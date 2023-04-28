  • Home
Char'd - Fort Worth (NEW) 8901 Tehama Ridge Pkwy, Suite 137

No reviews yet

8901 Tehama Ridge Pkwy, Suite 137

Fort Worth, TX 76177

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Char'd Food Menu

SMALL BITES

SAIGON WINGS 3pc

$5.95

Cánh gà chiên Nước Mắm. Popular dish for snacking in Vietnam. Fried wings tossed in a salty, sweet, spicy, garlicky, and buttery sauce.

SHAKEN CHEESE WINGS 3pc

$5.95

FRIED WINGS TOSSED IN POWDERED CHEESE

XOI CHIEN

$5.50Out of stock

FRIED STICKY RICE STUFFED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. TOPPED WITH ASIAN HOT SAUCE AND FIRECRACKER SAUCE

SPRING ROLLS 2pc

$6.95

Grilled chicken springroll wrapped in clear rice paper stuffed with rice nood.es, pickled carrots, cucumbers and lettuce. Served with peanut sauce.

EGGROLLS 2pc

$3.95

Two crispy fried chicken egg rolls served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.

NOM FRIES

$9.95

Our version of loaded fries. Fries seasoned with garlic, drizzled with firecracker, corn, your choice of protein, fried egg, sprinkled with cilantro and fried shallots

BAO BUNS 2pc

$6.95

Bao buns are Asian sliders, fried bread mini sandwiches, stuffed with cucumbers, pickled carrots, your choice of protein, fire cracker sauce and cilantro

BANH MI

$8.95

A Crispy toasted French baguette stuffed with pickled carrots, cucumbers, your choice of protein, jalapeño, drizzled with firecracker sauce and topped with cilantro. Add an egg if you like!

WONTON SOUP

$6.95Out of stock

MAIN DISHES

CHAR'D GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.95

Chicken marinated for 24hours in a special blend of asian spices that give it a delicious aroma when slow roasted on an open flame creating a juicy bite. Choose from bone in or boneless.

XM FRIED CHICKEN

$10.95

Chicken marinated for 24hours in a blend of asian spices and fried to a crispy perfection. It has a nice crunchy bite with a tender juicy center.

FIRE GLAZED PORK BELLY

$11.95Out of stock

Juicy pork belly marinated in Asian spices roasted on an open flame to get charred glazed edges.

TOFU+SHIITAKE

$10.95

Soft and spongey Tofu and meaty Japanese shiitake mushrooms stir fried together gives your mouth a taste of asian flavorings.

SATE MIGNON STEAK

$12.95

Tender Filet mignon steak stir fried with sate sauce which gives it the garlicky, buttery aroma with the melt in your mouth filet mignon cut of steak.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$11.95

Traditional boneless chicken teriyaki with your choice of 2 sides topped with sesame seeds

DESSERT

COCONUT ICE CREAM

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

MANGO ICE CREAM

THAI TEA ICE CREAM

UBE ICE CREAM

COIN COOKIE

FRIED ICE CREAM SANDWICH

SIDES

FRIED EGG RUNNY

$2.00
SOY MARINATED EGG

$2.50
SIDE SALAD

$2.75
DUMPLINGS 6pc

$6.99

6 crispy Fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with ponzu sauce

CORN XAO

Corn xao means stir fry corn. This corn is stir fried with scallions mixed with a seasonings that give it a delicious aroma.

EXTRA SAUCE

FRIES

French fries tossed in a garlic seasoning

EXTRA BASE

EXTRA PROTEIN

KIDS

KID'S TERIYAKI CHICKEN

KID'S GRILLED PORK BELLY

KID'S BOWL BUILD

$6.95
CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES

$6.95

5pieces of chicken nuggets with fries

Drink Menu

DRINK

FOUTAIN DRINK

$2.75

Choose from our Stubborn line of craft sodas Which consists of Pineapple cream soda, Agave cream soda, craft Root beer, stubborn Cola and diet Cola. We also have Dr pepper, Lemonade and Sierra mist.

COCONUT WATER

$3.50
FIJI WATER

$2.50
HONEST JUICE (random flavor)

$1.75
JARRITOS BOTTLE

$2.95
MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

$3.50
MEXICAN FANTA bottle

$3.50
MEXICAN SPRITE BOTTLE

$3.50
SNAPPLE

$2.50
SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$2.75
SWEET TEA BOTTLE

$2.75
ROOT BEER CRAFT soda bottle 16oz

$3.50Out of stock

BEER/WINE

4 BULLET IPA

$4.50Out of stock

ASAHI

CRACKBERRY B

$4.50Out of stock

DALLAS BLONDE B

DEEP ELLUM IPA B

$4.50Out of stock

KIRIN

MOSAIC IPA B

$4.50Out of stock

SAPPORO B

TEMPTRESS

$6.00Out of stock

TIGER A

$4.50Out of stock

TSINGTAO

$4.50Out of stock

UPSIDE DAWN GOLDEN

$4.50Out of stock

BABE RED WINE

BABE ROSE WINE

BABE WHITE WINE

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving trendy special asian cuisine! Come in and enjoy!

Location

8901 Tehama Ridge Pkwy, Suite 137, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Directions

