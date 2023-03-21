Charcoal Grill & Bar (Taste of Jerusalem) 7563 Beverly Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Charcoal Grill and Bar is the most trending Glatt Kosher, OK certified restaurant in Los Angeles. Our exquisite menu, created by our house chefs, lively playlist, and friendly service aims to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.Come in and enjoy!
Location
7536 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Next Door - 7475 Beverly Boulevard
No Reviews
7475 Beverly Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurant
Hautemess Gourmet Market - 7673 Beverly Boulevard
No Reviews
7673 Beverly Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurant
Petty Cash Taqueria - 7360 Beverly Boulevard
No Reviews
7360 Beverly Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurant