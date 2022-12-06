Charcoal Pit Restaurant Concord Pike

Charcoal Pit Restaurant imageView gallery
Burgers

Pit Special 4oz

$7.95

hamburger, lettuce, tomato and onion with fries

Cheeseburger Deluxe 4oz

$5.95

cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato and onion

Hamburger 4oz

$5.45

hamburger lettuce, tomato and onion

Bison Burger

$15.75

8oz buffalo meat, cheddar, bacon, fried onions, lettuce and tomato with fries

Kennett Square Burger

$13.50

8oz angus beef, swiss, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce and tomato with french fries

Pit Special 8oz

$9.95

hamburger, lettuce, tomato and onion with fries

Cheeseburger Deluxe 8oz

$7.95

cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato and onion

Hamburger 8oz

$7.45

hamburger lettuce, tomato and onion

Smokey Mountain Burger

$13.50

8oz angus beef, cheddar, bacon, fried onions, BBQ sauce and french fries

Black and Blue Burger

$13.50

8oz Angus Beef, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato with french fries

Summit Burger

$13.50

8oz angus beef, american, cheddar, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, fried onions, and thousand island with french fries

Home Run Burger

$16.95

10oz angus beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion with french fries

Grilled Turkey Burger

$11.95

8oz angus beef, cheddar, bacon, fried onions, BBQ sauce and french fries

Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75

lightly breaded, golden brown with marinara

Buffalo Bites

$12.15

choice of hot or mild sauce with celery and blue cheese dressing

Fried Shrimp App

$11.75

cocktail sauce

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.75

ranch dressing

Wings

$13.85

choice of hot, mild, sweet thai chili or BBQ with celery and blue cheese dressing

Clam Strip App

$10.55

choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

Broccoli Bites

$11.95Out of stock

ranch dressing

Onion Ring Basket

$8.75

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.75

choice of side hot, mild, sweet thai chili, BBQ, or honey mustard

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

choice of side hot, mild, sweet thai chili, BBQ, or honey mustard

Salads

Pit House Salad

$7.05

crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.25

romaine tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.75

crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, crumbled blue cheese and blue cheese dressing

Soup

Chili Cup

$5.25

Crab Soup Cup

$5.65

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.35

Spec Soup Cup

$4.65

Gazpacho Cup

$5.35

Chili Bowl

$6.45

Crab Soup Bowl

$6.45

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.45

Spec Soup Bowl

$5.25

Gazpacho Bowl

$6.45

Side Chili

$2.00

Quart Of Soup

$14.00

Pint Of Soup

$8.50

Shrimp Bisque Cup

$5.65

Shrimp Bisque Bowl

$6.45

Sandwich

Cheese Steak

$11.25

choice of chicken or ribeye with option of fried onions and hot peppers

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.25

Char Dog

$3.85

classic juicy hot dog cooked on the grill

Char Dog Special

$10.55

2 Classic hot dogs topped with chili and cheese with french fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.85

classic grilled cheese sandwich with french fries

Chicken Special

$10.55

grilled chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on roll with french fries

Chicken Delux

$9.05

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.55

“Pit” classic lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on toasted roll with french fries and coleslaw

Haddock Sandwich

$14.45

lightly fried haddock served with fries and cole slaw

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.15

grilled chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on roll with french fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.15

crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese with french fries

Chicken Parmesan

$12.15

crispy chicken topped with marinara, provolone and parmesan with french fries

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.75

swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand Island dressing on rye with french fries

Pulled Pork

$11.25

slowly simmered pork sandwich with french fries and cole slaw

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.15

poached chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with potato chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.15

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with potato chips

BLT

$10.55

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread with potato

Turkey Club JR (Copy)

$11.75

lettuce, tomato, bacon with chips

Entree

Delmonico Steak 8oz

$19.95

All entrees served with your pick between a pit salad and caesar salad and either fries, applesauce or coleslaw

Hamburger Steak

$14.45

All entrees served with your pick between a pit salad and caesar salad and either fries, applesauce or coleslaw

Half Rack Ribs

$16.95

All entrees served with your pick between a pit salad and caesar salad and either fries, applesauce or coleslaw

Full Rack Ribs

$22.95

All entrees served with your pick between a pit salad and caesar salad and either fries, applesauce or coleslaw

Crab Cake Entree

$20.95

All entrees served with your pick between a pit salad and caesar salad and either fries, applesauce or coleslaw

Chicken Finger Entree

$14.50

All entrees served with your pick between a pit salad and caesar salad and either fries, applesauce or coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Entree

$14.45

All entrees served with your pick between a pit salad and caesar salad and either fries, applesauce or coleslaw

Sides

French Fries

$3.25

Tater Tots

$3.85

Onion Ring

$5.05

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Cole Slaw

$3.45

Cheese Fries

$4.45

Cheese Tots

$4.45

Extra Cheese

$0.65

Apple Sauce

$2.35

Bacon

$2.05

French Fries Well Done $

$4.35

Well Done

Wiz On Side

Bag Of Chips

$1.75

Egg

$1.25

Side Of Wiz $

$1.25

Steak Roll Or Dinner Roll

$1.50

Mushrooms And Onions Side

$2.25

Mushrooms

$1.25

Side Pickles

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$7.05

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.05

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Kid Hot Dog

$7.05

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.05

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.05

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Kid Corn Dogs

$7.05

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Kid Mozzarella Sticks

$7.05

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Kid Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.05

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Clown Sundae

$2.75

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots or applesauce

Beverage

Milk Shake

$6.25

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Rootbeer

$2.85

Malted Shake

$6.45

Dr Pepper

$2.85

Orange Soda

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Tripple Thick

$6.45

Rootbeer Float

$5.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.85

Flavored Soda

$3.45

Small Soda

$2.25

Triple Thick Malt

$6.95

Ice Cream Soda

$5.95

Coffee

$2.35

Tea

$2.35

Chocolate Milk

$3.85

Orange Freeze

$6.45

Hot Chocolate

$2.35

Milk

$3.85

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.95

Hot Fudge Nut Sundae

$6.25

Chocolate Sundae

$5.95

Chocolate Nut Sundae

$6.25

Chocolate Marshmallow Sundae

$5.95

Chocolate Marshmallow Nut Sundae

$6.25

Strawberry Sundae

$5.95

Caramel Sundae

$5.95

Crushed Pineapple Sundae

$5.95

Crushed Cherry Sundae

$5.95

Butterscotch Sundae

$5.95

Banana Split Sundae

$9.95

Warm Brownie Sundae

$7.25

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Cake

$6.75

Strawberry Cake

$6.75

Kitchen Sink

$21.95

Raiders

$8.25

Sallies

$8.25

Bull Dog

$8.25

Spartan

$8.25

Ram

$10.95

Highlander

$8.25

Hornet

$10.25

Tiger

$8.25

Green Knight

$8.25

Small Ice Cream

$3.45

Large Ice Cream

$5.45

Special Sundae

$6.25

Specials

Egg Burger

$14.95

Rachel Sandwhich

$12.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.95

Black and Blue Salad

$15.95

Texas Burger

$14.95

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.95

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$9.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

BLTE Sandwich

$12.95

Nachos

$14.95

Quessadilla

$14.95

Bobby Burger

$14.95

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

4 Cheese Grill Cheese

$12.95

Frosty Burger

$14.95

Gravy Fries

$7.95

Merchandise

T Shirts

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Burgers

4oz Pit Special

$10.45

4oz Deluxe

$7.95

Bison Burger

$19.65

Kennett Burger

$17.15

Black&Blue Burger

$17.15

8oz Pit Special

$13.05

8oz Deluxe

$10.45

Smokey Mountain

$17.15

Summit Burger

$17.15

Home Run Burger

$21.15

Double Cheeseburger

$15.65

Turkey Burger

$15.35

Apps

Mozzarella Stick

$11.45

Buffalo Bites

$15.75

Fried Shrimp

$15.35

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.45

Wings

$17.55

Clam Strips

$13.85

Broccoli Bites

$11.95Out of stock

ranch dressing

Onion Ring Basket

$11.45

Corn Dog App

$11.45

Chicken Tender App

$13.05

Salads

House Salad

$9.25

Caesar Salad

$10.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.55

Soups

Soup Of Day

$6.95

Crab Chowder (Wendsday)

$7.55

Clam Chowder (Friday)

$7.55

Chili

$8.45

Sandwiches

Chz Steak

$14.60

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.65

Char Dog

$5.15

Char Dog Spec

$13.85

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Chicken Spec

$13.85

Reuben

$16.75

Pulled Pork

$14.65

Tuna Salad Sand

$14.45

Chicken Salad Sand

$14.45

Buffalo Chick Sand

$15.75

Crab Cake Sand

$20.15

Haddock Sand

$18.35

Entrees

8oz Delmonico

$24.95

Hamburger Steak

$18.35

Crab Cake Entree

$26.15

Half Rack Ribs

$21.15

Full Rack Ribs

$28.65

Grilled Chicken Entree

$18.35

Chicken Fingers Entree

$18.45

Sides

French Fries

$4.35

Tater Tots

$5.15

Onion Ring

$6.75

Sweet Pot Fries Side

$6.95

Cole Slaw

$4.55

Cheese Fries

$5.15

Cheese Tots

$5.95

Extra Cheese

$0.85

Applesauce

$3.15

Bacon

$2.75

French Fries Well Done $

$4.35

Well Done

Wiz On Side

Mushrooms & Onions Side

$3.55

Tomato Side

$1.00

Mushroom on Sand

$1.65

Side Cheese Whiz

$1.25

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.25

Kids Hamburger

$9.25

Kids Grill Cheese

$9.25

Kids Hot Dog

$9.25

Kids Mac&Cheese

$9.25

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$9.25

kids Mozzarella

$9.25

Clown Sundae

$3.65

Beverage

Milkshake

$8.15

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Rootbeer

$3.75

Malt Shake

$8.45

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$5.15

Milk

$5.15

Triple Thick

$8.45

Root Beer Float

$7.95

Ice Cream Soda

$7.95

Flavored Soda

$4.55

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Orange Freeze

$8.45

Coffee

$3.15

Hot Tea

$3.15

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Sundaes

Hot Fudge

$7.95

Hot Fudge Nut

$8.15

Chocolate

$7.95

Choco Nut

$8.15

Choco Marshmallow

$7.95

Choco Marsh Nut

$8.15

Crushed Pinapple

$7.95

Crushed Cherry

$7.95

Caramel

$7.95

Butterschotch

$7.95

Butterscotch Nut

$8.15

Strawberry

$7.95

Banana Split

$13.05

Warm Brownie

$9.45

Hot Fudge Cake

$8.85

Raiders

$10.75

Sallies

$10.75

Bull Dog

$10.75

Spartan

$10.75

Highlander

$10.75

Small Ice Cream

$4.55

Hornet

$14.35

Tiger

$10.75

Green Knight

$10.75

Ram

$14.35

Large Ice Cream

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

2600 Concord Pike, Talleyville, DE 19803

Directions

Gallery
Charcoal Pit Restaurant image

