  • Charcoal Grill & Bar (Taste of Jerusalem) - 7563 Beverly Blvd
Charcoal Grill & Bar (Taste of Jerusalem) 7563 Beverly Blvd

No reviews yet

7536 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Charcoal Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Arayes Mahne Yehuda

$29.00

Veggie Quinoa Bowl

$29.00

Brisket Tostadas

$29.00

Cauliflower Croquettes

$27.00

Siniya

$27.00

Cuban Cigars

$24.00

Crazy Mushrooms

$24.00

Eggplant

$21.00

Falafel

$18.00

Tal's Bread

$12.00

Windows Of LA

$38.00Out of stock

Hummus

Brisket Hummus

$34.00

Mushroom Hummus

$24.00

Hummus Ful

$21.00

Chickpea Hummus

$18.00

Main Course

Max Burger

$45.00

Shhhnitzel

$45.00

Jerusalem Mix

$45.00

Korean Short Ribs

$79.00

Kabob Swords

$45.00

Chicken Breast

$45.00

Half Chicken

$48.00

Lamb Chops

$125.00

ROYALTY PLATTER

$250.00

Salads

Israeli

$18.00

Athlete

$24.00

Samba

$26.00

Ceser Salad

$18.00

Kids

Captain Burger

$24.00

Kids Burger

$24.00

Chicken Tendies

$24.00

Steaks

Black Angus

$62.00

24oz Ribeye

$92.00

32oz Ribeye

$115.00

Sweet Ending

Chocolate Souffle

$18.00

Qatayef

$18.00Out of stock

Knafe Chocolate&cheese

$21.00

strawberry & chocolate dream

$21.00

Crème brulee

$18.00

pechalva

$18.00

lemon mousse

$21.00

Secret Menu

Salmon

$61.00Out of stock

Branzino Filet

$59.00

Ribeye Knafe

$42.00

Mac & Cheese

$36.00

Bolognese

$34.00

Shishito Peppers

$18.00

Sides (Copy)

Israeli Chopped Salad

$8.00

Roasted Sweet Potato

$8.00

Charred Broccolini

$8.00

Rice

$8.00

Pita

$5.00

Hummus

$8.00

Skinny fries

$8.00

Cauliflower

$6.00

Arugula Salad

House Pickles

$3.00

Steak Fries

$8.00

Side Bacon

$9.00

Charcoal Drink Menu

Beer on Tap

Blue moon

$8.00

Corona

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Peroni

$9.00Out of stock

Modelo

$9.00

Cocktails

The Charcoal

$21.00

Smoldering Embers

$22.00

Strawberry Froze

$21.00

Lemonanana

$21.00

Tel Aviv Sunrise

$21.00

Whiskey Twist

$22.00

Passionfruit Realness

$21.00

Mary Jane

$21.00

Spicy Mango Marg

$22.00

Lychee Martini

$21.00

Lavender lemon drop

$22.00

Margarita

$21.00

Mojito

$21.00

Cuba Libra

$21.00

Long island ice tea

$22.00

Daiquiri

$21.00

Cosmopolitan

$21.00

Whiskey sour

$21.00

Lemon drop

$21.00

Martini

$21.00

Greyhound

$21.00

Paloma

$21.00

Tequila sunrise

$21.00

Espresso Martini

$22.00

Piña colada

$21.00

Wine Glass

Shiloh Privilege Glass

$23.00

Barkan Pinot Noir Glass

$19.00

Psagot Sinai Blend Glass

$19.00

Binyamina Cabernet Glass

$18.00

Binyamina Shiraz Glass

$17.00

Teperberg Merlot Glass

$16.00

Binyamina Chardonnay Glass

$24.00

Teperberg Semi Dry Glass

$16.00

Teperberg Moscato Glass

$16.00

Shiloh Rose Glass

$19.00

Baron Herzog Glass

$16.00

Bartenura Rosato can

$9.00

Bartenura Moscato can

$9.00

Bartenura Moscato Glass

$14.00

Bartenura Rose Glass

$14.00

Soft Drinks

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Pellegrino Sparkling water

$7.00

Pellegrino BIG

$10.00

Aqua Panna Big

$10.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Tequila

Lunazul

$12.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

1942 Don Julio

$55.00

Arak

Elite Arak

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$16.00

Bacardi Anejo

$18.00

Bacardi Gold

$18.00

Bacardi Black

$20.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$12.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Grey Goose

