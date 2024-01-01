Mon Cheri
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Mon Cheri is a group of immigrant innovators from different generations, passionately transforming the food culture we've inherited. We're reshaping our culture by exploring our heritage, infusing our unique personalities, and modernizing our cuisine. Our aim is to achieve sustainability and produce our own food by 2026. We're no longer willing to let mass manufacturers dictate our food choices. Think Big. Dig Deeper.
Location
7014 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
