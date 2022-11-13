Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charcoal House Tavern

818 WEST CARPENTER ST

JERSEYVILLE, IL 62052

APPETIZER

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$10.00

ASIAGO CHEESE DIP

$10.00

SIDE OF PITA BREAD (3 PITA ROUNDS)

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$9.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

PORK FRITTERS

$9.00

PICKLE CHIPS

$9.00

CHICKEN STRIPS APPETIZER

$10.00

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$8.00

Tuesday Tacos (3) -tuesday only

$8.00

Pulled pork nachos

$11.00

SOUP AND SALAD

CHILI

$5.00

SM HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

LG HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

SM CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

LG CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN AVOCADO COBB

$12.00

STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD

$9.00

Baked Potato Soup

$5.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES AND WRAPS

CHARCOAL HOUSE DOUBLE BURGER

$11.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

CATFISH FRITTERS

$11.00

PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$11.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

FOOTLONG CHILI DOG

$11.00

ULTIMATE FOOTLONG DOG

$13.00

$8 DOUBLE BURGER & FRIES SPECIAL

$8.00

PONY SHOE

$9.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE THUNDER CAKE

$6.00

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$5.00

KIDS MEAL

GRILLED CHEESE KIDS

$7.00

CHICKEN STRIPS KIDS

$7.00

KIDS SINGLE BURGER

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

ORANGE SODA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

RED BULL

$4.00

MILK

$2.75

CLUB SODA

$2.75

TONIC

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.75

DECAF COFFEE

$2.75

WATER

DR PEPPER

$2.75

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Side Baked Beans

$3.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Loaded Bake Potato

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Home of the Famous Charcoal House Double Cheeseburger!

Website

Location

818 WEST CARPENTER ST, JERSEYVILLE, IL 62052

Directions

