Burgers
Charley's Famous Hamburgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8213 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Funky Fries and Burgers- #1 - 101 w Washington ave
4.0 • 1,642
101 w Washington ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lemon Grove
More near Lemon Grove