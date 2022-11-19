A map showing the location of Charlie Foster's 3414 Governors Dr SW suite 470View gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Charlie Foster's 3414 Governors Dr SW suite 470

8 Reviews

$

3414 Governors Dr SW suite 470

Huntsville, AL 35805

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Chocolate Time
Cold Brew Carmel Latte
Bagel w/ cc

FOOD MENU

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

South of Boarder Burrito

$13.50

Charlie's Breakfast Sandwich

$11.50

Steak Sandwich

$13.50

Salmon Bagel

$12.50

Bagel w/ cc

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Marg Flat Bred

$9.50

Chicken Flat Bread

$12.50

Steak Flat Bread

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Salad

$10.50

Club

$13.00

BLT

$11.25

Caprese

$10.00

Cookie

$3.00

Muffin

$4.00

Brownies

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Scone

$4.00

Cheese Flatbread

$7.50

Kids Chicken Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Harvest Bar

$4.00

PB&J

$6.00

Very Berry

$10.50+

Blueberry Bliss

$10.50+

Peanut Butter Chocolate Time

$10.50+

Alabama Cheesesteak

$13.50

Pesto Avocado Toast

$9.00

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.25

Latte

$5.25

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Caramel Latte

$5.75

Mocha

$5.75

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.75

Americano

$4.25

Extra Shot

$1.75

Butterscotch Latte

$5.75

Honey Latte

$5.75

Mocha Orange

$5.75

Teas

Rosella Hibiscus

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$7.00

Dirty Chai Tea

$7.00

Kodama Sencha

$4.50

London Fog

$5.50

Sunstone Breakfast Blend

$4.50

Piper and Leaf Charlies

$5.00

Piper and Leaf Fosters

$5.00

Matcha

$7.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50

Cold Brew Latte

$5.25

Cold Brew Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Cold Brew Carmel Latte

$5.75

Cold Brew Mocha

$5.75

Dirty Dr. Pepper

$6.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Butterscotch Cold Brew

$5.75

White Chocolate Cold Brew

$5.75

Cold Brew Orange Mocha

$5.75

Cold Brew honey latte

$5.75

Drip Coffee

Batch Brew Blend

$3.50

Single Origin Pour Steady

$4.50

Specialty Drinks

Strawberry Milk

$6.50

Strawberry Milk w/ Cold Brew cubes

$7.25

Pumkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Apple Cider Chai

$6.25

Cold Foam Pumkin Cold Brew

$6.50

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.50

Salted Caramel Mocha Cortado

$6.00

Milk/Hot Choc

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cafe au lait

Cafe au Lait

$5.50

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

Water

$1.50

Art

Canvas Painting

$10.00

Ornament

$5.00

Pottery

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3414 Governors Dr SW suite 470, Huntsville, AL 35805

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
