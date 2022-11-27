Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill

No reviews yet

1177 Shasta Street

Redding, CA 96001

Order Again

Popular Items

**$25.00 DOUBLE XL PIZZA DEAL**
Individual Meatball
Calzone Build Your Own

SPECIALS

**FALL PASTA MEAL DEAL**

$25.00

Family Spaghetti & Meat Sauce with 2 Giant Meatballs. Includes a Large Tap House or Caesar Salad with dressing of your choice.

**FALL PIZZA MEAL DEAL**

$25.00

Large Traditional 1-Topping Pizza and a Large Tap House or Caesar Salad with dressing of your choice.

**$25.00 DOUBLE XL PIZZA DEAL**

$25.00

Choose a DOUBLE XL Pizza with up to 2 Traditional Toppings for only $25.00!

Bacon Spicy Momba Pizza

$20.95+

**SPICY** Mambo Sauce, mozzarella, sliced pepperoni, crumbled house-baked bacon, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, pineapple, and onion. GET READY!

Flippin' Philly Fries

$17.50

Caramelized onions, roasted red peppers tossed with a 1/2 lb of sliced Tri-Tip steak and smothered with Handcrafted Flippin’ Hazy Beer Cheese on a bed of Sidewinder Fries.

The Chicken Buffalo Mac

$13.25

Penne pasta tossed in Handcrafted Flippin’ Hazy Beer Cheese, bread crumb baked and topped with breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese. Includes choice of 1 Side.

The Farm & Barn Burger

$15.50

1⁄2 lb local R&R beef patty topped with housemade bourbon bacon jam & honey goat cheese, on a bed of arugala. Includes choice of 1 Side.

Jammin' Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Housemade focaccia bread grilled with white cheddar and our bourbon bacon jam. Includes choice of 1 Side.

APPETIZERS.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$7.15

Pizza dough breadsticks baked golden brown with your choice of butter, pizza sauce or ranch dressing

Pesto Sticks

Pesto Sticks

$9.95

Pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.

Tap House Garlic Bread

Tap House Garlic Bread

$6.85

Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.

Buffalo Garlic Bread

Buffalo Garlic Bread

$7.85

The Garlic Bread you love and smother it with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onions, and bacon

Classic Bruschetta

Classic Bruschetta

$9.95

Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil.

Shrimp Bruschetta

$11.85+

Sautéed Shrimp with homemade Alfredo sauce poured over toasted sourdough

Yours & Mine

$12.25

Two GIANT Meatballs with Meat Sauce & Mozzarella

Chicken Wings

$12.75+

Crispy chicken wings tossed with your choice of savory sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Fries

$6.05

There's nothing regular about this basket of perfectly crisp fries.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.75

We hope you double-knotted your shoes! This basket of Sidewinder fries comes mixed with Alfredo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, sliced grilled chicken and BACON, mixed with buffalo sauce and topped with green onions. WOAH!

SALADS//SOUPS

Tap House Salad

Tap House Salad

$6.25+

Grated mozzarella, salami, course black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, tomato and red onion, piled high on iceberg lettuce.

Caesar Salad

$5.75+

Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and shredded Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.75

Freshly grilled sliced chicken breast, thick-cut pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocados and marinated tomatoes on a bed of romaine, iceberg and spinach.

Shasta Wedge

Shasta Wedge

$8.25

Blue cheese crumbles, think-cut pepper bacon, marinated tomatoes and blue cheese dressing on top of crisp iceburg lettuce. Served with fresh focaccia.

Extra Side of Dressing

TOGO: Soup of the Day

$7.25+

TOGO: Pint of Dressing

PIZZA

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

Unleash your creativity! Choose traditional toppings, specialty toppings or even 1/2 combos to create your dream pizza.

Cheese Pizza

$11.95+

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95+

Charlew's Meat Combo

Load up on this homemade original with layers of the good stuff: dry salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, sausage and bacon.

Old School Combo

Old School Combo

Full of all things good: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, mushrooms, Italian sausage, chopped garlic and our homemade pizza sauce.

Tap House Combo

Tap House Combo

Piled high with everything: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, italian sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, black olives, chopped garlic and our homemade pizza sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Bar-be-que delight: chicken breast, pepper bacon, white cheddar, jalapenos and crispy fried onions on BBQ sauce.

Roasted Garlic Chicken

Roasted Garlic Chicken

Olive oil, roasted garlic sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, parsley

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Aloha vibes: Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple and out homemade pizza sauce.

Garden Ranch Pizza

Ranch, spinach, artichoke hearts, napoletana, garlic, mushrooms

Classic Vegetarian

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, olives and garlic

Napoletana

Napoletana

(Nap-oh-le-tah-na) Tomatoes marinated with olive oil, basil, garlic, salt & pepper topped with Mozzarella

Pizza by the Slice

Pizza by the Slice

$6.25

CALZONE

Calzone Build Your Own

Calzone Build Your Own

$18.95

Make it yours: start with a classic riotta cheese calzone and add up to five pizza toppings.

Tap House Meat Calzone

Tap House Meat Calzone

$22.95

Meat combo: our classic ricotta cheese calzone stuffed with salami, pepperoni and cotto salami.

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$21.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, olives, tomatoes, ricotta, topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella and garlic

DINNER PASTA

Dinner Spaghetti with my Noni's Famous Meatballs

Dinner Spaghetti with my Noni's Famous Meatballs

$18.50

Our Noni’s recipe since 1959: giant homemade meatball over spaghetti

Dinner Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce

$19.50

Four cheese pasta smothered with our homemade marinara sauce

Dinner Tap House Chicken Fettuccine

$20.50

House made pulled chicken breast mixed with Alfredo, mushrooms and red onions

Dinner Tortellini with Creamy Pesto Sauce

$20.50

Pasta stuffed with beef, ham & prosciutto in our creamy pesto sauce.

