Charleston Cheese 226 Calhoun Street

review star

No reviews yet

226 Calhoun Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
French Fries
Build your own

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Classic pulled buffalo chicken smothered in mozzarella cheese

Chips & Queso

$8.00

You're choice of cheese served with tortilla chips.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Lightly breaded fried green tomatoes served with pimento cheese and fig jam.

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

4 deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites.

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Grilled Cheeses

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, mayo, and 3 cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pulled buffalo chicken on a mozzarella grilled cheese with your choice of sauce

Cheese All That Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Thick-cut white bread and our 3 cheese blend

Mac Attack Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Your choice of Mac piled high in-between our classic grilled cheese

Cheese burger Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Our house-made smash burger together with our three-cheese grilled cheese topped with lettuce and fried onions served with your choice of sauce

Pepperoni Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Our mozzarella grilled cheese packed with pepperoni and Italian seasoning served with house-made pink sauce

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Barbacoa pulled pork inside our pepper jack grilled cheese with fried onions and your choice of sauce

Fried Chicken Classic

$12.00

Our three-cheese grilled cheese stuffed with lettuce onion and a crispy chicken cutlet with your choice of sauce

Fried Zucchini Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fried zucchini sticks, pimento cheese, topped with our fig pepper jam.

Mac & Cheese

Build Your Own

$10.00+

Pepper Jack Mac

$14.00

7 Cheese

$14.00

Vermont White Cheddar

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Fried Zucchini

$4.00

Cookies

Twix

$3.00

Cookies & Cream

$3.00

Captain Crunch

$3.00

Specials

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$10.00Out of stock

crispy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, onion, and your choice of sauce

Soda Cans

Coca-Cola

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Sunny D

$0.50

Hawiian Punch

$1.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull 12 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Water

Bottled water 23.7 oz

$2.00

Sports Drinks

Gatorade

$2.00

Milk shakes

Cookies & Cream

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream with oreo cookies, chocolate sauce, topped with whip cream and a cherry

Chocolate brownie

$7.00

Chocolate ice cream, chunks of brownie, Carmel sauce, topped with whip cream, and a cherry

Birthday Cake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream mixed with rainbow sprinkles and rich vanilla icing topped with whip cream and a cherry

The Chewy Charleston

$7.00

chocolate ice cream shake with nougat and marshmallows topped with whipped cream and a cherry

The Cookie Jar

$7.00

Brown Courts 3 delicious cookies mixed into chocolate ice cream with chocolate and caramel swirl. Cookies & cream cookie, double chocolate Twix cookie, and Captain crunch cookie

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream, fruity pebbles cereal, and marshmallows.

Boba

Build your own

$5.00+

Sweet Tea

Size

$2.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

226 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

