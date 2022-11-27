Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza. Pasta. Grill. Shasta County's local spot for homemade food and your favorite beers on demand. Follow us on Instagram @CharlewsTapHouse
Location
1177 Shasta Street, Redding, CA 96001
Gallery