Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Charley St.

review star

No reviews yet

41 Kenmare Street

New York, NY 10012

All Day Breakfast

PB & J Oatmeal (V,GF)

$12.00

Lemon Curd Panna Cotta Granola (V,GF)

$16.00

Açai Bowl

$15.00

Breakfast Tacos (V, GF)

$14.00

Avo Toast (V)

$13.00

Chickpea Smash (V)

$17.00

Brekkie Sandwich

$14.00

Chorizo Burrito (V)

$13.00

BYO Brekkie

$12.00

Naughty Eggs

$17.50

Tahini Time (V)

$19.00

Sesame Noods

$16.00

Corner Shop Burger

$18.00

Plant Based Waffles (V,GF)

$18.00

Egg Muffin

$6.50

Vegemite Toast (V)

$8.00

Chicken Sando

$18.00

BBQ

$3.00

Beer

Boom Boom IPA

$8.00

Montauk Summer

$8.00

5 Boroughs

$8.00

Pale Ale

$7.00

Six Point Pilsner

$8.00

Sunday Beer

$7.00

Hudson Cider

$8.00

Strange Beast Kombucha

$9.00

JuneShine Kombucha

$9.00

HH Beer

$6.00

HH Cider

$7.00

Beer Special

$4.00

Wine

White

$14.00

Red

$13.00

Pink

$14.00

Orange

$14.00

Fizz

$13.00

Happy Hour Wine

$10.00

Bottle White

$43.00

Bottle Red

$41.00

Bottle Pink

$44.00

Bottle Orange

$44.00

Bottle Fizz

$37.00

Flight

$18.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$13.00

Lavender HIbiscus Mimosa

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Watermelon Spritz

$14.00

Lemon Apple Ginger Ballini

$14.00

HH Cocktail

$12.00

Specials

Shishito peppers

$15.00

Chickpea Dip

$16.00

Portobello Burger

$22.00

Cauliflower Chicken

$18.00

Frozen Goods

Chorizo 16oz

$20.00

Bolognese 16oz

$20.00

Chorizo 8oz

$9.99

Bolognese 8oz

$9.99

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$25.00

Cap

$20.00

Tote Bag

$30.00

Cookbook

$40.00

Wine Glass

$7.00

Beer Glass

$8.00

Granola Jar

$15.00

Charley St 12oz Reusable Keep Cup

$30.00

Coffee beans 1lb

$20.00

Coffee beans 2.2lb Humbler

$40.00

Coffee beans 2.2lb Angel Wings

$45.00

Coffee Box 96oz

$30.00

Pantry Basket

$60.00

Brunch Date Basket

$55.00

Christmas Merch Hamper

$70.00

Coffee & Co Basket

$60.00

Lean Me Plan

Designed for those looking into tasty realistic weight loss these offerings focus contain low carb and moderate protein. You should aim for 1-2lb per week for sustainable weight loss and these options are what you're after. They incorporate the ideal make of losing a sustainable amount of weight, taking into account your daily expenditure.
Lean Say Hi To Kale

Lean Say Hi To Kale

$12.90

Butternut Coconut Spread Base, Kale, Cauliflower Rice, Apple & Carrot Slaw, Cauliflower, Walnuts, your choice of protein. (Sauce recommendation- Magic Green)

Lean Down to Earth

Lean Down to Earth

$12.90

Roast Garlic Hummus, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Onion Tomato Pickle, Eggplant, Mushroom Ragu, Your choice of Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Magic Green)

Lean Field of Mushrooms

Lean Field of Mushrooms

$12.90

Roast Beet Garlic Tomato Spread, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Onion Tomato Pickle, Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, Your choice of Protein

Lean Tahini Time

Lean Tahini Time

$12.90

Butternut Coconut Spread, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Walnuts, Your choice of Protein, Lemon Tahini

Lean Healthy Hash

Lean Healthy Hash

$12.90

Avocado, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Caramelized onion, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Your Choice of Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Roast Beet Tomato Garlic or Hot Sauce)

Lean Naughty Bowl

Lean Naughty Bowl

$13.50

Roast Garlic Hummus Base, Cauliflower Rice, Pickled Onion & Tomato, Vegan Chorizo, Two poached Eggs, Chili Oil

