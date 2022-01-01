American
CHARCOAL 202B Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Downtown Edmonds, Charcoal is the brainchild of Chef Jake Wilson. At the heart of the kitchen is a custom built, natural fired Argentinian style grill which brings a unique dining experience to New Modern American cuisine.
Location
202B Main St., Edmonds, WA 98020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Alderwood Mall
No Reviews
3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840, Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurant
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
3.8 • 1,429
17535 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
View restaurant
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
No Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurant