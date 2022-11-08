Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Charley's Famous Hamburgers

review star

No reviews yet

8213 Broadway

Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Popular Items

2. CHEESEBURGER
5. BACON CHEESEBURGER
6. DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

HAMBURGERS

1. DELUX HAMBURGER

$4.55

2. CHEESEBURGER

$4.95

3. DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$6.95

4. TRIPLE CHEESBURGER

$8.95
5. BACON CHEESEBURGER

5. BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.25

6. DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.45

7. TRIPLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.75

8. DOUBLE BACON JALAPENO SWISS

$9.45

9. CHILI BURGER

$5.95

10. PEANUT BUTTER BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

KABOBS

SINGLE KABOB

$6.75

SINGLE KABOB W/ BACON

$8.25

DOUBLE KABOB W/ CHEESE

$8.55

DOUBLE KABOB W/ BACON

$9.95

CHICKEN KABOB W/ CHEESE

$7.45

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$4.25

CHICKEN SANDWICH W/ BACON

$6.25

DBL CHICKEN SANDWICH W/ CHEESE

$5.45

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH W/BACON

$7.95

BLT

$5.95

VEGGIE PITA

$5.50

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$2.75

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH W/ BACON

$4.75

FISH SANDWICH

$5.50

ADD ONS

ADD BURGER PATTY

$2.95

ADD CHICKEN PATTY

$2.95

ADD CHILI

$1.85

ADD EGG

$1.25

SUB WHEAT BUN

$0.75

SUB SWISS CHEESE

$0.25

SUB BRIOCHE BUN

$0.75

Soft Drinks

REFILL

$0.92
SM PEPSI

SM PEPSI

$2.05
SM DIET

SM DIET

$2.05
SM Orange Crush

SM Orange Crush

$2.05
SM Dr. Pepper

SM Dr. Pepper

$2.05
SM Mist Twist

SM Mist Twist

$2.05
SM Pink Lemonade

SM Pink Lemonade

$2.05
SM MUG Root Beer

SM MUG Root Beer

$2.05
SM Raspberry Brisk

SM Raspberry Brisk

$2.05
SM Iced Tea

SM Iced Tea

$2.05

SUB SM DRINK

$2.05
MED Pepsi

MED Pepsi

$2.45
MED Diet

MED Diet

$2.45
MED Orange Crush

MED Orange Crush

$2.45
MED Dr. Pepper

MED Dr. Pepper

$2.45
MED Mist Twist

MED Mist Twist

$2.45
MED Pink Lemonade

MED Pink Lemonade

$2.45
MED Mug Root beer

MED Mug Root beer

$2.45
MED Raspberry Brisk

MED Raspberry Brisk

$2.45
MED Ice Tea

MED Ice Tea

$2.45
LG Pepsi

LG Pepsi

$2.65
LG Diet

LG Diet

$2.65
LG Orange Crush

LG Orange Crush

$2.65
LG Dr. Pepper

LG Dr. Pepper

$2.65
LG Mist Twist

LG Mist Twist

$2.65
LG Pink Lemonade

LG Pink Lemonade

$2.65
LG Mug Root beer

LG Mug Root beer

$2.65
LRG Raspberry Brisk

LRG Raspberry Brisk

$2.65
LG Ice Tea

LG Ice Tea

$2.65

Specialty Shakes

CARM

$4.75

BROW SHK

$5.25
BAN

BAN

$4.45

C & C

$4.45

PB SHK

$4.45

BR SHK

$4.45

PUMPKIN SHK

$4.45Out of stock

EGGNOG

$4.45Out of stock

PEPPERMINT

$4.45Out of stock

PEPPERMINT/CHOC

$4.75Out of stock

Favorite Mixes

BLK RAS ..CC

$4.95

BAN/ST

$4.75

BAN/CHOC

$4.75

BAN/PB

$4.75

PB/CHOC

$4.75

PB/CC

$4.75

BA\CC

$4.75

BAN/PB/CHOC

$5.10

WATER, COFFEE, OJ

BOTL WATER

$1.50

MILK

$1.00

OJ

$2.65

WATER

Large water

$0.92

SIDES

SMALL FRY

SMALL FRY

$2.95

SMALL CHEESE FRIES

$3.50

SMALL CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.50
SMALL ONION RINGS

SMALL ONION RINGS

$3.25

6 PIECE NUGGETS

$3.85
LARGE FRY

LARGE FRY

$3.55

LARGE CHEESE FRIES

$4.65

LARGE CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.75
LARGE ONION RINGS

LARGE ONION RINGS

$3.65

10 PIECE NUGGETS

$4.85

2 PIECE FISH & CHIPS

$4.90

3 PIECE FISH & CHIPS

$6.20

CUP OF CHILI

$4.25
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$2.99

SIDE SAUCE RANCH

$0.36

SIDE SAUCE BBQ

$0.36

SIDE SAUCE MAYO

$0.36

SIDE SAUCE TARTER

$0.36

SIDE SAUCE SIRACHA

$0.36

SIDE OF JALAPENOS

$0.36
SIDE OF AVOCADO

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$1.25

SIDE OF BACON

$2.95

SIDE HOUSE SAUCE

$0.36

SIDE PEPPERS

$0.36

SIDE OF NACHO CHEESE

$1.50

Add PB

$0.75

DOGS

HOT DOG

$1.50

CHILI DOG

$2.55

CHILI DOG W/CHEESE

$2.95
BACON CHEESE DOG

BACON CHEESE DOG

$2.95

One Bacon Cheese Dog

CORN DOG

CORN DOG

$2.00

One Corndog

3 CORN DOGS

3 CORN DOGS

$4.95
6 CORN DOGS

6 CORN DOGS

$9.90

6 Corndogs

2 BACON CHEESE DOGS

2 BACON CHEESE DOGS

$4.95

Breakfast Sandwich

BACON CROISSANT

BACON CROISSANT

$5.25

BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.45
HAM & SWISS CROISSANT

HAM & SWISS CROISSANT

$3.50

BACON & SWISS CROISSANT

$4.25

HAM CROISSANT

$4.45

HAM BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$3.75
2 HAM & SWISS CROISSANTS

2 HAM & SWISS CROISSANTS

$6.00

2 BACON & SWISS CROISSANTS

$7.50

BACON & HAM CROISSANT

$5.45

Breakfast Pitas

BAC PITA

$5.95

Breakfast Extras

HASHBROWN

$1.25

ADD HAM

$0.55

SUB WHEAT BUN

$0.75

SUB BRIOCHE BUN

$0.75Out of stock

SUB SWISS CHEESE

$0.25

Kids Meals

Kids Egg w/Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.65

Kids Nugget - 4 pcs

$5.75

Kids Nugget - 6 pcs

$6.25

Kids Corndog

$5.25

Kids Hotdog

$4.65

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

SHIRTS

SM

$12.95

MED

$12.95

LG

$12.95

XL

$13.95Out of stock

2XL

$14.95

GIRLS

SM

MED

L

KIDS

SM

MED

L

HATS

SM

$22.95

L

$22.95
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8213 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Directions

Gallery
Charley's Famous Hamburgers image
Charley's Famous Hamburgers image
Charley's Famous Hamburgers image

