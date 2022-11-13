Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sinsational Boards Charcuterie & Foodie Boxes

review star

No reviews yet

707 Fremont Street

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Menu

Cone

$5.00

Box

$10.00

Nacho Supreme

$10.00

Loaded Hot Cheetos

$12.00

Chips

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Drinks

Water

$4.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Arizona Green Tea

$5.00

Arizona Half & Half

$5.00

Water Promo

Coconut Water Promo

Arizona Green Tea Promo

Arizona Half & Half Promo

Desert

Ube Tin Cake

$7.00

Choc Caramel Tin Cake

$7.00

Mango Parfait

$4.00

Ube Parfait

$4.00

Guava Parfait

$4.00

Gansitos

$1.00

Candy

$1.00

Ube Parfait Promo

Guava Parfait Promo

Mango Parfait Promo

Main Menu

Cone

$7.00

Charcuterie cones when on the go go. Everything in the box but walkable

Individual Box 6 x 6

$12.00

1 serving

Small Box 9 x 9

$40.00

2-3 people

Medium Box 12 x 12

$70.00

4-6 people

Large Box 18 x 12

$110.00

7-10 People

Desserts

Banana Foster Pudding

$7.00

Ube Cake

$6.00

Ube Cheesecake Mouse

$6.00

Guava Cheesecake Mouse

$6.00

Mango Mouse

$6.00

Galactic Brownies

$5.00

Ice Cream

$1.00

Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Panna Water 25.3 oz

$8.00

Columbia Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Charcuterie for one or 100, we create portable charcuterie boards! Made with 3 types of cheeses, 2 types of cured meats, seasonal fruits, nuts and honey or preserves. We also have Monthly Foodie Boxes as well as Dessert Boxes.

Location

707 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

Gallery
Sinsational Boards Charcuterie & Foodie Boxes image
Sinsational Boards Charcuterie & Foodie Boxes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Gold Spike
orange starNo Reviews
217 N Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
orange starNo Reviews
707 CARSON AVE LAS VEGAS, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Hennessey's Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
425 East Fremont Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Atomic Liquors & Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 3
927 Fremont Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston