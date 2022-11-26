Charcoal Venice imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Charcoal Venice

5,865 Reviews

$$

425 Washington Blvd

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Popular Items

Prime Skirt Steak
Arugula & Asian Pear
16 oz Prime Ribeye

Starters

Cabbage Baked in the Embers

$12.00

Yogurt, Sumac, Lemon Zest

Smoky Grilled Chicken Wings

$17.50

Oregano, Chili, Vinegar

Coal Roasted Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Bread with Beurre de Baratte

$7.25

Smoked Lamb Ribs

$16.00

4 pcs

Grilled Calamari

$17.50

Green Beans, Almonds, Lemon Bread Crumb

Garden

Little Gems

$16.00

Shaved Market Vegetables, Breadcrumbs, Grilled Scallion Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$17.00

Tomato, Havarti, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Kalamata Olives, Jo-Jo's Vinaigrette

Arugula & Asian Pear

$16.00

Apples, Dandelions, Asian Pear, Sunchokes, Honey-Kosho Vinaigrette

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$17.00

Collard Greens, Yams, Lemon Caper Vinaigrette, Shaved Onion, Aged Cheddar, and Breadcrumbs

Plates

Prime Skirt Steak

$44.00

16 oz Prime Ribeye

$85.00

8 oz Certified Angus Filet

$55.00

16 oz Certified Angus NY Striploin

$55.00Out of stock

Roasted in the Coals

J1-Marinated Snake River Farms American Wagyu Sirloin

$49.00Out of stock

10 oz Prime Beef Sirloin

$32.00

Boneless 1/2 Chicken Salsa Verde

$29.00

Grilled Whole Maine Lobster

$85.00Out of stock

Yuzu Butter

21 Day Aged Half Liberty Duck, Honey, Coriander

$70.00Out of stock

Vegetables

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$16.00

Parsley Breadcrumbs, Fermented Garlic Dressing

Coal Roasted Carrots

$14.00

Sheep's Milk Ricotta, Herbs, Honey, Black Pepper

Steak Fries

$12.00

with Ketchup and Mustard

Broccolini

$14.00Out of stock

Broccolini, Onions, Fermented Black Beans, Mint

Yukon Potato Baked in the Coals

$14.00Out of stock

Salted Butter, Crème Fraiche, Aged Gouda, Chive

Dessert

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Cake

$12.50Out of stock

Drinks

Midnight Margarita Party Bottle

$88.00Out of stock

El Charro Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Charcoal

Citrine (serves 3)

$32.00

El Charro Tequila, Grapefruit, Aperol

Dauphine (serves 3)

$32.00

Gin, Cucumber, Lemon "Air"

Smoke & Fire (serves 3)

$32.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal, Seasonal Citrus, Calabrian Chili

Bottle - Au Bon Climat - Chardonnay

$56.00

Bottle - Domaine de Cala - Prestige Rosé

$64.00

Bottle - Arrowood - Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Domaine du Gros "Nore" - Bandol

$108.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

You can now order online for pickup at Charcoal!

Website

Location

425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Directions