Lean Happy Morning

Lean Happy Morning

$13.50

Avocado, Cauliflower Rice, Sweet Potato hash, Pickled Tomato & Onion, 2 Eggs, Almond Pesto

Tone Me Plan

Designed to build your lean muscle and as such your metabolism, these meals incorporate the ideal combination of carbohydrates and protein for recovery and growth. Including a wide range of vitamins .minerals they also assist in sustained energy for your day.
Toned Say Hi To Kale

Toned Say Hi To Kale

$12.90

Butternut Coconut Spread Base, Kale, Wild Rice, Apple & Carrot Slaw, Cauliflower, Walnuts, your choice of protein. (Sauce recommendation- Magic Green)

Toned Down To Earth

Toned Down To Earth

$12.90

Roast Garlic Hummus, Arugula, Wild Rice, Onion Tomato Pickle, Eggplant, Mushroom Ragu, Your choice of Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Magic Green)

Toned Field of Mushrooms

Toned Field of Mushrooms

$12.90

Roast Beet Garlic Tomato Spread, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Onion Tomato Pickle, Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, Your choice of Protein

Toned Tahini Time

Toned Tahini Time

$12.90

Butternut Coconut Spread, Arugula, Quinoa, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Walnuts, Your choice of Protein, Lemon Tahini

Toned Healthy Hash

Toned Healthy Hash

$12.90

Avocado, Arugula, quinoa, Caramelized onion, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Your Choice of Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Roast Beet Tomato Garlic or Hot Sauce)

Toned Aussie Classic

Toned Aussie Classic

$12.90

Avocado, Arugula, Quinoa, Pickled Tomato & Onion, Two Poached Eggs, Beet Cured Salmon

Toned Naughty Eggs

Toned Naughty Eggs

$13.50

Roast Garlic Hummus Base, Quinoa, Pickled Onion & Tomato, Vegan Chorizo, Two poached Eggs, Chili Oil

Toned Happy Morning

Toned Happy Morning

$13.50

Avocado, Quinoa, Sweet Potato hash, Pickled Tomato & Onion, 2 Eggs, Almond Pesto

Epic Gain Plan

For those looking to add overall mass this is the option for you. A high increase of protein and complex carbs will ensure your body always has the nutrients readily available. With the micronutrients included from the colorful foods your body will be working optimally right down to the cellular level.
Bulk Say Hi to Kale

Bulk Say Hi to Kale

$14.25
Bulk Down to Earth

Bulk Down to Earth

$14.45

Roast Garlic Hummus, Arugula, 2 x Wild Rice, Onion Tomato Pickle, Eggplant, Mushroom Ragu, Your choice of 2 x Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Magic Green)

Bulk Field of Mushrooms

Bulk Field of Mushrooms

$14.45

Roast Beet Garlic Tomato Spread, Arugula, 2 x Quinoa, Onion Tomato Pickle, Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, Your choice of 2 x Protein

Bulk Tahini Time

Bulk Tahini Time

$14.45

Butternut Coconut Spread, Arugula, 2 x Quinoa, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Walnuts, Your choice of 2 x Protein, Lemon Tahini

Bulk Healthy Hash

Bulk Healthy Hash

$14.45

Avocado, Arugula, 2 x Quinoa, Caramelized onion, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Your Choice of 2 x Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Roast Beet Tomato Garlic or Hot Sauce)

Bulk Aussie Classic

Bulk Aussie Classic

$12.90

Avocado, Arugula, 2 x Quinoa, Pickled Tomato & Onion, Two Poached Eggs, Double Beet Cured Salmon

Bulk Naughty Eggs

Bulk Naughty Eggs

$14.45

Roast Garlic Hummus Base, 2 x Quinoa, Pickled Onion & Tomato, 2 x Vegan Chorizo, 3 poached Eggs, Chili Oil

Bulk Happy Morning

Bulk Happy Morning

$14.45

Avocado, 2 x Quinoa, Sweet Potato hash, Pickled Tomato & Onion, 2 Eggs, Your choice of Additional Protein Almond Pesto

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Charley St is a fast casual café in Nolita, NYC, specializing in local, farm-to-table ingredients and a rotating seasonal menu. We offer Aussie-inspired breakfast and lunch served daily until 6pm.

Website

Location

41 Kenmare Street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