Dinner Penne & Spicy NY Links

$18.50

Sliced New York spicy links sautéed with mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, garlic and parsley, smothered with marinara sauce

Dinner Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.50
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$20.50

Who can resist perfectly fried chicken breast with house made marinara topped with melted provolone, with a side of fettuccine alfredo.

Tap House Lasagna

Tap House Lasagna

$19.50

Good Old Fashioned house made lasagna, done my Noni’s way

Yours & Mine

$13.75
Protein Plate

Protein Plate

$13.25

Your choice of grilled chicken breast or 1/2 lb local R&R ground beef patty with sauteed mushrooms and garlic (add sauteed seasonal veggies +2)

Lemon Shrimp Spaghetti

$20.50

Pasta Pomodoro

$13.50+

TOGO: Meat Sauce

$8.75+

TOGO: Marinara Sauce

$7.25+

SANDWICHES

When you order any SANDWICH, get your choice of a Tap House Salad, Caesar Salad, Soup, French Fries, or Onion Rings.
Tap House Chicken Parm Sandwich

Tap House Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.50

Deep fried chicken breast topped with marinara, provolone, caramelized onions on a toasted sourdough roll spread with garlic butter

Wicked Whiskey Burger

Wicked Whiskey Burger

$15.50

1/2 lb local R&R ground beef patty topped with Wicked Whiskey sauce, special sauce, caramelized onions, bacon , gouda cheese and a homemade Big onion ring

Tap House Classic Hamburger

Tap House Classic Hamburger

$14.50

1/2 lb local R&R ground beef patty topped with 1000, mayo and grilled onions

Tap House Tri Tip Dip

$17.50

Mouth-watering Tri-Tip on toasted sourdough spread with garlic butter, au jus on the side

Turkey Supreme

Turkey Supreme

$14.50

Sliced turkey, mozz, avocado, with Italian dressing, mayo, onions, tomato on focaccia. Available hot or cold

Chicken & Bacon Club

Chicken & Bacon Club

$14.50

Chicken & Bacon with Roasted Tomatoes, onion, mayo, Italian dressing on focaccia

Doughy Dawg

$8.50

All-beef hot dog with mozz wrapped in homemade pizza dough

DESSERTS

Tap House Mud Pie

Tap House Mud Pie

$7.15

Oreo cookie crust topped with Jamoca Almond Fudge ice cream, fudge sauce, slivered almonds and whipped cream.

Charlew's Ooey Gooey Brownie Sundae

$7.50

A thick, fudgy brownie served with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with plenty of rich chocolate sauce.

Anna's Pineapple Carrot Cake

$7.15

A delicious moist cake with walnuts and pineapple.

Charlew's Cookie Sundae

$7.50

A giant chocolate chip cookie served with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with plenty of rich chocolate sauce.

Zeppole

$7.15

A sweet italian fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar, shaved chocolate, and a sweet chocolate hazelnut sauce for dipping.

Brownie

$3.50

Cookie

$3.50

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Scoop

$3.55

SIDES

Side Of Fries

Side Of Fries

$2.75

Side of Dressing

$0.60

Individual Meatball

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$5.25

Side of Shrimp

$4.75+

Sautéed Veggies

$4.75

TOGO: Side of Bread

$0.80

TOGO: Loaf of Bread

$5.95

EXTRAS

Parm Cheese

Pepper Flakes

Plates

Napkins

Utensils

DINE & DONATE

LUNCH PASTA

Spaghetti with my Noni's Famous Meatballs

Spaghetti with my Noni's Famous Meatballs

$14.50

Our Noni’s recipe since 1959: giant homemade meatball over spaghetti

Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce

$15.50

Four cheese pasta smothered with our homemade marinara sauce

Penne & Spicy NY Links

$14.50

Sliced New York spicy links sautéed with mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, garlic and parsley, smothered with marinara sauce

Tap House Chicken Fettuccine

$15.65

House made pulled chicken breast mixed with Alfredo, mushrooms and red onions

NA Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Water

Kids Soda

$2.25

Kids Juice

$3.35

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.95

Draft Root Beer

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$5.95

Btl Pepsi

$3.50

Btl Diet

$3.50

Btl Sierra Mist

$3.50

Btl Root Beer

$3.50

Btl Water

$3.50

2 Ltr Pepsi

$5.50

2 Ltr Diet

$5.50

2 Ltr Sierra Mist

$5.50

2 Ltr Root Beer

$5.50

KID'S DRINK

Kids Water

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$3.35

Kids Soda

$2.25

KID'S ENTREE

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.75

Kid's Pasta

$5.75

Kid's Meatball

$5.75

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$5.75

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.75

Kid's Burger

$5.75

Kid's Dough Dawg

$4.95

KID'S SIDE

KIDS SOUP

KIDS SOUP

$2.85
KIDS FRIES

KIDS FRIES

$2.85
KIDS APPLESAUCE

KIDS APPLESAUCE

$3.25

KIDS ICE CREAM SCOOP

$2.85
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizza. Pasta. Grill. Shasta County's local spot for homemade food and your favorite beers on demand. Follow us on Instagram @CharlewsTapHouse

1177 Shasta Street, Redding, CA 96001

