamy tomato sauce & fenugreek sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chunks of white meat chicken barbecued on a grill and folded into a creamy tomato and onion sauce with house spices.

The Classic Chicken Curry

The Classic Chicken Curry

$18.00

Our traditional curry is tangy with rich Pakistani spices and cooked with Chicken (boneless thigh) onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

This tangy, spicy curry from Goa, India, has roots in vinh d'alho, a stew brought to the region by Portuguese colonists. Now an Indian restaurant staple, it comes in countless variations—some fiery, some mild—from the subcontinent to the States.

Chicken Saag Gosht

$18.00

Chicken cooked in homemade creamed spinach and seasoned with fresh Indian spices.

Lamb Saag Gosht

$19.00

Lamb cooked in homemade creamed spinach and seasoned with fresh Indian spices.

Punjabi Murgh Cholay

Punjabi Murgh Cholay

$18.00

You can taste the flavour of Punjab, specially Lahore in this wholesome, rich and aromatic Murgh Cholay. A chicken and chickpea curry that is a popular street food and a brunch item.

Vegetable Curries

Served with Basmati Rice & Nan (rice can substituted for an extra Naan)
Peshawari Choley

Peshawari Choley

$15.00

Peshawari Chole is just one of the many delicious dishes from Punjab, and as the name suggests, has a hint of Peshawari style of cooking. Spicy and flavorsome garbanzo beans (chickpeas) cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, tomato and spices to a mild sauce.

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$18.00

Tender chunks of homemade cheese in homemade creamed spinach that has been lightly seasoned.

Shahi Paneer

$18.00

Homemade cheese cooked in fresh creamy tomato sauce with butter and mild Indian spices.

Saag Aloo

$16.00

Biryani Bliss

Our amazing biryani is cooked with a generous portion of basmati rice and meat / vegetables prepared using a variety of layered Pakistani spices with a side of mouth-watering cilantro-mint-yogurt chutney and a cucumber-tomato-yogurt raita.
Butter Chicken Biryani

Butter Chicken Biryani

$19.00

Perfect Mix off Butter Chicken & Chicken Biryani.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$19.00

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Veg Biryani

$18.00

Karahi Karahi Karahi

Served with naan or basmati rice and a mouth-watering cilantro-mint chutney. Karahi is a fragrant Pakistani dish that is prepared in a onion and tomato based gravy topped with cilantro, sliced ginger and jalapeño peppers that will have you wanting to savor every last bite!
Chicken Karahi (Bone In )

Chicken Karahi (Bone In )

$30.00

Chicken Karahi (Boneless ) For 1

$19.00

Chicken Karahi (Boneless ) For 2

$31.00

Lamb Karahi (Boneless ) For 1

$21.00
Paneer Karahi For 1

Paneer Karahi For 1

$20.00

Goat Karahi (Bone In ) 2

$42.00

Meet our Breads

Baked fresh in our Tandoor (Clay Oven)
Nan

Nan

$2.00

Flatbread baked in tandoor (clay oven)

Garlic Nan

Garlic Nan

$3.00

White bread baked in tandoor (clay oven) with a touch of garlic

Salads

Lettuce, tomato and onion topped with your choice of Tikka Kebab & served with chickpeas and a mouth-watering cilantro-mint chutney

Side Salad

$4.00

Onion Salad

$2.00

[Saab Alag Alag ~ A la Carte ]

All you can eat Kabob, Rice, Chickpeas, Chutney, Raita. You name it!

Chicken Tikka Kabab (3pc)

$6.00

Three succulent cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices.

1/4 Charcoal Chicken

$6.00

Leg “&” Thighs marinated in a yogurt & house spice mixture overnight that tenderizes the meat and adds a delicious tang.

Chapli Kabab 2 Patties

$9.00

Chapli kabab is a Pashtun-style minced kebab, made from ground chicken mixed with chopped onions, tomato with various spices in the shape of a patty. It originates from Peshawar in northwest Pakistan, and is also known as the Peshawari kebab.

Chicken Seekh 1 Skewer

$4.00

Tender roll of succulent chicken minced, mixed with ginger, chilli, coriander and spiced with cumin, skewered and cooked on grill.

Lamb Seekh 1 (Skewer)

$5.00

SIDE - Lahori Grill Fish

$11.00

Lahori fish is known for its spicy distinct taste. It is a Sea Bass filet with a light, crispy and crunchy on the outside while moist, tender, aromatic and jam-packed with flavors from the inside.

Basmati Rice -Md Side

$4.00

Chickpeas

$3.00+

Raita

$1.00+

Yogurt

$3.00+

Mint Chutney

$0.50+

Side - Onion/Chili

$1.00

Utensils

Chilli

Desserts

Md Carrot Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

LG Carrot Pudding

$12.00Out of stock
Kulfi

Kulfi

$2.35

SM Kheer

$1.00Out of stock

Delicious cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with almonds, pistachio nuts, golden raisins and served chilled

MD Kheer

$4.00

Delicious cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with almonds, pistachio nuts, golden raisins and served chilled

LG Kheer

LG Kheer

$8.00

Delicious cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with almonds, pistachio nuts, golden raisins and served chilled

House Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt

Pakistani Tea (Chai)

$3.00

Special black tea boiled with milk and spices

Kashmari Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Juice Btl

$2.00Out of stock
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Charcoal Chicken is a Pakistani and Indian restaurant located in Chantilly, VA. Family-owned and operated since 2010, our goal is to provide our customers with quality customer service and authentic Pakistani and Indian dishes. All of our dishes are made with 100% Halal meat, fresh ingredients, and authentic spices. Try one of our signature kabobs, karahis, or curries with fresh naan fresh from our tandoor! We also serve a variety of vegan specials too! In addition to dining in, we offer carryout and catering services as well. We are able to cater for a variety of different events from friendly gatherings to corporate parties and weddings too! Let Charcoal Chicken do all the work so you can relax and enjoy your event. At Charcoal Chicken we aim to treat you like part of our family. Come in today for a fresh, exciting, and delicious meal!

Website

Location

13969 Metrotech Dr, Chantilly, VA 20151

Directions

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant image
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant image
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant image
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant image