$20.00

Chopin

$18.00

Gin

Bombay

$16.00

Bombay Saphire

$18.00

Bluecoat Gim

$18.00

Tanqueray

$20.00

Whiskey

Makers Mark

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$18.00

Knob Kreek

$21.00

widow jane

$18.00

Scotch

Laphroaig 10

$13.00

Chivas Regal 12

$16.00

Black Label

$23.00

Chivas Regal 18 Gold Signarure

$21.00

Craigellachie 13

$18.00

Oban 14

$23.00

The Glenlivet 12

$21.00

Aberfeldy

$20.00

Blue Label

$55.00

Special By the Bottle

The Cave

$250.00

Special By the Bottle

Shiloh Secret Reserve Cab

$199.00

Special By the Bottle

Shiloh Secret Reserve Petite Syrah

$190.00

Barkan Platinum Cab

$199.00

Wine Bottle

Shiloh Privilege

$89.00

Barkan Pinot Nior

$79.00

Psagot Sinai Blend

$79.00

Binyamina Cabernet

$69.00

Binyamina Shiraz

$59.00

Teperberg Merlot

$49.00

Teperberg Semi Dry

$49.00

Teperberg Moscato

$49.00

Binyamina chardonnay

$79.00

Shiloh Rose

$79.00

Baron Herzog rose

$49.00

Bartenura Rose

$79.00

Bartenura Mosacato

$69.00

Teperberg Moscato

$69.00

Hot Drinks

Fresh Mint tea

$4.00

Camomile Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00

Americano

$8.00

Espresso

$5.00

Special Cocktails

Gin Fizz

$23.00

Mocha Martini

$22.00

Virgin Cocktails

V. The Charcoal

$121.00

V. Smoldering Embers

$12.00

V. Strawberry Froze

$12.00

V. Lemonanana

$12.00

V. Tel Aviv Sunrise

$12.00

V. Whiskey Twist

$12.00

V. Passionfruit Realness

$12.00

V. Mary Jane

$12.00

V. Spicy Mango Marg

$12.00

V. Lychee Martini

$12.00

V. Gin Fizz

$12.00

V. Lavander Lemon Drop

$12.00

V. Mocha Martini

$12.00

V. Old Old fashion

$12.00

Charcoal Lunch

Appetizers

Shakshouka

$18.00

Cuban cigars

$14.00

Hummus

Hummus brisket

$27.00

Hummus Mushroom

$16.00

Hummus meshulash

$16.00

Hummus chickpea

$12.00

Hummus tahini

$12.00

Salads

Athlete Salad

$16.00

Israeli salad

$16.00

Caesar salas

$16.00

Sandwiches

The burger

$25.00

Brisket sandwich

$20.00

Jerusalem mix pita

$20.00

Schnitzel sandwich

$18.00

Falafel pita

$15.00

Plate

Rib eye skewer

$30.00

Schnitzel plate

$21.00

Chicken thigh skewer

$21.00

Kabab skewer

$21.00

something sweet

Chocolate souffle

$12.00

vegan ice cream

$2.50

Lunch sides

French fries

$5.00

side Israeli Salad

$7.00

1 falafel ball

$2.00

5 falafel balls

$8.00

1 pita

$1.50

Brown egg

$1.50

rice

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

Tacos

Hamsa tacos

$55.00

Lamb tacos

$31.00

Chicken tacos

$24.00

Fish tacos

$24.00

veggie tacos

$18.00

others

Nachos cheese

$18.00

Nachos & guac

$14.00

Enchiladas

$21.00

corn on the grill

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Charcoal Grill and Bar is the most trending Glatt Kosher, OK certified restaurant in Los Angeles. Our exquisite menu, created by our house chefs, lively playlist, and friendly service aims to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.Come in and enjoy!

7536 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

